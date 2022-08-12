Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Related
Register Citizen
Norwalk hopes to finish revising its ‘extremely outdated’ charter in time for a vote in November 2023
NORWALK — The city has set its sights on a revised charter for the public to view and vote on by November of next year. A Charter Revision Commission was formed last week during a Common Council meeting to lead the revision, which was first discussed earlier this year, according to city documents. In March, the council decided a charter overhaul was needed following the findings of the joint public schools and city efficiency study.
Register Citizen
Fairfield selectmen approve charter changes for November election
FAIRFIELD — After a contentious four-hour meeting, the Board of Selectmen approved the final version of the proposed charter and a question about it for November’s ballot. The main issue that came up in the meeting regarded the number of questions on the ballot about the charter. While the board’s two Republicans, First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick and Selectman Thomas Flynn, felt one question would be sufficient, Selectwoman Nancy Lefkowitz, the board’s only Democrat, felt that several of the more controversial changes in the charter should stand alone.
Norwalk ordered to clean up sewage system problems
NORWALK, Conn. — The State has ordered Norwalk to update its wastewater treatment system. Norwalk has dumped raw sewage and under-treated sewage into the Sound on multiple occasions because of specific inadequate mechanisms and can be reasonably expected to pollute state waters further given the system’s existing conditions, the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) states in a consent order signed by Mayor Harry Rilling on May 5.
An economy for the worker, not special interests and the politically connected
My name is Don Mastronardi and I am the Republican Nominee for State Representative for the 142nd District representing Norwalk and New Canaan. I am running because the people of Connecticut deserve to have leadership who believes that the government should work for them. The people of this State deserve to have their personal finances put above the politically connected, who continue to get generous giveaways at the expense of the taxpayer. We deserve leadership that understands that personal liberties and freedoms are absolute, even during a pandemic. We need leadership that prioritizes the needs of the people over a “woke” ideology that only serves to divide for their own political gain. Most importantly, we need leadership that understands parental rights and decisions that affect a child’s schooling and medical decisions belong to the parents, not the politicians of this State.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Britain Herald
After failing to be endorsed by Democratic Town Committee, Newington registrar of voters decides to petition for spot on ballot
NEWINGTON – After not being endorsed by the Democratic Town Committee this year, longtime Registrar of Voters Marie Fox has decided to petition for a spot on the Nov. ballot. Fox, who has served as the Town’s Democratic Registrar for over 30 years, will be kicking off her campaign...
City Sells Land Under FBI Building For $2.5M
The city brought in $2.5 million after selling the land underneath downtown’s FBI building to the local private developer that has leased that property for the past two decades. That sale was recently recorded on the city’s online land records database. On Aug. 4, the City of New...
Questions continue on Norwalk no-bid software contract
NORWALK, Conn. – The price of software chosen on a “no bid” basis for Norwalk’s revenue generating departments has grown. An amended contract with Quality Data Services would have increased the one-year $125,000 contract to five years at $147,000 but was withdrawn. Common Council member Bryan...
Stop the gas pipeline extension in Wilton
Don’t get fooled. Despite what Eversource is telling Wilton residents, new gas pipelines are adding costs to ratepayers and are bad for our health and the climate. Take action to stop the gas pipeline extension project that has started along New Canaan Road/Route 106. Planning for the pipeline began...
IN THIS ARTICLE
themonroesun.com
Monroe voters’ choices reflect primary results in Connecticut
MONROE, CT — Monroe’s voters’ choices mirrored that of their counterparts throughout the state of Connecticut during Tuesday’s party primaries. Town Republicans chose Leora R. Levy, the candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump, to challenge Democratic Party incumbent, U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal this November. Levy...
Register Citizen
Westport weighs $1M in repairs for crumbling mansion
WESTPORT — An unoccupied brick mansion adorned in light pink columns and trim sits at the end of a winding driveway. Vacant for decades, the house was once the home of Baron Walter Langeer von Langendorff, a perfumer. It is believed he immigrated to the U.S. during World War...
Register Citizen
Old Saybrook appeals state order to release former cop’s exit interview
A state order for the disclosure of an Old Saybrook police officer’s exit interview is facing a legal challenge. The Old Saybrook Police Department has filed a complaint in New Britain Superior Court appealing a Freedom of Information Commission decision to require disclosure of the exit interview. Releasing the...
Democrats a no-show at the 139th annual Crocodile Club
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – The 139th annual Crocodile Club at Lake Compounce in Bristol was back this year. Politicians poke fun at one another and skip the campaigning, but something was different in the air. This is a charity event for the Carousel Museum. If you have a horse in the race for the midterm […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Connecticut
CT to Receive $41 Million in Federal Funds for Projects in New Britain, Plainville, Waterbury, Stamford
U.S. transportation officials announced $2.2 billion for local infrastructure projects on Thursday, including nearly $41.6 million for Connecticut. The funding will pave the way for new bridges, roads, bike lanes, railways and ports in scores of communities across the country. In Connecticut, $23 million will go to Waterbury, $16.3 million...
Stamford receives $2.1M from feds for West Main Street upgrades
The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) has allocated $2.1 million to the City of Stamford for the design and engineering of a renovation to approximately 1.1 miles of the West Main Street corridor. According to a press statement issued by the DOT, the project “will improve safety at nine dangerous...
Saturday: Donate school supplies and/or attend library concert
NORWALK, Conn. — Two Norwalk announcements for you, both for events happening today, Saturday Aug. 13:. You can help Norwalk’s most needy children prepare for the upcoming school year by donating school supplies at the Back-To-School Backpack Drive, Saturday Aug. 13 from 9:30 until 11 a.m. at Open Doors Shelter, located at 55 Chestnut St. A news release said that when you stop by with your donation, you’ll be able to say hello to State Rep. Lucy Dathan (D-142), State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-25), and State Rep. Travis Simms (D-140) (all of whom seek re-election in November), plus State office candidates Kadeem Roberts and Common Council member Dominique Johnson.
A Norwalk photo #155
NORWALK, Conn. — Harold F. Cobin took this striking photo Tuesday evening, outside Norwalk City Hall.
Register Citizen
After West Haven ‘explosions,’ FBI promises ‘greater efforts’ to inform public before training drills
WEST HAVEN — City and law enforcement officials believe the biggest misstep regarding a July 21 FBI drill in West Haven was that the public was not properly notified. “As a matter of practical courtesy, if something like that is going to go on then generally the local police department would tell the neighbors in the area that would be affected, ‘We’ve got a drill going on and here is the timeframe,’” said Dan Maxwell, a lecturer in criminal justice at the University of New Haven and a retired Madison police officer. “I believe this was a miscommunication.”
Norwalk political notes: Stevenson wins Republican spot on ballot
NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk political notes for you:. Stevenson celebrates win, looks to challenge Himes. Rilling helps mark India’s 75th Independence Day. Jayme Stevenson, former Darien First Selectman, prevailed in Tuesday’s Republican primary for Connecticut’s Fourth Congressional District. She will face U.S. Rep. Jim Himes (D-Greenwich) in the general election.
urbancny.com
Attorney General James Stops Robocall Company Hired in Scheme to Suppress Black Voters Ahead of 2020 Election
Conspiracy Theorists Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman Paid Message Communications to Send Out Voter Intimidation Robocall. Lawsuit Against Wohl and Burkman for Targeting Black Voters Continues. New York – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced a settlement with robocalling platform Message Communications, Inc. (Message Communications) for its involvement...
Not being racist is not enough
I no longer get upset when I see racial epithets graffitied into public space. I recognize it as a sort of coming-of-age exercise for disgruntled white teens. Its frequency no longer surprises me. But the response to it still does. Last month, an individual of diminished character took an aerosol paint can and spray-painted the […]
Nancy on Norwalk
Norwalk, CT
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
407K+
Views
ABOUT
NancyOnNorwalk.com was conceived as the place to go for Norwalk residents to get the real, unvarnished story about what is going on in and around their city.https://www.nancyonnorwalk.com/
Comments / 0