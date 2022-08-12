Read full article on original website
The Big Bang Theory and Jurassic World star lands next lead movie role
The Big Bang Theory regular Lauren Lapkus will lead the new postpartum depression comedy Another Happy Day. It's written and directed by debutant Nora Fiffer and is already shooting (via Deadline). Loosely inspired by the filmmaker's own experiences, Another Happy Day sees Lapkus in the role of Joanna, a nutcase...
Home and Away's Xander Delaney to share worrying secret in new scenes
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. An accident in Home and Away looks set to expose a secret that Xander has been keeping to himself, as he struggles with some difficult events at work. Tending to a cyclist who is the victim of a nasty car crash caused...
Home and Away's Rose Delaney considers Summer Bay exit after shooting drama
Home and Away spoilers at Australian pace follow. Drama is never far away in Home and Away. A shock shooting occurred in recent scenes that aired Down Under, and it could pave the way for a surprising Summer Bay departure. The victim of the dramatic shooting was Cash and while...
Squid Game boss reacts to Netflix's surprise spinoff show
Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has shared his thoughts on Netflix's reality TV spinoff. Unveiled earlier this summer, Squid Game: The Challenge invites 456 players worldwide to tackle physically and mentally demanding tasks, with a few horrific surprises mixed in too. It'll all be worth it, though, as one lucky...
Fallen Angles/Perfect Crimes BBC 2
Just wondered if anyone remembers this fabulous series from the early to mid 1990's? Made by Showtime. There were two series made. The first was under Perfect Crimes the second was under Fallen Angels. I remember it was shown on a Saturday evening at 10pm. Film Noir. It was beautifully...
US series indentification
Been bugging me for a while, as I can't place it. So I watch Sky Witness quite a bit and they use little snippets of shows during the advert breaks. This one has a man walking down a corridor with his entourage in his wake. He's given a dossier, he glances at it and raises an eyebrow. they are then march around a corner into an office of a woman, she is handed the dossier, he looks at him,,,,and that where it ends.
EE- Is block storytelling becoming an issue again?
Long term viewers will remember how things were in the early 2010s where storylines would start and then characters would disappear for weeks and their story would nor progress. It's something that gradually improved over time but is it me or is this happening again? Haven't seen much of Mick,...
Home and Away newcomers Lyrik hit by shock exit after just two weeks
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Home and Away recently welcomed a bunch of new characters on Channel 5, but next week will see one of them appearing to make a sudden exit. Following Lyrik's success during Salt's band night, Mac wants them back but Felicity is keenly...
10 huge Home and Away spoilers for next week
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Next week on Home and Away, Tane has a confrontation with Tex and the biker gang. Elsewhere, Alf considers his future in Summer Bay, while Mac considers dating again. Here's a full collection of 10 big moments coming up. 1. Tane meets...
Soundbar for TV
We have got a cheap TV in our bedroom, the picture quality etc is great but the sound is awful, so tinny with no base sound. Can anyone recommend a cheapish soundbar that would help us out please?. As I said, its only a cheap tv so obviously only looking...
First dance predictions - Strictly 2022
I’m sure we’ll have maybe another thread for when we have the partnerships and the launch show airs, but for a bit of fun now, what first dances do you think each celeb will get?. My guesses with no real reason 😄. Will Mellor - Quickstep. Kym Marsh...
Will The UK Ever Get This Cleaver Feature On DAB?
During the uplift that's just been going on I've been using a Pure radio which is the only radio I have that's able to get this cleaver feature which UK radio stations don't do. Let me explain. If you hold an information button down it takes you to a teletext type of screen where you can view the album cover with the song that's playing along with the radio station logo too. The set up was how NDS had done it with their stations in Germany as not only did it show that but another image of the weather forecast there. Besides them other national broadcasting companies that have cottoned onto this idea include NRK, NPO and some French stations. However like over here Denmark haven't done it with their DAB stations just yet. Will any British radio stations ever get this?
Concerts in general - opinions please
When I was a youngster I loved going to gigs, it would excite me to see my idols in the flesh and of course to listen to the music, bounce around and have a lot of fun. Being in my late fifties now, a lot of my favourites have disbanded, are only available in tribute form, or now so big that you can only see them in huge stadiums, for obscene amounts of money, so I tend not to bother now.
Best Now album from 40-49
Choosing between Now 47 and Now 48 was really hard, but I went for 47. Now 47 had Robbie Williams’s Rock DJ as the first track on disc 1, and I really love that song, whilst Martine McCutcheon is the first track on disc 2 which is equally just as good. The artwork is brilliant and so original as well with the metal clogs on a green background with the red logo. The flow of the music is really nice and they put a lot of effort into that, and that’s the same for every Now back then.
Content-Rich Local Radio Stations That Are Online-Only
Hi. I've become aware of some excellent local radio services that operate online without FM or DAB. Do you know of any stations that do more than just play music, but operate a full service of local news and information for their communities? I'm interested to hear more great examples. I'll start you off with these superb online-only services; Shine Radio in Petersfield, Lymm Radio in Cheshire, Bridlington Gold, EastSuffolkOne, Bucks Radio, Pure West Radio in Pembs , Banbury FM and Rutland and Stamford sound. These are all highly professional sounding with plenty of content. Which ones have I missed, and what is good about the ones you recommend?
Doctor Who Documentary Coming to Uk
"The documentary, directed by Vanessa Yuille, tells the story of the infamous 1996 Doctor Who film which was made during a gap in the TV series." https://www.digitalspy.com/movies/a40887360/doctor-who-movie-uk-release-date/. Posts: 2,738. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 14/08/22 - 06:17 #2. god awful film that felt like a total disconnect. Posts: 2,624. Forum Member.
Power: Raising Kanan stars tease Raq's huge secret being exposed
Power Book III: Raising Kanan spoilers follow. Power Book III: Raising Kanan's season 1 finale left our protagonist shaking as he learned out that Detective Malcolm Howard was his father... right before Raq made Kanan shoot him. Thankfully he survived, but that just means that there's plenty of drama for...
BBC Local Radio on Freeview
I'm just thinking with both BBC 1 East (W) and BBC 1 Oxford closing down, what will happen to the local BBC Radio stations that are on Freeview in those areas?. I'm just thinking with both BBC 1 East (W) and BBC 1 Oxford closing down, what will happen to the local BBC Radio stations that are on Freeview in those areas?
Aerial intermittent issues
Does anyone know how to resolve issues with our aerial that is intermittent in losing its signal entirely. For about 2 months or so, we can go hours or even days with no signal or hours and days where it is fine. In one day it might be working for a few hours and go off for 10 minutes and then back working, or vice versa. When it first happened we called an engineer out but annoyingly after being off for a few days when he arrived it was on and working! He tested the signal which was strong and said there was nothing he could do if it was working. Just an hour after he left it went off again and stayed off for 2 days so we called engineer again. The appointment was for a week later but we ended up cancelling it because in the days that followed it was on longer than off and we didnt want to pay a callout charge when the chances were it would be on again.
ITV Hub Removal on Humax G2 Boxes
ITV and Freesat are now indicating ITV Hub will no longer be available on Humax G2 boxes by the end of September - I also received an email from ITV saying much the same thing. Although it doesn't mention ITVX, it's fair to say this means ITVX won't be available...
