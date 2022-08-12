Adrien Broner doesn’t see it ending well for Ryan Garcia if he ever ends up swapping punches with Gervonta "Tank" Davis. The multi-weight division champion from Cincinnati weighed in on the match-up du jour, but unlike some boxing fans, he did not sound all too enthusiastic about it, essentially saying that it would be a clear-cut mismatch in Davis’ favor.

