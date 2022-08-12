Read full article on original website
Islets indie action-adventure game launches August 24th
Indie action adventure game Islets will soon be launching on PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S consoles later this month and will be available to play from August 24, 2022 onwards. Created by indie games developer Kyle Thompson and published through Armor Games Studios the adventure game.
Kirby’s Dream Buffet will hit the Nintendo Switch on August 17th
Kirby’s Dream Buffet, the Kirby Mario Party-like game that will arrive soon to brighten our days. Kirby is always happy and fun, after all. Now it has a release date. On August 17th, which is less than a week away, you and three friends can experience all of the Kirby fun.
Rollerdrome dev combat tips when you take to the rink on August 16
PlayStation gamers looking forward to the arrival of the new fast-paced action bloodsport game on skates Rollerdrome will be pleased to know that Jemima Tyssen Smith from Roll7 has taken to the official PlayStation blog to reveal a few tips and tricks that might help you as you take to the rink on August 16, 2022.
How the world of Horizon Forbidden West was created
Bo de Vries Studio Communications Lead, Guerrilla has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to reveal more details about the world of Horizon Forbidden West and how it was created. Be warned that the behind-the-scenes feature contains major spoilers for the storyline and many gameplay elements of Horizon Forbidden West, so click away now if you have not yet played the game and would like to keep its secrets intact. To get the most out of this in-depth article, Guerrilla recommends that gamers complete the The Sea of Sands quest line prior to reading the article on the PlayStation blog.
Spider-Man Remastered launches on PC
PC gamers patiently waiting for the arrival of the new Spider-Man Remastered adventure game, previously a PlayStation exclusive. Will be pleased to know that it is now available to purchase from Steam and other online retailers allowing you to take on the role of the iconic webbed wonder. “After eight...
Spider Man Remastered PC tech review by Digital Foundry
Now that the highly anticipated Spider Man Remastered PC game has arrived, Digital Foundry have wasted no time doing a technical review of the PC port providing a comparison when playing the game on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC. The talented team over at Nixxes Software have been responsible for the port from a station to PC and as you would expect have included plenty of visual optimizations specifically for PC not available on the PlayStation.
LucidSound LS100X wireless gaming headset for PC and Xbox Series X|S
LucidSound has this month announced the launch of its new Xbox wireless gaming headset in the form of the LucidSound LS100X now available to purchase priced at $100 from online retailers such as Amazon. Providing up to 130 hours of wireless play the lightweight wireless headphones can be used with Xbox and Windows PC systems as well as mobile devices using the integrated Bluetooth connectivity.
Poco M4 5G launching globally
The Poco M4 Pro 5G is launching in more countries, it was previously available in India and now the handset is launching globally. The handset will be available from the 18th of August in Southeast Asia, the exact pricing details for the device have not been revealed. As a reminder,...
Motorola Razr 2022 gets official
Motorola has unveiled its latest folding smartphone, the Motorola Razr 2022. The announcement comes the day after Samsung unveiled its new folding smartphones. The Motorola Razr 2022 comes with a 6.7-inch foldable AOLEd display which comes with a 144Hz refresh rate and support for HDR10+. The exact display resolution has not been announced, it is expected to be FHD+.
ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AX11000 Pro gaming router
Gamers looking to improve their wireless connectivity might be interested in a new piece of kit unveiled by ASUS this week in the form of the ROG Rapture GT-AX11000 Pro gaming router. Designed to provide triple-level game acceleration to boost game traffic “every step of the way“. This lowers ping rate and reduce game latency for a “better gaming experience” says ASUS.
Vivo Y35 Android smartphone launched
Vivo has launched its latest Android smartphone, the Vivo Y35 and the handset comes with a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display that features a Full HD+ resolution. The display also comes with a 90Hz refresh rate and the handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 mobile processor. The Vivo...
Genshin Impact’s next big update comes on August 24th
Genshin Impact’s anticipated 3.0 update will launch on August 24th, Hoyoverse announced recently. Called “The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings,” the update will add a new rainforest and desert-themed region called Sumeru for you to explore and also a handful of new characters, including multiple five-star combatants, to collect. Collie is one of the new additions and can be had for free through the upcoming Graven Innocence event. The 3.0 update will also continue Genshin Impact’s story, of course, moving things forward.
Sony’s Ghost of Tsushima Film May Be in Japanese
Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us is becoming a TV show for HBO. So why not the samurai open-world game Ghost of Tsushima as a movie? It is happening. The film is a long way off, but we know that Stahelski’s plan for the film involves the film being spoken in Japanese. In a recent Collider interview, Stahelski talked about doing the film “all in character…It’s a Japanese thing about the Mongols invading Tsushima island. A complete Japanese cast, in Japanese.” He says, “It’s your typical mythological story of good versus evil, finding a man, watching him change the world or the world changes him. It’s all the Joseph Campbell stuff that you’d love in a story.”
AAEON EPIC-TGH7 8 core 16 thread Intel mini PC
AAEON has introduced a new addition to its range of single board computers this month in the form of the EPIC-TGH7 mini PC designed to be powered by an Intel 11th Generation Xeon /Core processors offering 8 cores and 16 threads and up to 45 W with Xeon-level performance says AAEON. Measuring just 115 mm x 165 mm the powerful mini PC is equipped with 8 USB ports, dual LAN ports, and a PCIe[x8] slot; the EPIC-TGH7 enables PCIe 4.0 speeds of up to 16GT/s.
OnePlus Ace Pro is popular in China
The new OnePlus Ace Pro went on sale in China today and it looks like the handset is a hit as sales of the device hit 100 million yuan in just 1 second. This is just under $15 million at the current exchange rate. The news was announced by OnePlus...
Targus USB-C Docking Monitor with 100W PD and dual display support
Targus has introduced a new USB-C Docking Monitor in the form of the DM4240PUSZ capable of providing 100W Power Delivery and featuring a 1080p HD LCD display via HDMI or DisplayPort. Priced at $450 the display features two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, an ethernet port, and audio in/out port.
Razer Deathadder V3 Pro ultralight wireless gaming mouse
Razer has launched its new DeathAdder V3 Pro gaming mouse this week priced at $150 or €160. Providing gamers with an ultralightweight wireless gaming mouse that is 25% lighter than its predecessor and offers a battery life of up to 90 hours. Once flat the mouse is rechargeable using a USB-C connection via the provided Razer Speedflex charging cable.
MeLE QuieterHD3 fanless mini PC
Chinese hardware manufacturer MeLE has created a new fanless mini PC system offering a wealth of connectivity in the form of the QuieterHD3. Powered by a Jasper Lake Celeron N5105 (4C / 4T up to 2.90GHz) supported by 16GB of RAM and equipped with 512GB of eMMC storage. The fanless mini PC features 2 x HDMI, VGA port, 2 x USB 3.0, 2 x USB 2.0, Ethernet connection and a passive fanless cooling system and is priced at around $310. Although cooling is combined with the “the infamous Thermal Engineering Plastic Cover” explains the Fanless Tech website.
Darkfade USB-C rechargeable EDC flashlight
Darkfade is a new take on the traditional flashlight provides a number of useful features such as USB-C charging easily adjustable brightness and more. Launched via Kickstarter the project has already raised over $250,000 thanks to over 1,500 backers with still 25 days remaining. Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $132 or £110 (depending on current exchange rates).
New NVIDIA Nsight Systems and Nsight Graphics unveiled at SIGGRAPH 2022
At SIGGRAPH 2022 this month NVIDIA has released new versions of its NVIDIA Nsight Systems and Nsight Graphics tools and has been hosting the hands-on lab Using Nsight to Optimize Ray-Tracing Applications. During the event NVIDIA announced the release and availability to download the latest 2022.3 release of Nsight Systems equipped with an expanded Vulkan API support alongside improvements to the user experience.
