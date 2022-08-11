Read full article on original website
wwuvikings.com
Vikings Defeat Fraser Valley to Open Preseason
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The Western Washington University men's soccer team opened its preseason schedule with a 3-1 victory over the University of Fraser Valley Saturday afternoon at Harrington Field. WWU used 22 players in the game, using a fresh set of 11 players at the start of each 45-minute...
wwuvikings.com
Fraser Valley (0-1-0, 0-0-0)-VS-Western Washington (1-0-0, 0-0-0)
Interception by 4, through ball to 9 with fake of GK and easy finish. Clock UFV Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score WWU Score Play. 00:00 Locke, Brandon at goalie for Western Washington. 00:00 Cowx, Jackson at goalie for Fraser Valley. 01:07 Foul on Burrett, Nicolas. 01:51 Shot...
anacortestoday.com
Lady Washington: 2003
The tall ship replica Lady Washington has been a visitor to Anacortes many times over the years. This shot is from August 2003. A fourth generation Skagit County native who was moved kicking and screaming from this island community in 1960. I finally reclaimed an Anacortes address in 1980, and I have been in constant celebration of my return since that time. Many of us who call Anacortes home love Fidalgo Island for its natural assets: among them are rugged beaches, pristine lakes, thousands of acres of forestland and some awesome views of the Skagit Valley and surrounding islands. Another element of my love affair with this community is its people, both natives and immigrants. They will “star” in many of my journal entries.
KING-5
These two counties in Washington state have seen home prices drop
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — The door is opening to more homebuyers in Island County. The Northwest Multiple Listing Service states Island and Ferry counties are the only ones in the state to see their home prices drop between July of 2021 and this July. One home in Oak Harbor...
Here's what Washington state was granted for infrastructure projects
SEATTLE — U.S. transportation officials announced $2.2 billion for local infrastructure projects on Thursday, paving the way for new bridges, roads, bike lanes, railways and ports in scores of communities across the country. The competitive grants are more than double the amount awarded the previous year under the same...
High tide flood warnings throughout WA state predict dangerous sea levels in these cities
High tide flooding will be more common as sea levels rise in cities such as Seattle, Cherry Point and Port Townsend, according to the NOAA.
WA’s Nooksack River has been sounding the alarm, and people are finally listening
One WA county aims to restore a troubled river by focusing on the needs of tribes, farms, communities, and fish. This story was produced as part of a collaboration with the Center for Public Integrity, Columbia Journalism Investigations and Type Investigations. First came the fish, then came the flood. In...
whatcomtalk.com
Ross Dam Trail Hike Provides Access to Some of North Cascades National Park’s Best Features
It’s easy to almost forget that Whatcom County is home to the North Cascades National Park. The drive through Skagit County to reach this part of Whatcom County can feel far away, but the reality is this national treasure is right in our own backyard. North Cascades National Park has grown in popularity in recent years as travelers discover its incredible views, an abundance of wildlife, seemingly endless amounts of trails, and fewer crowds than other national parks.
birchrestaurant.com
20 Best Restaurants in Bellingham, WA [2022 Updated]
Bellingham, Washington is a fantastic spot to live and visit, with its sweeping scenery and abundant nature. Because of its location in the pacific northwest, Bellingham has access to amazingly fresh seafood. Restaurants in Bellingham take advantage of this and provide diners with the freshest seafood menu options along with...
5 people rescued by Good Samaritans after fishing vessel sinks off San Juan Island
FRIDAY HARBOR, Wash. — A 49-foot fishing vessel carrying about 2,600 gallons of fuel and oil sank off the coast of San Juan Island Saturday, the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) confirmed. The Coast Guard said a fishing vessel with five people on board sank near Sunset Point. The people...
Group of young men reportedly beats ‘the daylights out’ of victim outside Bellingham
Bellingham Police say they have several suspects as they continue to investigate the incident.
myeverettnews.com
Fatal Motorcycle Incident Shuts Northbound I-5 Between 41st and Hewitt Trestle
Editor’s Update Sunday 8:00 AM: The Washington State Patrol says a 61-year-old man from Everett, Washington died in the crash. The northbound lanes of the freeway were closed for hours in the investigation. WSP issued the following report about the crash. Vehicle 1 was the motorcycle; Vehicle 2 was a Toyota RAV4 driven by a man from British Columbia.
Growing trash, tents on Interurban Trail causing concerns
A trail stretching from Seattle to Everett normally provides miles of solitude for walkers, joggers and bicyclists, but people are now saying the Interurban Trail is being filled with trash and tents. People KIRO 7 talked with in the Bitter Lake area said every time they come to the trail,...
KGMI
Carl’s Mower and Saw moving into new expanded location
FERNDALE, Wash. – If you live anywhere near Ferndale and have done any kind of yard work, you’ve probably found your way into Carl’s Mower and Saw. Now the business is moving to a larger space next Monday, August 15th. Carl’s new location will be 6195 Portal...
marinelink.com
BP Cherry Point Terminal Final Environmental Impact Statement Released
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has released the Final Environmental Impact Statement for the North Wing of the BP Cherry Point Marine Terminal, which is located near Ferndale, Wash. The Notice of Availability was published in the Federal Register by the Environmental Protection Agency today. The Final EIS examines...
Here’s what’s happening at Wink Wink, the Bellingham business damaged by vandals
“If people were trying to change our minds about what we do, they have failed,” owner Jenn Mason told The Herald for an earlier story.
Pilot dies after small plane crashes in Washington state forest
A pilot was found dead after a plane crashed in a dense forest in Washington state on Wednesday, authorities said. Rescue crews were alerted after a resident on Diamond Point Road in Sequim reported hearing a low-flying aircraft, possible engine sputtering and then a crash, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.
Chronicle
Displaced Washington Flood Survivors ‘in Limbo’ While Awaiting Federal Aid
Note: This story was produced as part of a collaboration with the Center for Public Integrity, Columbia Journalism Investigations and Type Investigations. From her driveway in the early evening of Nov. 14, Maryann Snudden could see the Nooksack River — its bank typically a mile away — creeping over the main road in Everson, a city of 2,500 tucked in the foothills of the Cascade mountains in northwest Washington. The swelling river swallowed roadside shrubs and drew closer to her doorstep. And closer.
Islands Sounder
Hose heist; remodel rage; pushy picture-goer | San Juan County Sheriff’s Log
The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls. • A deputy responded to a complaint of two boats moored without a permit at the Roche Harbor County Dock. Infractions were issued for moorage without a permit. • A deputy on Lopez received a report involving a...
3 Hospitalized In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Everett (Everett, WA)
According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, a crash was reported on Friday morning in Everett. The social media accounts of the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office stated that the crash happened on 128th Street Southwest at 11:10 a.m. Two passenger vehicles and either a garbage truck or dump...
