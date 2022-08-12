Read full article on original website
Figueroa To Broner: Don't Use Mental Health As Excuse Now; You've Been Undisciplined, Not Taking Camp Seriously
The pre-dawn admission of mental health issues preventing Adrien Broner from moving forward with his next fight has garnered sympathy from many in the industry. Not included among that list is the opponent he left behind in the process. Omar Figueroa was not in a forgiving mood upon learning that...
Video: Teofimo Lopez Talks Campa, Ryan Garcia, Moving Up, More
Video By Ryan Burton - Teofimo Lopez Interview - It has been nearly two years since Teofimo Lopez has fought on ESPN, and the former lightweight king is primed to return in devastating fashion. Lopez will make his junior welterweight debut Saturday evening in the 10-round main event against Pedro "Roca" Campa at the Resorts World Event Center at Resorts World Las Vegas. (photos by Mikey Williams)
Broner On Tank-Garcia: 'I Don’t Think Ryan Should Ever Get In [The Ring] With Tank'
Adrien Broner doesn’t see it ending well for Ryan Garcia if he ever ends up swapping punches with Gervonta "Tank" Davis. The multi-weight division champion from Cincinnati weighed in on the match-up du jour, but unlike some boxing fans, he did not sound all too enthusiastic about it, essentially saying that it would be a clear-cut mismatch in Davis’ favor.
Usyk Promoter: Joshua Is Taking Rematch Seriously, But Usyk Is a Special Fighter, One In A Million
Alexander Krassyuk can appreciate the seriousness with which Anthony Joshua is approaching his chance to become three-time heavyweight champion—the promoter just has a hard time seeing how the British star can actually defeat Oleksandr Usyk. Krassyuk, the promoter of WBA, WBO, IBO and IBF heavyweight champion Usyk, admitted that...
Adrien Broner Withdraws From Omar Figueroa Clash, Citing Mental Health; Rest Of Showtime Card To Move Forward
Adrien Broner will no longer appear on this weekend's previously announced Showtime quadrupleheader. The former four-division titlist took to his verified Instagram account to confirm his official withdrawal from a planned junior welterweight clash with Texas' Omar Figueroa. The battle of ex-titleholders was due to headline a four-fight Showtime Championship Boxing telecast from Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida but will no longer include the Cincinnati native.
Puello Pumped For Akhmedov: I'm Ready To Be Crowned WBA Champion!
Alberto Puello is only days away from his high stakes bout with Batyr Akhmedov, as they collide for the vacant WBA junior welterweight belt. The bout is part of a Showtime televised quadrupleheader, on Saturday, August 20, from Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla.
Broner: Maidana Wants To Do A Rematch, Exhibition; I’d Love To Get In The Ring With Him Again
At least one party is up for making a rematch between Adrien Broner vs. Marcos Maidana. Multiple-division champion Broner indicated in a recent interview that his former nemesis, the hard hitting and now retired Maidana, reached out to him on social media about getting together for a rematch, if only as an exhibition bout.
Hearn Not Buying Fury's Retirement, Sees It as Publicity Stunt on Eve of Usyk-Joshua
Eddie Hearn, promoter of Anthony Joshua, believes Tyson Fury's most recent retirement is nothing more than a publicity stunt to take away from of the shine from Joshua's upcoming rematch with Oleksandr Usyk. Joshua will attempt to reclaim the IBF, IBO, WBA, WBO heavyweight belts when he faces Usyk on...
Teofimo Lopez Ready For All At 140: I'll Take All Their Dreams Away, Here To Be Their Nightmare
Teofimo Lopez is not averse to the idea of taking at least one more non-title fight in pursuit of his goal to become a two-division champion. The idea of next facing unbeaten contenders Ryan Garcia or Arnold Barboza—or perhaps both—is the most realistic option amidst a largely unrealistic immediate future that includes a straightaway shot at the 140-pound crown.
Wilfredo Mendez Injures Knee, Upcoming Fight is Pushed Back
Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico – Former 105-pound world champion of the World Boxing Organization (WBO), Wilfredo 'Bimbito' Méndez from Trujillo Alto, suffered a knee injury so his main fight next Saturday, August 20th in Trujillo Alto against Israel Vázquez, from Bayamón, has been postponed until further notice.
Sunny Edwards Wants Martinez, Jesse Rodriguez and Then Nakatani
Sunny Edwards is focused on securing a three-fight global tour which starts in Mexico later this year and ends on a “massive” night in Japan. The IBF flyweight champion is hoping to land a unification clash with WBC titleholder Julio Cesar Martinez and ‘Showtime’ is happy to travel his rival’s backyard for the fight.
Khan on Usyk: He's in Great Shape, He’s A lot Bigger, A lot Thicker - Still Very Quick
Former world champion Amir Khan walked away impressed when he watched Oleksandr Usyk training in Dubai for the upcoming rematch with Anthony Joshua. Usyk will defend the IBF, IBO, WBA, WBO heavyweight titles against Joshua on August 20th in Saudi Arabia. Last September, Usyk outboxed Joshua over twelve rounds to...
Omar Figueroa, Sergey Lipinets Promise Fireworks in Crossroads Clash
In an all-action crossroads clash, former world champions Omar “Panterita” Figueroa Jr. and Sergey Lipinets will battle in a 12-round WBC Super Lightweight title eliminator headlining live on SHOWTIME this Saturday, August 20 from Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. in a Premier Boxing Champions Event.
Video: Joe Joyce Discusses Showdown With Joseph Parker
Joe Joyce Interview - Video By Ryan Burton - Joe Joyce went head-to-head with Joseph Parker today at the kick-off press conference ahead of their 24 September clash at the AO Arena, Manchester being shown exclusively live on BT Sport Box Office, promoted by Frank Warren for Queensberry Promotions in association with BOXXER.
Figueroa: We Don't Know What Happened In Ramos Fight; Didn't Feel Legs Under Me
Omar Figueroa Jr. baffled fans the night he boxed Abel Ramos. Oddsmakers favored Figueroa when their welterweight bout was announced, but Figueroa’s poor, peculiar performance against Ramos in May 2021 left skeptics questioning the former WBC lightweight champion’s commitment to his boxing career. Ramos battered Figueroa for most of their entirely one-sided, six-round fight, in which Figueroa utilized an unusual style that wasn’t an approach Figueroa practiced during training camp for the Ramos match.
Teofimo Lopez: I'm An Elusive, Dynamic, Outspoken & Entertaining Fighter You Can Rely On
It’ll be “the takeover” attempt take two for Teofimo Lopez Jr. when the former unified lightweight champion moves up to 140 pounds to fight Pedro Campa this Saturday at Resorts World in Las Vegas on ESPN. Lopez (16-1, 12 KOs) has not fought since losing his titles...
Three Heavyweight Fights Impacted By Fury Retirement And WBC Deadline
The latest retirement announcement by Tyson Fury has prompted action by his last remaining tie to the sport. It also significantly impacts the importance of three relevant heavyweight fights all scheduled within the next nine weeks. A two-week deadline has been issued by the World Boxing Council (WBC) for Fury...
Former Middleweight Titlist David Lemieux Announces Retirement
Light of heart and head held high, Laval boxer David Lemieux is retiring from competition. The ex-IBF middle-weight Champion of the World has not only made boxing history with his unforgettable performances, he has also been a foundation of the Eye of the Tiger story. Eye Of The Tiger Management...
Arslanbek Makhmudov Inks Co-Promotional Pact With Top Rank
Heavyweight knockout extraordinaire Arslanbek “Lion” Makhmudov has signed a multi-year co-promotional contract with Top Rank, who will work in conjunction with Camille Estephan’s Eye of the Tiger. Makhmudov, born in Russia and now residing in Montreal, Canada, has knocked out all 14 of his professional opponents, including 10 in the first round.
Anthony Joshua Warns: I Want To Smash Oleksandr Usyk!
Anthony Joshua has promised to bring the fight to Oleksandr Usyk when they collide for a second time on Saturday night in Saudi Arabia. Usyk outboxed Joshua over twelve rounds to capture the IBF, IBO, WBA, WBO heavyweight titles last September at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. "I wanted to outbox my...
