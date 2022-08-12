ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

Celebration of life held for fruit vendor killed in Gardena

GARDENA, Calif. - As Aztec dancers moved to traditional music there was a celebration of life for Severino Guttierez, a 34-year-old street vendor who everyone knew as "Elias." For 11 years "Elias" sold fruit from his cart after coming here from Mexico. Sheriff's deputies say that on Aug. 4 in Gardena two men tried to rob him before shooting and killing him. His 7-year-old daughter watched as it happened.
GARDENA, CA
Dog on Redondo pier leads to arrest, woman cites racism

Racism complaints were leveled against Redondo Beach Police Aug. 5 in a video posted online by a woman who was arrested for obstructing an officer after being approached for having a dog on the Pier. Luz Maria Flores, 30, recorded much of the incident on her phone. “I will be...
REDONDO BEACH, CA
Compton councilman facing domestic violence allegations

COMPTON – A newly elected Compton councilman is facing domestic violence allegations from his sister. Compton Councilman Andre Spicer is alleged to have gotten into a fight with his sister on a personal matter. Screenshots of a conversation between Spicer and his niece have circulated around social media where...
COMPTON, CA
LA County woman gives caregivers chance to take a break

Carletta Cole is on a mission to give back to those who give so much of themselves for their loved ones. Cole had to care for her mother, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s. “I searched and searched for help for myself as a caregiver, a home caregiver of my mom and I didn’t find any resources,” she said.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Criminal search warrant served on Inglewood city hall

INGLEWOOD – A criminal search warrant was served on Inglewood City Hall early last month according to multiple sources within the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office. The search warrant was executed July 7 in relation to a controversial ordinance that awards elected officials with lifetime medical benefits upon their retirement.
INGLEWOOD, CA
Pasadena Police Handcuff San Rafael School Custodian

We are receiving unprecedented comments on the article below. “Colorado Boulevard” would like to remind readers that we have the right to review any User Posting and to delete, remove, move, edit or reject, without notice to you. Comments that may be deemed offensive, indecent, or objectionable, will be deleted.
PASADENA, CA
Authorities seeking couple spotted leaving murder scene in Monterrey Park

Authorities are seeking public assistance in locating a couple spotted leaving the scene of a murder in East Los Angeles on Thursday. The man and woman were seen walking away from an apparent homicide that occurred early Thursday morning at the Nueva Maravilla Housing Community on East Cesar Chavez Avenue, where a man was found stabbed to death. Detectives with Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department discovered the footage of the couple leaving the neighborhood on closed circuit television video surveillance.According to deputies, the man appeared to be forcing the woman to walk with him. Reports of the homicide first came in at around...
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles man shot dead at marijuana dispensary in Windsor Hills

LOS ANGELES - A man shot to death at a marijuana dispensary in the unincorporated Windsor Hills area was a Los Angeles resident, authorities said Saturday. Azuma Bennett was 30 years old, according to the coroner's office. Deputies from the Marina del Rey sheriff's station were called at 9:45 a.m....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Anne Heche, 53, will have life support turned off as blood tests show 'signs of narcotics'

“It is currently in the process of gathering additional evidence; to include final toxicology results, and medical records from both parties involved."It is the intent of the investigating Detectives to present this case to the appropriate prosecuting office: the Los Angeles County District Attorney or the Los Angeles City Attorney’s office once all pertinent evidence has been gathered."The spokesman added that the preliminary blood tests showed clear “signs of narcotics.” Her family said in a statement: "Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition.She is not expected to survive."They continued to say there are plans in place to possibly donate the star's organs, adding: "It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she is being kept on life support to determine if any are viable.".
LOS ANGELES, CA

