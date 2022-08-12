ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Brook, AL

Shelby Reporter

Former Phobia Factory building to become storage facility

COLUMBIANA – The former Columbiana Phobia Factory building is undergoing renovation and will become a climate-controlled storage facility. The building is located at 455 Shelby County 70 and is now owned by Star Columbiana LLC. “(We) bought it a year ago, took time to address problems and gather the...
COLUMBIANA, AL
hooversun.com

Metro Roundup: School system, ‘culture wars’ headline Mountain Brook council elections

Mountain Brook residents will head to the polls Aug. 23 to select representatives for three of their five City Council seats. For some of the new faces among the candidates, concerns about the school system and cultural hot-button topics were the driving forces behind their decisions to run for office. But city services, infrastructure and finances are also on the minds of candidates and voters alike.
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Yolanda Tyson, Daughter of the Late Mrs. Dorothy C. Tyson Presented August 2022 Yard of the Month By Bessemer Beautification Board

Congratulations to Yolanda Tyson of Rose Ave, daughter of the late Mrs. Dorothy C Tyson, a retired educator of Bessemer City School System, on being chosen as the August 2022 Yard of the Month winner by the Bessemer Beautification Board. The Bessemer Beautification Board has returned the Yard of the Month program to the city of Bessemer for the season. Each month the board will select a deserving house in Bessemer to recognize for its contributions to Bessemer's beauty and pride. To learn more about the Board and its activities and how you or a neighbor can be considered for Yard of the Month, visit the Bessemer Board of Beautification on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/bessemerbeautification/
BESSEMER, AL
wbrc.com

Update on The Canopy Project in Pelham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Work continues on The Canopy Project in Pelham that’s 40 acres of property located across from the Oak mountain Amphitheater and the Pelham Civic Center. The Canopy Project is going to be a mixed-use development with 234 luxury apartment units and 24,000 square feet of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Auto supplier begins Oxford expansion, to create 35 jobs

Work is beginning on a delayed expansion of Oxford’s Bridgewater Interiors. The project, originally announced in 2020, now looks to be completed in the fall of 2023. The expansion is expected to create 35 jobs. “This expansion allows Bridgewater to continue growing while establishing an infrastructure to meet customer...
OXFORD, AL
AL.com

World Games $14 million shortfall; ‘We have every intention...to pay our vendors,’ says CEO

The world came, competed, and left behind a sizable debt. The World Games 2022, held in Birmingham last month, cost $65.1 million to produce—$10 million less than initially projected. However, the 11-day event fell short of its revenue goals, generating about $51 million through sponsorships and ticket sales, leaving a $14.1 million shortfall, according to CEO Nick Sellers.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Suspended Vincent police cannot be terminated, according to city attorney

VINCENT, Ala. (WBRC) - The Vincent City Attorney has ruled that the suspended Vincent Police Officers cannot be terminated. The decision comes after the Vincent City Council approved a resolution to pursue termination of the Chief of Police and Assistant Chief of Police after a text message allegedly sent by the Assistant Chief contained racist rhetoric.
VINCENT, AL
wbrc.com

City of Birmingham looking at automatic enforcement cameras amid increase in reckless and stunt driving

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City Council is exploring new cameras in an effort to curb reckless and stunt driving across the city. Birmingham City Council almost got a bill for automatic traffic enforcement passed by state officials this past legislative session, but it didn’t happen. Now, they revisited topic during this week’s council meeting and with the increase in reckless driving deaths across the city, they think new automated enforcement could help.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
hooversun.com

City of Hoover on track for another strong financial year, CFO says

The city of Hoover is having another strong financial year, with tax revenues for fiscal 2022 so far coming in $34.8 million over expenses, nine months into the fiscal year, Chief Financial Officer Tina Bolt shared with the Hoover City Council Monday night. The city was expecting to generate $141...
HOOVER, AL
CBS 42

Water services to be temporarily halted in parts of Cullman Tuesday

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — Work being down in downtown Cullman will cause water services in parts of the city to be temporarily halted Tuesday. According to the city, the Cullman Water Department will be working at the intersection of 4th Street SW and 4th Avenue SW and at the intersection of 5th Street SW and […]
CULLMAN, AL
The Trussville Tribune

JeffCo deputies seek father involved in killing of 29-year-old son

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the father involved in killing his 29-year-old son on Sunday, August 14, just before 11:00 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Dandrei Stepfon Freeman, 29, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported domestic assault. Henry Edward Freeman, […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Weekly Anniston Police Stats 08/08/22 to 08/14/22

Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 08/08/22 to 08/14/22 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 1006 calls for service. There were 91 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 72 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were six felony arrests. There were 27 misdemeanor arrests. There were 14 traffic accidents, 238 traffic stops, and 66 traffic citations. 19 warrants were served. There were two animals picked up and no animal related citations issued.
ANNISTON, AL

