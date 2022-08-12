Does anyone know how to resolve issues with our aerial that is intermittent in losing its signal entirely. For about 2 months or so, we can go hours or even days with no signal or hours and days where it is fine. In one day it might be working for a few hours and go off for 10 minutes and then back working, or vice versa. When it first happened we called an engineer out but annoyingly after being off for a few days when he arrived it was on and working! He tested the signal which was strong and said there was nothing he could do if it was working. Just an hour after he left it went off again and stayed off for 2 days so we called engineer again. The appointment was for a week later but we ended up cancelling it because in the days that followed it was on longer than off and we didnt want to pay a callout charge when the chances were it would be on again.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO