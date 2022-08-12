ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

GDP falls 0.1% as Covid-19 vaccination programmes wind up

By August Graham
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CAcSt_0hEPeK2L00

The UK’s economy shrank over the last three months as spending on test and trace and the Covid-19 vaccine programme subsided, figures show.

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 0.1% between April and June, the Office for National Statistics said.

It is a big step down from the first quarter of the year, when GDP rose 0.8%.

The data may not be the start of a recession – which is defined as two quarters of GDP decline – but experts are predicting the UK will slip into a recession later this year.

“While we see increasing signs of underlying weakness in the economy, we expect a more severe downturn to take place only from towards the end of this year,” said Yaelâ€¯Selfin, chief economist at KPMG UK.

The downturn is likely to start next quarter after Ofgem hikes the price cap on energy bills in October by an estimated 84% to £3,634, according to the latest predictions.

The Bank of England has predicted that the economy will shrink in the final quarter of this year and then every quarter in 2023.

The most recent drop came as GDP shrank by 0.6% in June, and growth estimates for May were revised down from 0.5% to 0.4%.

The ONS said that the phasing out of spending on fighting Covid-19 was partly to blame for the contraction over the quarter.

“Health was the biggest reason the economy contracted as both the test and trace and vaccine programmes were wound down, while many retailers also had a tough quarter,” said director of economic statistics Darren Morgan.

“These were partially offset by growth in hotels, bars, hairdressers and outdoor events across the quarter, partly as a result of people celebrating the Platinum Jubilee.”

Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi said: “Our economy showed incredible resilience following the pandemic and I am confident we can pull through these global challenges again.

“I know that times are tough and people will be concerned about rising prices and slowing growth, and that’s why I’m determined to work with the Bank of England to get inflation under control and grow the economy.

“The Government is providing billions of pounds of help for households with rising costs, including £1,200 for eight million of the most vulnerable households.”

But on Thursday Mr Zahawi and Prime Minister Boris Johnson refused to take any fiscal action after meeting with bosses of the UK’s biggest energy companies.

Following the meeting they re-iterated the support on bills, which was announced months ago when the October price cap was predicted to reach just £2,800 in October.

The latest predictions show the cap rising nearly £900 more than that in October, and passing £5,000 in April.

Any new support will have to be decided by the new prime minister, who will not be in place until early September, the Government said.

The cap rise is adding to inflation fears, with consumer price index inflation expected to top more than 13% in October, according to the Bank of England.

And British Chambers of Commerce head of research David Bharier warned that businesses are also being hit by these growing costs.

“Since 2021, our research has been flagging the damaging impact of inflation, it is wiping out many firms’ profit margins and threatening their long-term growth,” he said.

“Supply constraints caused by global Covid lockdowns and conflict in Ukraine, coupled with soaring energy costs, have created a perfect storm that many small businesses are struggling to weather.”

He added: “That’s why it is becoming critical for the Government to take action as soon as possible. They must immediately cut the VAT on businesses’ fuel bills to 5%. The longer the economy is left to drift towards the danger zone the harder it will be to rectify.”

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Americans are in a 'vibecession' despite booming spending and jobs, and their gloomy outlook could drag the economy into a real downturn

Recent economic data has been encouraging, but Americans still feel bad about the recovery. The 'vibecession' comes from weakening worker power, high inflation, and falling real wages. If it persists, the bad mood could slow spending and drag the economy into an actual slump. The economic recovery from the coronavirus...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
srnnews.com

Thai GDP notches fastest growth in a year on eased COVID curbs

BANGKOK (Reuters) -Thailand’s economy expanded at the fastest pace in a year in the second quarter as eased COVID-19 restrictions boosted activity and tourism, reinforcing views that more rate hikes will be needed to curb inflationary pressures. Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy is making a steady recovery after the lifting...
BUSINESS
The Independent

‘Next generation’ Covid booster jab to be offered to adults over 50 from autumn

Adults over 50 and clinically vulnerable people will be offered the first Covid-19 jab to target two strains of the virus, as part of the UK’s autumn booster programme.Health Secretary Steve Barclay has said that Moderna’s new bivalent vaccine, which targets both the original Covid strain and the Omicron variant, will be part of the rollout from early September.People over the age of five who are classed as most at risk from the virus will be eligible, as will their household contacts, NHS frontline and care home staff and carers aged 16 or over.The UK became the first nation to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Gross Domestic Product#Consumer Price Index#Uk#Kpmg Uk#Ofgem#The Bank Of England
FOXBusiness

Former oil exec warns recession comes alongside energy crises: 'Gas will exceed $5 again' soon

Joe Petrowski, former CEO of Cumberland Farms Gulf Oil Group, said on Monday that he is "absolutely certain" the United States will be in a recession. Speaking on "Mornings with Maria," he noted that a recession usually comes along with "every energy crisis," especially since energy is 7% of gross domestic product (GDP), the broadest measure of goods and services produced across the economy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Argentina rate hiked to 69.5% as inflation hits 20-year high

Argentina's central bank has raised its main rate of interest to 69.5% as it tries to contain soaring inflation. The bank put up its 28-day benchmark rate by 9.5% percentage points, its second hike in as many weeks. It comes as new figures showed inflation in the country had hit...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
rigzone.com

Analyst Gives Year-End Oil Price Warning

Enverus Intelligence Research (EIR) has released a new report that assesses the continued impact of Covid-19, the Ukraine war and weakening global economy on near-term oil and gas balances. Looking at oil prices, one of the report’s authors and an EIR director, Bill Farren-Price, warned that downside risks are becoming...
TRAFFIC
FXDailyReport.com

GBP/JPY’s Slumps to 160.50 Amid Japanese Industrial Production

For the fourth day in a row, the GBP/USD currency pair bears stayed in control at around 160.52. After Japan’s industrial production numbers, the British pound (GBP) fell against the Japanese yen (JPY). The Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry released updates on Japan’s latest industrial production. In June,...
WORLD
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Plunging

Inflation eased in July, rising 8.5% compared to the same month last year, based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ July consumer price index report. That was slightly less than the CPI increase in June of 9.1%. The details told the story. While the gas index fell 7.7% compared to June, it was still up […]
BUSINESS
BBC

Northern Ireland economy: Record inflation causes fall in demand

Record inflation has taken its toll on the Northern Ireland economy and caused a fall in demand last month, according to a survey by Ulster Bank. Every month it asks firms about things like staffing levels, new orders and exports. The survey is considered a reliable indicator of economic performance.
BUSINESS
The Independent

The Independent

792K+
Followers
254K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy