Michigan City, IN

WHAS 11

Indiana VA clinic to be named in honor of Rep. Jackie Walorski

INDIANAPOLIS — The House of Representatives passed a bipartisan bill by Indiana lawmakers Friday to rename a Veterans Affairs clinic after late Congresswoman Jackie Walorski. The bill, which passed unanimously, calls for the clinic to be renamed the "Jackie Walorski VA Clinic." Walorski, who served on the Committee on...
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Procession for Rep. Jackie Walorski

ELKHART COUNTY, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

How Region schools fared in IREAD-3 scores

Another round of test scores shows that Lake County's urban schools continue to struggle more than other public schools. The 2021-2022 IREAD-3 results were released Wednesday. They measure reading skills among Indiana third graders. The Gary Community School Corporation saw the lowest scores locally, with only 42 percent of students...
LAKE COUNTY, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

RDA approves transit development district boundaries

A tool to help communities capitalize on Northwest Indiana's commuter rail projects has taken another step forward. The Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority on Thursday approved the boundaries for seven transit development districts (TDDs) along the South Shore Line and West Lake Corridor. They're kind of like TIF districts, but...
DYER, IN
warricknews.com

Disgruntled taxpayers urge state agency to revise Lake County land values

Two frequent critics of the property assessments in Lake County, and especially Calumet Township, got an unusual opportunity Wednesday night to take their complaints straight to the top. For the first time in state history, the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance (DLGF) convened a public hearing following receipt of...
LAKE COUNTY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Sheriff's Department: Down Deputies, Duties Going Up

(La Porte, IN) - The La Porte County Sheriff’s Department is facing extra responsibilities and a lack of manpower. At last week’s Sheriff’s Merit Commission meeting, an increase to the department’s workload was discussed. As of August 1, the Sheriff’s Department has assumed substantial policing responsibilities for the Purdue campus in Westville. The university has decided to suspend campus police services on overnights, weekends, and holidays. Sheriff’s Department patrols will have to pick up the slack.
WESTVILLE, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Record Hog Price Goes Higher

(Porter County, IN) - A Wanatah area woman lost her battle with cancer, but she lives on in the hearts of a community shelling out a world record price for her 10-year-old son's hog. What was thought to be the sale price of $102,000 was reached during the livestock auction...
PORTER COUNTY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Dedication Set for New Watercraft Launch

(La Porte, IN) - The City of La Porte Park and Recreation Department will dedicate the Stone Lake Small Watercraft Launch. The dedication is scheduled for 1 p.m. on August 21 at Cummings Lodge in Soldiers Memorial Park. The dedication follows the Northwest Indiana Paddling Association Annual Rendezvous, which begins at noon.
LA PORTE, IN
abc57.com

Murder mystery dinner in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. -- A 20th Century Murder Mystery Dinner will be hosted at National New York Center Railroad Museum in Elkhart by Villa Macri. The event will be on August 13th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 721 South Main Street Elkhart IN. Tickets are online, and are $50...
ELKHART, IN

