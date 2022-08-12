Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Early Morning Perris Shooting Identified, Two Others Injured
Authorities Monday identified a man killed in a weekend shooting in Perris. Deputies responded to reports of shots being fired at 12:22 a.m. Sunday near Saddleback Way and Pillar Court, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Robert Chavez, 36, died at the scene and two others were injured...
mynewsla.com
Fatal Shooting In Willowbrook Area Under Investigation
A person was shot and killed in the Willowbrook area of south Los Angeles, and an investigation was underway Monday. The victim, a male about 15-20 years of age, was shot about 11:55 p.m. Sunday in the 13400 block of Mettler Avenue, and he died at a hospital, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
thedowneypatriot.com
Third suspect arrested in police officer killing
DOWNEY - A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of an off-duty Monterey Park police officer during what District Attorney George Gascón called a botched robbery attempt in Downey, police announced. Gerardo Magallanes, 18, of San Pedro was arrested Thursday and booked on suspicion...
KESQ
Alleged hit-and-run driver turns herself in after man killed
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. (AP) — An 18-year-old suspected hit-and-run driver surrendered to police a day after a couple celebrating their wedding anniversary was struck by a car in a Southern California crosswalk, authorities said. The 60-year-old man died and his 60-year-old wife was hospitalized following the crash Thursday evening...
mynewsla.com
One Man Killed, Another Wounded in Northridge Apartment Shooting
A man was killed and another man was wounded in a shooting outside an apartment building in the Northridge area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. At 11:55 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to 17950 Schoenborn St. on a report of shots fired, said a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
mynewsla.com
LAPD: Robbery Suspect Dead of Apparent Self-Inflicted Wound in Westlake Motel
A man wanted on suspicion of robbery was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound Monday in a motel in the Westlake area following a standoff with law enforcement. Officers went to the 100 block of North Alvarado Street about 4:30 a.m., the Los Angeles Police Department reported. The...
mynewsla.com
Robbery Suspect Barricaded in Motel in Westlake Area
A robbery suspect was barricaded Monday in a motel in the Westlake area. Officers went to the 100 block of North Alvarado Street about 4:30 a.m., the Los Angeles Police Department reported. The motel was evacuated, and a SWAT team was sent to the scene, police said. Traffic was routed...
mynewsla.com
Man Found Shot Dead On A Street in Maywood
A man, approximately 25 to 35 years, was found shot dead on a street in Maywood, authorities said Sunday. Deputies dispatched about 11:45 p.m. Saturday to the 6100 block of Walker Avenue discovered the victim lying on the ground suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
mynewsla.com
At Least One Person Is Killed in Corona Crash
At least one person was killed Monday morning in a two-vehicle crash on the 71 Freeway in Corona. The crash was reported at 2:27 a.m. on the northbound 71 north of the Riverside (91) Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol. One vehicle was reported blocking the No. 2 lane...
18-year-old from San Pedro charged with murder in shooting death of Monterey Park police officer
Two days after a man and a teenager were arrested in connection to the shooting death of a Monterey Park police officer in Downey, police have made an additional arrest.
mynewsla.com
One Person Killed in Suspected DUI Crash in Lake Elsinore
One person was killed and two others were hospitalized in a crash in Lake Elsinore that authorities suspect was caused by a speeding drunk driver. The crash involved two vehicles and was reported at 10:33 p.m. Saturday in the 29000 block of Lake Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
77-Year-Old Man Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Garden Grove (Garden Grove, CA)
Garden Grove Police Sgt. Royce Wimmer stated that a 77-year-old man was struck by a Black Subaru Sedan on the 9500 block of Lampson Avenue. The incident occurred at around 12:05 p.m.
Man accused of assaulting neighbor released on bail following SWAT standoff in Palm Desert
Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon Saturday morning. Law enforcement arrived at the Desert Oasis Apartments on Country Club Drive in Palm Desert just after 8:00 a.m. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said a victim was walking with his son when his neighbor approached them, threatened them, The post Man accused of assaulting neighbor released on bail following SWAT standoff in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
orangecountytribune.com
Pedestrian dead in hit-and-run
A 26-year-old Stanton man has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit and run accident that took place Thursday afternoon in Garden Grove. According to Sgt. Royce Wimmer of the GGPD, the incident – involving an automobile and a pedestrian – took place in the 9500 block of Lampson Avenue near Gilbert Street around noon.
Coroner identifies 17-year-old victim of fatal stabbing in East LA
A 17-year-old boy who was found dead from an apparent fatal stabbing in the East Los Angeles area was identified Saturday. Jaime Castellano Jr. was identified as the stabbing victim, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. Paramedics pronounced Castellano dead at the scene. Deputies responded to the...
mynewsla.com
Motorist Dies In Long Beach Crash
A motorist was killed in a single vehicle crash in downtown Long Beach, authorities said Monday. The 51-year-old Lomita man was injured about 7 p.m. Sunday at Seventh Street and Daisy Avenue, and he died at a hospital, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Officers were sent to the...
mynewsla.com
Man Dies of Blunt Force Trauma in Compton, Person Detained
Authorities were investigating the death of a man in his 60s in Compton Sunday. The man was found at approximately 11:38 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of North Kalsman Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.
mynewsla.com
Fatal Crash Involving Motorcycle Reported In Palm Desert Area
A fatal crash involving a motorcycle occurred Monday in the Palm Desert area. The crash was reported shortly after 8 a.m. at Washington Street and Tucson Circle, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. One person died and another person was taken to a hospital for treatment. Traffic was routed...
mynewsla.com
Buena Park Man Killed In Rollover Crash on 60 Freeway in Moreno Valley
A 73-year-old Buena Park man died Saturday when an SUV went off a freeway and rolled down an embankment in Moreno Valley. The solo-vehicle crash was reported at 12:55 p.m. on the eastbound side of the 60 Freeway west of World Logistics Center Parkway, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
Downey PD arrest suspect seen firing gun shots into air
Authorities arrested a man who was firing off gunshots Saturday in Downey. No injuries were reported but Downey Police Department officers arrested the man outside a Tacos Gavilan restaurant located on the 7940 block of East Florence Avenue, near Paramount Boulevard. It's unclear at this moment what direction the man was shooting or what kind of gun he was using.The suspect's motive is also unclear at this moment.
