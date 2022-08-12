Read full article on original website
wfxrtv.com
Friday Night Blitz Previews: Narrows Green Wave
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – WFXR Sports Director Jermaine Ferrell goes one-on-one with Narrows High School football coach Kelly Lowe. Last year Narrows High School started off the year 2-0 then lost five straight games, but ended up winning the three games of the season before falling to Parry McCluer. The Green Wave finished the season 5-6 overall and are hoping they can take another step in the playoffs.
wfxrtv.com
Friday Night Blitz Previews: Christiansburg Blue Demons
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR) – Christiansburg football coach Alex Wilkins enters his 6th season as head coach. In his first season with the Blue Demons Wilkens went 0-11, now the team is building on their best season since he took over. “We have a very hungry team and we have...
wfxrtv.com
Fightin’ Hokies Lager wins silver medal at international beer competition
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Over the course of the summer, more than 60 judges at the 2022 Australian International Beer Awards got a taste of the Hokie spirit and, according to Virginia Tech, they were impressed!. The university says Fightin’ Hokies Lager, a Virginia Tech and Hardywood Park Craft...
Former TN High Viking Jaden Keller looking impressive among Hokies LB’s
Blacksburg, VA — The Virginia Tech Hokies are deep into preparations for the 2022 season … with just three weeks remaining until their season opener … and it seems Tennessee High alum – Jaden Keller – could be featured at linebacker. The Bristol, Tennessee native appeared in four games as a true freshman last year […]
wfxrtv.com
Hokies flocking to Virginia Tech as fall move-in week kicks off
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Get ready for some extra traffic around Blacksburg because Virginia Tech’s move-in week is officially underway for the fall semester, starting with new and transfer students. From Monday, Aug. 15 through Wednesday, Aug. 17, new and transfer students will be welcomed to the Virginia...
wfxrtv.com
Pinpoint Weather: Wet, unseasonably cool start to week
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Grab the umbrella as you head out the door Monday morning. Off-and-on showers and a few thunderstorms are in the forecast. Prepare for a damp and foggy morning commute. Visibility of less than one mile is possible, especially in the New River Valley and along the I-77 corridor Monday morning. A storm system will continue to bring scattered showers to Southwest and Central Virginia. Heavy rainfall is possible at times. A couple of strong to severe thunderstorms may develop later in the day as afternoon temperatures reach the cooler-than-normal 70s and upper 60s. Strong storms may produce gusty winds and hail.
WSLS
Liberty University grad climbs his way to ‘American Ninja Warrior’ finals
LYNCHBURG, Va. – You can catch Liberty University graduate Josiah Singleton during the finals for American Ninja Warrior Monday at 8 p.m. on WSLS 10. This isn’t the first time Singleton has been featured in the obstacle challenge competition. You may remember us reporting on him back in 2019 when he first competed on the show and ended up advancing to the City Finals after completing the qualifying run.
Metro News
Holiday movie filming wraps up at The Greenbrier
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — It may be mid-August, but it looks a lot like Christmas time at The Greenbrier. Filming started in July and wrapped up earlier this month on a holiday movie that takes place at the resort in White Sulphur Springs. Valarie Pritt, communications manager of...
timesvirginian.com
Gillette named new executive director of CVCC department
Central Virginia Community College (CVCC) President Dr. John Capps has announced the hiring of a new executive director of institutional advancement and the educational foundation for the college. CVCC’s main campus is in Lynchburg, with satellite campuses in Appomattox, Amherst and Bedford. “I am thrilled to announce that Jodi...
Appalachian earthquake shakes it up near Bath County in Virginia
0 magnitude earthquake was recorded by the United States Geological Survey in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
touropia.com
12 Best Cities in Virginia to Live and Visit
The first state to be settled in 1607, Virginia has a rich history, culture and heritage to delve into lots of spellbinding scenery. This makes it a fabulous place to live, visit and vacation with all its small towns and cities offering up something new, old and interesting to enjoy.
WSET
Portion of Wards Road: temporary lane closure
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — There will be one-lane traffic outside the northbound lane along the 2000 block of Wards Road from Tuesday until Friday. This will occur between 8:30 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. The public works department said that the reduced one lane is to accommodate the installation of a...
wfxrtv.com
Blacksburg seeking input on Hand-in-Hand wooden playground redesign
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Hand-in-Hand wooden playground in the Blacksburg Municipal Park is being remodeled and town officials want your ideas and input. The Turner Street playground was built 30 years ago in 1992 by community volunteers. The Blacksburg Parks and Recreation Department says the playground needs to be updated to meet current national safety standards and updated from the years of wear and tear.
cardinalnews.org
A historic house and a love story
When Tracy Frist bought Bellevue, a 19th-century home in rural Craig County, it could have remained a private hideaway. Instead, she and her husband, Bill Frist, made it a mission to share the history of the brick, Federal-era house and its grounds. When a reporter arrived for an interview, the Frists were talking in the kitchen with a half-dozen visitors, including a young couple who came to ask about Bellevue’s apple trees.
wfxrtv.com
Crash closes all lanes on I-81 South in Rockbridge Co.
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WFXR) — Drivers in Rockbridge County are experiencing miles of delay due to a vehicle crash on Sunday. On Sunday, Aug. 14 the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says a vehicle crash at mile marker 187 has caused all southbound lanes to close on I-81. At...
Augusta Free Press
Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Schedule for week of Aug. 15-19
Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures in the Lynchburg District. Work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org. District-wide activities:. Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not limited to...
wfirnews.com
Roanoke Star on Mill Mountain “named” for Brenda Hale
Dr. Brenda Hale, long time president of the Roanoke NAACP chapter and community activist, was honored by the Kiwanis Club of Roanoke yesterday with an honorary naming of the Roanoke Star atop Mill Mountain, a fundraising program the Kiwanis Club initiated several years ago. A sign near the Mill Mountain Star viewing platform will recognize that naming for the next year.
wfxrtv.com
Justice declares State of Emergency in Kanawha and Fayette counties
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice declared a State of Emergency in Kanawha and Putnam counties after flooding hit the Mountain State. Justice says in Kanawha, Putnam and Fayette counties four to six inches of rain fell overnight, flooding several roads. Emergency crews are dealing with...
pcpatriot.com
Scout completes Eagle Scout Project in Pulaski
Aidan Doyle is with Troop 141 out of Christiansburg. He’s almost 16 years old and an uprising Junior at Auburn High School. Aidan recently completed his Eagle Scout Project for the Town of Pulaski, he put in two benches at Heritage Park. He wanted to do a project for the Town of Pulaski as this is where his grandparents Johnny and Wanda Saunders live. It became a bit of a tribute to honor his great grandmothers, Marlene Jones and Lois Saunders – both deceased now from cancer. Granny Marlene and his “Maw Maw” Wanda Saunders would walk him down the Dora Highway trail when he was younger. He would like to thank John and Donna Travis, his family and friends who donated and Kim Caudill of the Pulaski Public Works Department for all of their contributions to this project.
