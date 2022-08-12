Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
Emergency vouchers are golden ticket to nowhere for some of LA's homeless
LOS ANGELES — In the heart of Skid Row, Anay Castillo is still holding onto the promise of a golden ticket — a federal Emergency Housing Voucher that will pay her rent. If only she could find a landlord to accept it. Castillo is waiting patiently while living...
foxla.com
Celebration of life held for fruit vendor killed in Gardena
GARDENA, Calif. - As Aztec dancers moved to traditional music there was a celebration of life for Severino Guttierez, a 34-year-old street vendor who everyone knew as "Elias." For 11 years "Elias" sold fruit from his cart after coming here from Mexico. Sheriff's deputies say that on Aug. 4 in Gardena two men tried to rob him before shooting and killing him. His 7-year-old daughter watched as it happened.
Street vendors gather in Long Beach to honor one of their own, who was killed in Gardena-area robbery
As attacks on street vendors grow in prominence, one organization is working to create a safe space. The Tianguis Market Foundation was joined by more than 200 vendors in Long Beach on Sunday to memorialize 34-year-old Severino Gutierrez Valez, known to many as “Elias the fruit vendor,” who was fatally shot in a robbery in […]
José Velasquez Missing Since July; Family Seeks Public’s Help, $15K Reward Offered
Los Angeles County, CA: Family members are desperately seeking the public’s help in locating José Velasquez, 35, who was reported missing at the end of July, 2022.… Read more "José Velasquez Missing Since July; Family Seeks Public’s Help, $15K Reward Offered"
easyreadernews.com
Dog on Redondo pier leads to arrest, woman cites racism
Racism complaints were leveled against Redondo Beach Police Aug. 5 in a video posted online by a woman who was arrested for obstructing an officer after being approached for having a dog on the Pier. Luz Maria Flores, 30, recorded much of the incident on her phone. “I will be...
Former SDSU Football Player Pleads Not Guilty in Shooting Death of LA Resident
A former San Diego State football player pleaded not guilty this week in the March shooting death of a man out walking his dog in Los Angeles. Cliffton Kamal Styles, 21, is charged with murder in the slaying of Marcos Sandoval, 52. He was transferred to California on Aug. 3...
foxla.com
Long Beach woman terrorizes neighbors with racist rants, death threats; Community fears her return
LONG BEACH, Calif. - Several residents living at an apartment complex in Long Beach said they fear for their lives due to a neighbor who allegedly threatens them daily, and the neighbor's actions landed her in jail Thursday. Yukatan Everett Mason captured a cell phone video of his neighbor, Lorrene...
Man Dies of Blunt Force Trauma in Compton, Person Detained
Authorities were investigating the death of a man in his 60s in Compton today
2urbangirls.com
Compton councilman facing domestic violence allegations
COMPTON – A newly elected Compton councilman is facing domestic violence allegations from his sister. Compton Councilman Andre Spicer is alleged to have gotten into a fight with his sister on a personal matter. Screenshots of a conversation between Spicer and his niece have circulated around social media where...
spectrumnews1.com
LA County woman gives caregivers chance to take a break
Carletta Cole is on a mission to give back to those who give so much of themselves for their loved ones. Cole had to care for her mother, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s. “I searched and searched for help for myself as a caregiver, a home caregiver of my mom and I didn’t find any resources,” she said.
Los Angeles Man Killed in Marijuana Dispensary Shooting
A man shot to death at a marijuana dispensary in the unincorporated Windsor Hills area was a Los Angeles resident, authorities said today.
2urbangirls.com
Criminal search warrant served on Inglewood city hall
INGLEWOOD – A criminal search warrant was served on Inglewood City Hall early last month according to multiple sources within the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office. The search warrant was executed July 7 in relation to a controversial ordinance that awards elected officials with lifetime medical benefits upon their retirement.
coloradoboulevard.net
Pasadena Police Handcuff San Rafael School Custodian
We are receiving unprecedented comments on the article below. “Colorado Boulevard” would like to remind readers that we have the right to review any User Posting and to delete, remove, move, edit or reject, without notice to you. Comments that may be deemed offensive, indecent, or objectionable, will be deleted.
Authorities seeking couple spotted leaving murder scene in Monterrey Park
Authorities are seeking public assistance in locating a couple spotted leaving the scene of a murder in East Los Angeles on Thursday. The man and woman were seen walking away from an apparent homicide that occurred early Thursday morning at the Nueva Maravilla Housing Community on East Cesar Chavez Avenue, where a man was found stabbed to death. Detectives with Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department discovered the footage of the couple leaving the neighborhood on closed circuit television video surveillance.According to deputies, the man appeared to be forcing the woman to walk with him. Reports of the homicide first came in at around...
Teen, 17, Identified As East LA Stabbing Victim
A 17-year-old boy who was found dead from an apparent stabbing in the East Los Angeles area was identified Saturday.
This Long Beach Store Is A Candy Shop Of The World's Most Wacky Snacks and Drinks
Snack nation: This Long Beach's exotic food and drinks store is a dream come true for snack lovers. (Los Angeles, CA) - Looking for something truly unique to bite into? Read on to find out where you can find some of the most interesting snacks and drinks in Los Angeles County.
foxla.com
Los Angeles man shot dead at marijuana dispensary in Windsor Hills
LOS ANGELES - A man shot to death at a marijuana dispensary in the unincorporated Windsor Hills area was a Los Angeles resident, authorities said Saturday. Azuma Bennett was 30 years old, according to the coroner's office. Deputies from the Marina del Rey sheriff's station were called at 9:45 a.m....
Family plans vigil at site of deadly LA crash in Windsor Hills
The family of a woman who was killed and burned beyond recognition in last week’s horrific crash in Windsor Hills that also left five other people dead will hold a candlelight vigil at the site Thursday evening. Relatives of Nathesia Lewis, 43, plan to gather at La Brea and...
celebsbar.com
Anne Heche, 53, will have life support turned off as blood tests show 'signs of narcotics'
“It is currently in the process of gathering additional evidence; to include final toxicology results, and medical records from both parties involved."It is the intent of the investigating Detectives to present this case to the appropriate prosecuting office: the Los Angeles County District Attorney or the Los Angeles City Attorney’s office once all pertinent evidence has been gathered."The spokesman added that the preliminary blood tests showed clear “signs of narcotics.” Her family said in a statement: "Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition.She is not expected to survive."They continued to say there are plans in place to possibly donate the star's organs, adding: "It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she is being kept on life support to determine if any are viable.".
