BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) —The Housing Authority of the County of Kern will stop accepting applications for the Rent and Utility Assistance Program (RUP) on Aug. 31. The program was funded by federal and state grants through Kern County and the City of Bakersfield to supply emergency rent & utility assistance to households impacted by COVID-19. The RUP helps pay for up to 15-months of rent and utility bills (including past-due amounts) for eligible renting households. Households must have incomes no more than 80% of the Area Median Income and have been impacted by COVID-19, among other eligibility criteria.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO