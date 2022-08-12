ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police ask for help locating missing 78-year-old woman

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 78-year-old woman. According to Las Vegas police, Carolyn Corduan may be in emotional distress and in need of medical assistance. Police say Corduan was last seen Aug. 6...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada State Police: SUV runs red light, hitting firetruck near Warm Springs, Paradise

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An SUV hit a firetruck on a call after running a red light, according to Nevada State Police. Nevada State Police and Clark County Fire Department said a CCFD fire engine was on an active call in the area of Warm Springs and Paradise. NSP said CCFD had the green light and a gray Toyota SUV was eastbound on Warm Springs and ran the red light, hitting the fire truck.
PARADISE, NV
Las Vegas, NV
8newsnow.com

Metro officers involved in shooting, car chase identified

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The officers involved in a car chase and shooting that closed several Las Vegas roads on Thursday, Aug. 11, have been identified. A total of five officers were named in the incident. According to a police report, Officers Brendan Burbrink, Cristian Mojarro, Alondra Montero, Amanda Montalto, and Mark Sayas have all been placed on paid administrative leave while the incident is being investigated.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police searching for suspect in downtown shooting

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in finding a suspect accused of shooting someone back at the end of June. Patrol officers responded to the shooting on June 30 near Charleston and 14th Street. Officers said they found...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Lake Mead sees increase after recent rain in Las Vegas Valley

Apartment tenants seek solution from property management after flooding damages units. The rain impact at one Las Vegas apartment complex is causing trouble for many residents living there. 2 Bodies found in flood channels after monsoon storms. Updated: Aug. 12, 2022 at 11:59 PM UTC. After flash flooding on Thursday...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTAR.com

Phoenix police say missing 6-year-old located in Las Vegas with his uncle

PHOENIX — The search for a missing 6-year-old from Phoenix ended after police located the child in Las Vegas with his uncle early Saturday, authorities said. Police responded to reports of the uncle’s truck, Alfonso Romero Vargas, at a fast food restaurant and found Gerardo Romero Barrera and Vargas inside the restaurant safe, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
news3lv.com

60-year-old man arrested for deadly stabbing in east Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A 60-year-old man has been arrested for a deadly stabbing in the east Las Vegas valley on Saturday, according to police. Brian McLemore was identified as the suspect and taken into custody on suspicion of open murder Wednesday, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
LAS VEGAS, NV

