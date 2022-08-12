Man pleads guilty in shotgun incident near North East

ELKTON — A man accused of pointing a shotgun at a rival on the street of a neighborhood near North East in August 2021 is facing five to 15 years in prison after accepting a plea deal, according to Cecil County Circuit Court records.

The defendant — Austin M. Crouse, 24 — pleaded guilty to possession of a rifle/shotgun by a convicted felon on Monday during a courtroom hearing, as part of a plea deal in which prosecutors agreed to dismiss several related charges, including first-degree assault and reckless endangerment, court records show.

Cecil County Circuit Court Administrative Judge Keith A. Baynes accepted Crouse’s guilty plea. Assistant State’s Attorney Robert Sentman and Crouse’s defense lawyer, Michael J. Halter, negotiated the plea agreement.

As of Thursday, a sentencing date hadn’t been set for Crouse, who has been held in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond since his arrest nearly one year ago, court records show. Possession of a rifle/shotgun by a person with a felony conviction carries a mandatory five-year sentence and is punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Court records do not detail the prior conviction that disqualifies Crouse from possessing a firearm.

The investigation leading to Crouse’s arrest and conviction started at approximately noon on Aug. 23, 2021, when a Cecil County Sheriff’s Office deputy went to the 100 block of Erie Court in Lakeside Mobile Home Park in response to a dispatch regarding a suspect identified as “Austin” pointing a shotgun at a man on that street, court records show.

Several people in that area told the deputy that they saw a man get out the passenger’s side of a blue sport utility vehicle and then point a shotgun at a male with a red shirt and man bun, prompting the victim to run away, police reported.

The deputy searched the area and found the 28-year-old victim hiding behind a camper, police said. The victim told the deputy he was walking through the neighborhood while on his way to the nearby Walmart for a job interview, when a man who knew as “Austin” got out of the passenger’s side of an SUV and pointed a shotgun at him, police added.

Court records indicate that the victim speculated that the interaction related to a $20 debt.

The victim told the deputy where Crouse lived, police reported. The deputy was familiar with that specified residence in the 3300 block of West Pulaski Highway (Route 40) near North East, police said. In addition, police added, the deputy was familiar with Crouse.

Then the deputy went to that address and, after a brief search of the surrounding area, he arrested Crouse at that residence, court records show.

The deputy found an unloaded shotgun that had been used in the incident and confiscated the weapon, police said. While checking with the Maryland State Police Gun Center, the deputy learned that Crouse was prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition, police added.

During a police interview, after waiving his right to remain silent, Crouse admitted to holding a shotgun and racking it in front of his rival on that neighborhood street after hunting for him, according to court records, which further indicate that Crouse contended that the shotgun was unloaded.

Crouse maintained that the rival pointed what he believed to be a BB gun at him during that encounter, police said. Crouse told investigators that he had been looking for his rival, before the encounter, because several people told him that the rival said he was going to shoot him in the face with a BB gun, police added.