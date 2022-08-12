Read full article on original website
Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Fox5 KVVU
Rideshare passenger injured after shot during ride in central Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A rideshare passenger was injured early Monday morning after she was shot during a ride in the central Las Vegas Valley. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the incident occurred at about 3:35 a.m. near Valley View and Charleston. According to police, a...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police ask for help locating missing 78-year-old woman
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 78-year-old woman. According to Las Vegas police, Carolyn Corduan may be in emotional distress and in need of medical assistance. Police say Corduan was last seen Aug. 6...
Rideshare passenger injured after man opens fire on vehicle
A rideshare passenger was injured early Monday morning after a man opened fire on the rideshare vehicle on Valley View Boulevard and Charleston Boulevard.
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada State Police: SUV runs red light, hitting firetruck near Warm Springs, Paradise
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An SUV hit a firetruck on a call after running a red light, according to Nevada State Police. Nevada State Police and Clark County Fire Department said a CCFD fire engine was on an active call in the area of Warm Springs and Paradise. NSP said CCFD had the green light and a gray Toyota SUV was eastbound on Warm Springs and ran the red light, hitting the fire truck.
8newsnow.com
Metro officers involved in shooting, car chase identified
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The officers involved in a car chase and shooting that closed several Las Vegas roads on Thursday, Aug. 11, have been identified. A total of five officers were named in the incident. According to a police report, Officers Brendan Burbrink, Cristian Mojarro, Alondra Montero, Amanda Montalto, and Mark Sayas have all been placed on paid administrative leave while the incident is being investigated.
1 Person Dead After Hit And Run Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
Official records state that the police received a 911 call regarding a person who had been hit on East Tropicana Avenue near Morris Street At 11:15 AM on Thursday. The victim of the hit-and-run accident, a woman, succumbed to the injuries she had sustained and died. Upon investigation and utilizing...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police searching for suspect in downtown shooting
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in finding a suspect accused of shooting someone back at the end of June. Patrol officers responded to the shooting on June 30 near Charleston and 14th Street. Officers said they found...
50-Year-Old Bisheba Gaines Dead In Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
Las Vegas authorities state that a fatal motor vehicle accident took place on the Las Vegas Strip when one car collided with another. The driver of the other vehicle, 50-Year-Old Bisheba Gaines, was killed. The speed limit in the area is 30 mph, and the driver of the offending vehicle,...
Fox5 KVVU
Driver pulled over after going over 90 mph in school zone, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In a Friday afternoon tweet, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) Traffic Bureau posted a photo of a car being towed after allegedly going 97 mph in a 25 mph school zone. In the caption for the tweet, LVMPD said, “When the lights are...
3-year-old dead after collision in Las Vegas
One 3-year-old is dead after succumbing to injuries obtained during a collision with a 2022 Toyota Highlander.
Fox5 KVVU
Lake Mead sees increase after recent rain in Las Vegas Valley
Apartment tenants seek solution from property management after flooding damages units. The rain impact at one Las Vegas apartment complex is causing trouble for many residents living there. 2 Bodies found in flood channels after monsoon storms. Updated: Aug. 12, 2022 at 11:59 PM UTC. After flash flooding on Thursday...
LVMPD takes man who was hiding underneath semi truck to detention center
Las Vegas police said that a 'suicidal male' was hiding underneath a semi truck with a handgun Sunday morning. Police said they deescalated the situation and was able to take the man to CCDC.
KTAR.com
Phoenix police say missing 6-year-old located in Las Vegas with his uncle
PHOENIX — The search for a missing 6-year-old from Phoenix ended after police located the child in Las Vegas with his uncle early Saturday, authorities said. Police responded to reports of the uncle’s truck, Alfonso Romero Vargas, at a fast food restaurant and found Gerardo Romero Barrera and Vargas inside the restaurant safe, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by vehicle
A man darting through stopped traffic on West Flamingo Road in the southwest valley early Friday was critically injured when he was hit by a car, police said.
Police: One person dead after getting caught in flood channel
One person has been declared deceased after being found in a flood channel during Thursday night’s storm.
Police: Woman dead after crash on East Tropicana Avenue in Las Vegas
One woman is dead after a crash in Las Vegas on Thursday despite life-saving efforts. The woman sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Sunrise Hospital’s Trauma Unit.
news3lv.com
60-year-old man arrested for deadly stabbing in east Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A 60-year-old man has been arrested for a deadly stabbing in the east Las Vegas valley on Saturday, according to police. Brian McLemore was identified as the suspect and taken into custody on suspicion of open murder Wednesday, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
airlive.net
A loud noise has caused panic at Las Vegas Airport this morning, passengers walked through the security gates
Las Vegas police said reports of a shooting at an international airport terminal were unfounded after a loud noise sent crowds running for cover. “Reports of a shooting Sunday morning at Harry Reid International Airport are unfounded,” the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department tweeted. “The noise is believed to...
news3lv.com
Arrest report: Driver in deadly Las Vegas Strip crash was accelerating at 78 mph
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman accused of DUI in a deadly crash on the Las Vegas Strip Thursday was accelerating at 78 miles per hour just before colliding with another car, according to an arrest report. Jamara Williams, 38, is facing several charges in connection with Thursday's collision...
Las Vegas driver stopped by LVMPD near Steve Schorr Elementary
One driver was stopped by LVMPD near St. Rose Parkway and Bermuda. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department encourages drivers to obey signs, especially in school zones.
