Times-Union Newspaper
Residents Concerned About Parker Street Proposal Told There’s No Plan
There’s no final plan or design for a U.S. 30 freeway through Kosciusko County, but about a dozen Warsaw residents from the neighborhoods around Menards approached the Common Council Monday night concerned about a Parker Street proposal. A flyer handed out to the Council says the U.S. 30 Coalition...
WNDU
RV Hall of Fame unveils new sustainable ‘CrossMod’ home
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The RV and Home Manufacturing Hall of Fame unveiled a new section highlighting the Clayton “CrossMod” home. The housing manufacturer Clayton is trying to give potential buyers a more affordable home that doesn’t lack curb appeal while highlighting sustainability. According to The U.S....
nwi.life
City Council to Consider New Rates to Sustain Valparaiso Trash and Recycling Service
After a thorough review of its trash and recycling service as well as competitive data, the City of Valparaiso has announced a proposed rate increase to make the service sustainable. “We’ve analyzed efficiencies and compared our rates to other communities. The cost of providing quality service has increased over the years due to fuel, equipment, landfill, regulatory and labor costs, combined with a volatility in the market for recyclables,” said Steve Poulos, Director of Valparaiso City Services. The City of Valparaiso has not increased its trash and recycling rates since 2012.
hometownnewsnow.com
Oktoberfest Returning to Michigan City
(Michigan City, IN) - Michigan City Special Events is proud to announce the entertainment line-up for the return of Michigan City's most requested event, Oktoberfest. The four-day festival in Washington Park over Labor Day weekend will feature over 40 music and entertainment groups, as well as local and regional food, art, craft, and merchandise vendors.
valpo.life
Chester celebrates 75 years with music and local vendors at Central Park Plaza
To celebrate its 75th anniversary, Chester, Inc. rented out the William E. Urschel Pavilion and the Northwest Health Amphitheater at Central Park Plaza in Valparaiso on Friday, August 12. Bluewater Kings Band took to the stage as over 300 attendees floated between Vienna Beef, Ricochet Tacos, Tomato Bar Pizza Bakery, Noaks Popcorn, Blockhead Beerworks, and Valpo Velvet to satisfy their cravings from Mexican food to soft serve.
hometownnewsnow.com
Alcohol Related Wood Pile Collision
(La Porte County, IN) - La Porte County Police say a man had too much to drink when he drove into a wood pile. Ethan Mikowski, 22, of Michigan City, is charged with operating while intoxicated. La Porte County Police said Mikowski was northbound Friday night in the 4600 block...
Unconventional Illinois Hot Dog Named Among ‘Best' in U.S.
An Illinois hot dog was plated among the best in the U.S., but it might not be the recipe you're expecting. The Hot Dog Box, located at 4020 N. Milwaukee Ave., took a rather unconventional approach to the dish with its Bronzeville Bourbon Hot Dog, which landed a spot on TastingTable's list of "13 Best Hot Dogs in America."
Frozen pizzas recalled because they may contain metal pieces
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The USDA has announced a recall for frozen pizzas that may be contaminated with metal pieces.Home Run Inn has had consumer complaints about extraneous materials, including metal, being found in their Chicago's Premium Pizzeria Deluxe Sausage Classic Pizza, the USDA said.The recalled pizzas were made on June 6 of this year and have a "best by" date of "12/03/22." The cartons are 33.5 ounces.The also have the establishment number of "EST. 18498-A" inside the USDA mark of inspection, according to the recall alert.There have been no reports of injury or illness, the USDA said.For more information on this recall, visit this link.If you have any of the recalled pizzas, throw them away or return them to the story.
Water temperatures plummet at some Lake Michigan beaches as cold upwelling occurs
We still have nice warm water on the surface of Lake Michigan, just not everywhere. The northeast wind this weekend has really chilled off the water at some of the hottest Michigan beaches. Michigan’s south end beaches on Lake Michigan have been the most affected by warm water being pushed...
alittletimeandakeyboard.com
International Gardens, Nature Trails and Celebration Gardens Delight at Friendship Botanic Gardens in Michigan City, Indiana
An Interesting Mix of Nature Experiences Charmed Us at Friendship Botanic Gardens. Approaching Friendship Botanic Gardens in Michigan City, Indiana, we immediately noted a verdant tree canopy. I already knew that these gardens were a spot for us. We spent a relaxing morning enjoying nature paths and a cache of beautiful gardens.
International Business Times
13,000 Pounds Of Frozen Pizza Recalled Over Possible Contamination With Metal Pieces
Home Run Inn of Woodbridge, Illinois, is recalling about 13,099 pounds of a certain frozen pizza product because they may be contaminated with "extraneous materials" or, more specifically, pieces of metal. The issue was discovered when the company informed the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service...
luxury-houses.net
Beautifully Reimagined Luxury Residence with Brick and Stone Exterior in Oak Brook Lists for $2.799 Million
The Residence in Oak Brook is a luxurious home restructured and remodeled the exterior and interior, now available for sale. This home located at 1611 Midwest Club Pkwy, Oak Brook, Illinois; offering 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 9,608 square feet of living spaces. Call Lina Shah – Coldwell Banker Realty – (Phone: (312) 593-4818) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Residence in Oak Brook.
This Illinois City Was Named One Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, a handful of spots in the Midwest found themselves on this list, but only one was located in Illinois. Some other spots on this list were Mall of America in Minnesota, Orlando, Florida, three...
This New Restaurant in Arlington Heights is a Copy Cat of a Popular Suburban Restaurant but is it Good?
I had the day off and wanted to go to lunch with my wife. I’ve truly enjoyed a particular restaurant that had one of the best breakfast items I’ve ever had. The name of that restaurant is Southern Cafe.
Huge Marijuana Grow Found Near Illinois Golf Course, $10 Mil Worth!
When the news story states "it was as big as two football fields," you now have my attention. CBSLOCAL. This massive pot grow was found near the Harborside International Golf Center, in Cook County. These guys, (maybe women) has a well planned out and taken care of pot grow operation, with some as tall as CHRISTMAS TREES!!
WNDU
Nearly 400 Berrien County employees receive pandemic hazard pay
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Nearly 400 county employees are receiving $1,000 in hazard pay. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Berrien County commissioners approved two resolutions on Thursday to pay the money to full-time or recently retired workers who worked during the height of the pandemic. However,...
Man arrested, accused of breaking into same northern Indiana business twice in 24 hours
GRIFFITH, Ind. — A man in Lake County, Indiana was arrested last week for allegedly burglarizing the same business twice in a 24-hour period. The Griffith Police Department says it arrested Michael Anderson on August 7 for breaking into the same business in the 500 block of E. Glen Park Avenue. Police did not share […]
max983.net
Marshall County, Plymouth City Officials Provide Update on Local Public Healthcare Crisis
Plymouth, Indiana – August 12, 2022 – In late June, Marshall County and the City of Plymouth issued a. press release drawing attention to what has been viewed as a local public healthcare crisis as a result of. St. Joseph Health System’s recent closure of physician practices throughout...
WNDU
3 workers injured in South Bend Motor Speedway crash
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County police were called out to South Bend Motor Speedway at approximately 10:00 p.m. Saturday for assistance with injuries following a crash. Two of the cars racing on the track collided sending one into a gate in the pit area, where three workers...
ABC7 Chicago
2022 supermoon: Timelapse video shows Sturgeon Moon behind Chicago skyline
CHICAGO -- Timelapse footage shows the August supermoon, known as the Sturgeon Moon, behind the Chicago skyline on August 11. This stunning video, recorded by Craig Shimala, shows the moon rise above the Willis Tower. NASA said the moon would appear full from Wednesday morning through Saturday morning.
