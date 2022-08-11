Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Advanced Gadgets at Hoosier HospitalsBuilding Indiana BusinessIndiana State
Three Promotions Announced at CLH, CPAs & ConsultantsBuilding Indiana BusinessLa Porte, IN
This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night SkyTravel MavenIndiana State
Goodwill Industries of Michiana Adds New Excel Center VPBuilding Indiana BusinessMichiana, MI
Related
WHAS 11
Indiana VA clinic to be named in honor of Rep. Jackie Walorski
INDIANAPOLIS — The House of Representatives passed a bipartisan bill by Indiana lawmakers Friday to rename a Veterans Affairs clinic after late Congresswoman Jackie Walorski. The bill, which passed unanimously, calls for the clinic to be renamed the "Jackie Walorski VA Clinic." Walorski, who served on the Committee on...
max983.net
Marshall County, Plymouth City Officials Provide Update on Local Public Healthcare Crisis
Plymouth, Indiana – August 12, 2022 – In late June, Marshall County and the City of Plymouth issued a. press release drawing attention to what has been viewed as a local public healthcare crisis as a result of. St. Joseph Health System’s recent closure of physician practices throughout...
WNDU
Procession for Rep. Jackie Walorski
Jimtown head coach Cory Stoner said finding leadership is going to be key. According to the Police Chief Dustin Sahlhoff, Baugo Community Schools is the third corporation in Elkhart County to do this.
2 Indiana projects awarded $19.5 million for transportation infrastructure
In order to receive funding, projects were evaluated on several criteria, including safety and environmental sustainability, among other factors.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNDU
Faith Indiana calls on Mayor Mueller to speak with them about Dante Kittrell killing
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Faith and community leaders in South Bend are calling on Mayor James Mueller to meet with them, now two weeks after South Bend Police shot and killed 51-year-old Dante Kittrell. Police opened fire on Kittrell back on July 29th, after attempting to deescalate the situation for...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
How Region schools fared in IREAD-3 scores
Another round of test scores shows that Lake County's urban schools continue to struggle more than other public schools. The 2021-2022 IREAD-3 results were released Wednesday. They measure reading skills among Indiana third graders. The Gary Community School Corporation saw the lowest scores locally, with only 42 percent of students...
iheart.com
14-Year RFD Veteran Says Racist Party He Was Forced to Attend "Cut Deeply"
14-year Rochester Fire Department veteran Jerrod Jones says he was "cut deeply" when he was forced to attend a racist party by his white superior. He says the party mocked Juneteenth with racist tropes like buckets of fried chicken and cognac. Jones says he hopes for change in the department...
isustudentmedia.com
Indiana appeals court affirms murder conviction in jealous rage killing
The Indiana Court of Appeals has rejected a request to overturn the murder conviction of a Hammond man who killed a woman after attending a concert with her and attempted to hide her body at an Illinois nature preserve. James E. McGhee Jr., 41, was sentenced in December to 80...
IN THIS ARTICLE
lakeshorepublicradio.org
RDA approves transit development district boundaries
A tool to help communities capitalize on Northwest Indiana's commuter rail projects has taken another step forward. The Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority on Thursday approved the boundaries for seven transit development districts (TDDs) along the South Shore Line and West Lake Corridor. They're kind of like TIF districts, but...
Chicago Defender
Estate Sale Goddess Hosted The William E. & Peggy Brazley Estate Liquidation
The weekend of August 5-7, 2022, estate liquidators Ty & Lynne McDaniel, owners of Estate Sale Goddess, drew a large crowd of shoppers to the former estate of prominent power couple William E. and Peggy Brazley in Olympia Fields, IL. The 7,000 square feet 15-room mansion, designed by Brazley, has...
warricknews.com
Disgruntled taxpayers urge state agency to revise Lake County land values
Two frequent critics of the property assessments in Lake County, and especially Calumet Township, got an unusual opportunity Wednesday night to take their complaints straight to the top. For the first time in state history, the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance (DLGF) convened a public hearing following receipt of...
valpo.life
Indiana American Water cuts ribbon for a solar array at the Northwest Indiana Distribution Center in Gary
Indiana American Water hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on August 5 for a new solar array at the Northwest Indiana Distribution Center in Gary. This solar array not only provides an environmentally conscious energy source but will ultimately reduce our operating costs and keep water rates more affordable for customers in the long run.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hometownnewsnow.com
Sheriff's Department: Down Deputies, Duties Going Up
(La Porte, IN) - The La Porte County Sheriff’s Department is facing extra responsibilities and a lack of manpower. At last week’s Sheriff’s Merit Commission meeting, an increase to the department’s workload was discussed. As of August 1, the Sheriff’s Department has assumed substantial policing responsibilities for the Purdue campus in Westville. The university has decided to suspend campus police services on overnights, weekends, and holidays. Sheriff’s Department patrols will have to pick up the slack.
hometownnewsnow.com
Record Hog Price Goes Higher
(Porter County, IN) - A Wanatah area woman lost her battle with cancer, but she lives on in the hearts of a community shelling out a world record price for her 10-year-old son's hog. What was thought to be the sale price of $102,000 was reached during the livestock auction...
blockclubchicago.org
A Woman Is Suing A West Side Hospital, Saying It Partially Sterilized Her Without Consent
NORTH LAWNDALE — A woman has filed a medical malpractice lawsuit against a West Side hospital, saying doctors conducted a sterilization procedure on her without her consent last year. Lourdes Maldonado filed the lawsuit in June against Mount Sinai Hospital in North Lawndale in Cook County Circuit Court. Doctors...
hometownnewsnow.com
Dedication Set for New Watercraft Launch
(La Porte, IN) - The City of La Porte Park and Recreation Department will dedicate the Stone Lake Small Watercraft Launch. The dedication is scheduled for 1 p.m. on August 21 at Cummings Lodge in Soldiers Memorial Park. The dedication follows the Northwest Indiana Paddling Association Annual Rendezvous, which begins at noon.
Riot Fest Contractor Quits After ‘Disrespectful’ Meeting Fuels Tensions Between Fest Organizers, Neighbors
NORTH LAWNDALE — Riot Fest has parted ways with the contractor it tasked with organizing the festival after a community meeting enflamed tensions between fest organizers and West Side residents. The Aug. 2 meeting was planned by the festival organizer, Scott Fisher, as part of community engagement requirements mandated...
Four Winds South Bend dedicating casino floor expansion
Operators of the Four Winds South Bend casino are set to mark a completed step in its massive site expansion project. The post Four Winds South Bend dedicating casino floor expansion appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
Chicago's $42.7 million hike in property taxes for 2023 could have been worse
Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot released Chicago's 2023 budget this week with a shortfall of $127.9 million and a property tax hike of 2.5%. (CHICAGO) Property taxes may be rising next year, but it could have been worse. Thanks to Mayor Lightfoot's automatic escalator model, property taxes could have risen by 5% or the inflation rate, whichever is the lowest.
abc57.com
Murder mystery dinner in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. -- A 20th Century Murder Mystery Dinner will be hosted at National New York Center Railroad Museum in Elkhart by Villa Macri. The event will be on August 13th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 721 South Main Street Elkhart IN. Tickets are online, and are $50...
Comments / 4