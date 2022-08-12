My name is Don Mastronardi and I am the Republican Nominee for State Representative for the 142nd District representing Norwalk and New Canaan. I am running because the people of Connecticut deserve to have leadership who believes that the government should work for them. The people of this State deserve to have their personal finances put above the politically connected, who continue to get generous giveaways at the expense of the taxpayer. We deserve leadership that understands that personal liberties and freedoms are absolute, even during a pandemic. We need leadership that prioritizes the needs of the people over a “woke” ideology that only serves to divide for their own political gain. Most importantly, we need leadership that understands parental rights and decisions that affect a child’s schooling and medical decisions belong to the parents, not the politicians of this State.

NORWALK, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO