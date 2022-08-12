ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Przybylko and the Chicago Fire visit the Philadelphia Union

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Chicago Fire (8-10-6, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia Union (12-3-9, first in the Eastern Conference)

Chester, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Philadelphia -138, Chicago +349, Draw +279; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Kacper Przybylko leads the Chicago Fire into a matchup with the Philadelphia Union following a two-goal showing against Charlotte FC.

The Union are 9-3-6 against conference opponents. The Union are 10th in the MLS drawing 122 corner kicks, averaging 5.1 per game.

The Fire are 5-7-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Fire are 3-0-1 when they record more than two goals.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Fire won the last meeting 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Gazdag has scored 11 goals with two assists for the Union. Mikael Uhre has six goals over the past 10 games.

Przybylko has five goals and one assist for the Fire. Rafael Czichos has three goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Union: 6-2-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 4.4 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.8 goals per game.

Fire: 6-3-1, averaging 1.4 goals, 5.4 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Union: Jose Martinez (injured).

Fire: Sergio Oregel (injured), Carlos Teran (injured), Jhon Espinoza (injured), Wyatt Omsberg (injured), Stanislav Ivanov (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

