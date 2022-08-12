Read full article on original website
Farmers' Almanac Forecasts 'Extreme' Winter Weather as Energy Bills Soar
The coming winter will have "plenty of snow, rain, and mush—as well as some record-breaking cold temperatures," the publication has warned.
Awe-inspiring 'mothership' storm cell is captured hovering over North Dakota as the state is hit with series 'golf ball sized' hail and braces for more inclement weather
A massive storm cell filmed over the American Midwest this weekend saw citizens bombarded with howling winds and 'golf ball-sized' hail - as residents prepare for more inclement weather. The footage, captured near Lansford, North Dakota, a little before 9 pm local time Friday, was recorded shortly after officials issued...
'Dangerous situation': Calif. county south of Tahoe gets 2.2 inches of rain in an hour
Thunderstorms pounded a section of the Sierra Nevada, delivering rain, flooding roadways and triggering mudslides.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Spokane, Whitman by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-11 16:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-11 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Spokane. Target Area: Spokane; Whitman The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Benewah County in the Panhandle of Idaho Southwestern Kootenai County in the Panhandle of Idaho Northeastern Whitman County in eastern Washington Southeastern Spokane County in northeastern Washington * Until 515 PM PDT. * At 433 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 17 miles north of Colfax, or 27 miles north of Pullman, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Harrison, Tekoa, Fairfield, Rockford, Oakesdale, Worley, Latah and Belmont. This includes U.S. Highway 95 in Idaho between mile markers 397 and 413. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Severe Storms Possible Overnight Tuesday
UNDATED -- Severe thunderstorms will once again be possible along a cold front Tuesday night. Please be aware that most of the severe weather will occur after dark. But, before the chance for thunderstorms, much of the state will be under a heat advisory. The heat advisory will be in effect from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.
U.S. gets first winter storm warning of the season
While much of the United States is kicking off this weekend with heavy rain, extreme heat and even tornadoes, one area will experience the country's first winter storm warning of the season. Early Friday morning, the National Weather Service in Fairbanks, Alaska, issued a winter storm warning in the Brooks...
First Alert Weather Day: The Heaviest Rain Is Yet To Come In Many Areas
Excess monsoon moisture moving into Colorado on Thursday will increase the threat for flash flooding especially over the wildfire burn areas in the mountains. Because of the chance for heavy downpours, it's a First Alert Weather Day for all of Colorado.There is a Flash Flood Watch for about three quarters of the state from late morning through late evening on Thursday. The watch includes the entire I-70 mountain corridor and all of southern Colorado.The large scars left behind by recent wildfires like East Troublesome, Camron Peak, and Grizzly Creek have an "elevated" threat for flash flooding. I-70 through Glenwood Canyon...
natureworldnews.com
A Massive Rainfall Hits Las Vegas Causing a Widespread Flooding
After powerful thunderstorms blew through Las Vegas on Thursday night, flooding surged into local casinos, submerging sections of the renowned Las Vegas Strip. The same trend that allowed storms with heavy rain and powerful gusts to buffet Las Vegas, according to AccuWeather analysts, will remain throughout most of the Southwest.
Gargantuan 2-story waves cause chaos along southern Hawaii coastline
July 19 -- A historic south swell impacting Hawaii has spawned massive waves along the island state's southern shores over the weekend, with the massive swells crashing a wedding party and breaking over two-story apartments. According to the National Weather Service, south-facing shores were at risk of experiencing waves that...
natureworldnews.com
Hurricane Weather Outbreak in Texas May Possibly Occur in Two Weeks
Even though the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is off to a slower start than in recent years, several factors are converging for a sharp surge in tropical activity in mid-August, which might finally deliver Texas rain. Tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will be driven over and through the...
Thousands of dead fish are washing up along a California river. It's because of a massive wildfire and flash floods, the Karuk Tribe says
"Tens of thousands" of dead fish have washed up along the Klamath River in the area of Happy Camp in northern California this week -- a phenomenon that's tied to a dangerous combination of flash flooding and the McKinney Fire that's burning in the area, according to Craig Tucker, a policy advocate for the Karuk Tribe.
Las Vegas Flooding Videos Show Water Raining Down Inside Casinos
The iconic Vegas Strip was completely underwater after monsoonal rains hit the city on Thursday night and early Friday morning.
Disney World Guests Run for Cover, Wade Through Knee-Deep Water as Park Floods in Severe Storm: VIDEO
Central Florida is getting battered with thunderstorms lately, which has led to severe flooding in Disney World parks. Guests are posting videos of the drastic amount of water flooding the streets of Epcot and the Magic Kingdom. Those brave Disney fans who got caught in the storms were left wading through knee-deep water and running for cover from intense lightning.
FOXBusiness
Disney World floods after Florida hit with severe thunderstorms, video shows
Walt Disney World parkgoers' magical experiences have reportedly been impacted by severe thunderstorms this week. Videos and pictures posted to social media showed what appeared to be water damage, lightning from the storms and flooding. In a TikTok shared with FOX Business by user DisneyWorldTom, the grounds of EPCOT by...
Death Valley Flooding an 'Extremely Rare, 1,000-Year Event'
Over the weekend, nearly a year's worth of rain fell on the California national park in just three hours.
Tornado packing 115 mph winds hits northwestern New York
JAVA, N.Y. (AP) — A tornado packing winds of about 115 miles per hour (185 kilometers per hour) touched down in upstate New York on Thursday, leaving downed trees and power lines and a destroyed barn in its wake. The National Weather Service said it struck the town of Java, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of Buffalo, at about 10:40 a.m. and moved about 10 miles eastward on the ground for 15 minutes before petering out. The funnel’s maximum width reached 200 yards (meters), according to the weather service. The tornado hurled some trees onto residences and a barn suffered extensive damage, with a portion displaced by about 30 yards. Photos posted online showed a barn with most of its upper portion gone and the rest barely standing. Its owner, Sam Marlett, said cows and horses were in the barn at the time but weren’t harmed as the wind and rain passed through.
Death Valley 1,000-Year Floods Seen From Space in Before and After Images
The hottest place on Earth saw almost a year's worth of rainfall in just three hours.
natureworldnews.com
Evacuation Underway as Out of Control Wildfire Engulfs 13,000 Acres in Montana
Elmo Fire in Montana, which is out of control, prompts evacuations. The Elmo Fire, which is thought to have consumed close to 13,000 acres, is said to have begun on Friday near the village of Elmo. Elmo Fire. North of Highway 28, the fire spread from grass to trees after...
2 tornadoes packing winds up to 120 mph touch down in western Pa., West Virginia
While no injuries were reported, one family that lost their home in a fire last month was faced with yet another tragedy. Two confirmed tornadoes in southwestern Pennsylvania and nearby West Virginia Monday night damaged several homes and barns, tearing off roofs and siding, and uprooted numerous trees as potent storms moved through the region.
Red Alert issued for possible flash flooding, damaging winds
For tonight, showers and storms will move in after 1 a.m., and continue on and off through the night. It will be warm and muggy with a low of 74.For Monday, showers and storms are possible throughout the entire day. Some of them may be severe, containing torrential rain with the possibility of flash flooding, damaging winds, and maybe even hail. Because of this, a Red Alert is in place. Some locations may be receive up to 2 or more inches of rain.It will remain very humid with a high of 85. Coverage and intensity of the storms will start to dwindle later on Monday night as we see a low of 74.Tuesday begins a prolonged stretch of high heat and humidity, in which we are likely to experience the hottest temps of the summer thus far.
