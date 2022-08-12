ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Love Island’s Jacques O’Neil apologises following bullying claims

By Saman Javed
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Love Island ’s Jacques O’Neill has apologised after he was accused of “mocking” and “bullying” fellow contestant Tasha Ghouri .

O’Neill recently came under scrutiny after a video of him watching the couple’s speeches during the Love Island finale at home surfaced online.

In the clip, Ghouri is seen declaring her love for Andrew Le Page , before O’Neil quoted Davide Sanclimenti’s famous line: “You are a liar, actress, get the f*** out.”

Le Page has since spoken out in defence of his girlfriend. Speaking to Heat World on Thursday (11 August), Le Page said he had unfollowed O’Neill after watching the clip.

“Tasha is my priority and obviously there was a video that came out,” he said.

“We’re trying to move away from it all and just be ourselves and get on with life.”

On Thursday (11 August), O’Neil issued an apology via Instagram, writing that life has been “very overwhelming” since he entered the villa, and that he is now in therapy.

“I just want to acknowledge the situation that’s happening right now and apologise if my behaviour has caused offence or been misinterpreted over the last few weeks,” O’Neill wrote.

“I genuinely have no bad feelings towards anyone and I’ve not meant for anything to come across that way at all. It was not my intention and I’m genuinely sorry if it has.”

O’Neill said he had “not handled himself in the best way possible”, and that he wants to take full responsibility for his actions.

“I’m aware I’m far from perfect and that there is work that needs to be done on myself.”

“I had my first therapy session on Monday, which really took me out of my comfort zone.

“I know I have needed this for years but it’s only now I have decided to get help. I know it’s a step in the right direction for me even after just one session.”

O’Neill said he did not want the public’s sympathy, but wanted to acknowledge the situation and “move forward postively”.

“I know this can be used as an important lesson for me moving forward and over the coming years,” he added.

“I hope I can become the person I want to be and use this new platform to spread a positive message. I’m sorry to anyone that I have let down.”

