Bakersfield Now
Back-to-school steals & deals
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The first day of school for many is just two days away. Many parents are still scrambling to buy school supplies for their kids, despite rising prices due to inflation. Eyewitness news reporter Tony Salazar visited Office Depot and talked to Office Depot General Manager...
Rental assistance program will stop accepting applications Aug. 31
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) —The Housing Authority of the County of Kern will stop accepting applications for the Rent and Utility Assistance Program (RUP) on Aug. 31. The program was funded by federal and state grants through Kern County and the City of Bakersfield to supply emergency rent & utility assistance to households impacted by COVID-19. The RUP helps pay for up to 15-months of rent and utility bills (including past-due amounts) for eligible renting households. Households must have incomes no more than 80% of the Area Median Income and have been impacted by COVID-19, among other eligibility criteria.
BPD investigating officer-involved shooting in Southwest Bakersfield
Bakersfield, CA — Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Southwest Bakersfield near Ridgeview High School that happened around 5:20 A.M. Monday, August 15. Bakersfield Police say they got a call about a man trying to break into a home in the 5700 block of Aquamarine Peak Drive. Officers...
Vagabond Inn shooting leaves woman dead, suspect arrested: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man is in custody and a woman is dead following a deadly Vagabond Inn shooting Sunday evening, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. On Sunday, at approximately 7:24 p.m. officers responded to the Vagabond Inn in South Bakersfield. Upon arrival, officers found two people...
At least one dead in crash on Taft Hwy, Buena Vista Road: CHP
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — At least one person was killed in a crash on Taft Highway near Buena Vista Road Monday morning, according to California Highway Patrol. The crash happened just before 7:30 a.m., involving a truck and a semi-trailer truck, according to CHP's Traffic Incident Information Page. The truck came to rest after it struck a power pole, said CHP.
Woman shot and killed on 1st Street: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (9:28 p.m.) The Bakersfield Police Department said a woman was shot and killed in the 2100 block of 1st Street Friday evening. Officers said around 6:58 p.m. they found a woman in the road with a gunshot wound. Medical aid personnel attempted to save her life but she died at the scene.
BPD: Reward up to $1K for info leading to arrest in 2021 murder
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A reward of up to $1,000 on information leading to an arrest in a 2021 deadly shooting is being offered by police. The Secret Witness Program is offering a reward in the murder of 22-year-old Demond Rufus, who was shot and killed in front a home in the 500 block of Haley Street.
Power outage affecting 1,600+ PG&E customers in NW Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A power outage in northwest Bakersfield is affecting around 1,635 PG&E customers, according to PG&E. Power is estimated to be restored by 6 p.m., according to PG&E's outage map. Customers near Olive Drive and Hageman Road are affected, according to the map. Power initially went...
Stockdale Hwy exit on 99 southbound to remain open, for now
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Caltrans and the City of Bakersfield have had the plan for years that the Stockdale Highway exit on southbound 99 would close, but after talks they've decided to keep it open, at least in the short term. The Stockdale exit on southbound 99 in Bakersfield was supposed to close permanently Thursday, but after resident complaints and discussions between Caltrans, the city of Bakersfield and the Thomas Road Improvement Project, also known as TRIP, decided to keep it open.
