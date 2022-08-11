ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

Comments / 0

Related
wwuvikings.com

Vikings Defeat Fraser Valley to Open Preseason

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The Western Washington University men's soccer team opened its preseason schedule with a 3-1 victory over the University of Fraser Valley Saturday afternoon at Harrington Field. WWU used 22 players in the game, using a fresh set of 11 players at the start of each 45-minute...
BELLINGHAM, WA
wwuvikings.com

Fraser Valley (0-1-0, 0-0-0)-VS-Western Washington (1-0-0, 0-0-0)

Interception by 4, through ball to 9 with fake of GK and easy finish. Clock UFV Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score WWU Score Play. 00:00 Locke, Brandon at goalie for Western Washington. 00:00 Cowx, Jackson at goalie for Fraser Valley. 01:07 Foul on Burrett, Nicolas. 01:51 Shot...
BELLINGHAM, WA
anacortestoday.com

Lady Washington: 2003

The tall ship replica Lady Washington has been a visitor to Anacortes many times over the years. This shot is from August 2003. A fourth generation Skagit County native who was moved kicking and screaming from this island community in 1960. I finally reclaimed an Anacortes address in 1980, and I have been in constant celebration of my return since that time. Many of us who call Anacortes home love Fidalgo Island for its natural assets: among them are rugged beaches, pristine lakes, thousands of acres of forestland and some awesome views of the Skagit Valley and surrounding islands. Another element of my love affair with this community is its people, both natives and immigrants. They will “star” in many of my journal entries.
ANACORTES, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
State
Idaho State
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
City
Bellingham, WA
Bellingham, WA
Sports
whatcomtalk.com

Ross Dam Trail Hike Provides Access to Some of North Cascades National Park’s Best Features

It’s easy to almost forget that Whatcom County is home to the North Cascades National Park. The drive through Skagit County to reach this part of Whatcom County can feel far away, but the reality is this national treasure is right in our own backyard. North Cascades National Park has grown in popularity in recent years as travelers discover its incredible views, an abundance of wildlife, seemingly endless amounts of trails, and fewer crowds than other national parks.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Championships#Trinity Western#Colorado School Of Mines#Gnac
birchrestaurant.com

20 Best Restaurants in Bellingham, WA [2022 Updated]

Bellingham, Washington is a fantastic spot to live and visit, with its sweeping scenery and abundant nature. Because of its location in the pacific northwest, Bellingham has access to amazingly fresh seafood. Restaurants in Bellingham take advantage of this and provide diners with the freshest seafood menu options along with...
BELLINGHAM, WA
myeverettnews.com

Fatal Motorcycle Incident Shuts Northbound I-5 Between 41st and Hewitt Trestle

Editor’s Update Sunday 8:00 AM: The Washington State Patrol says a 61-year-old man from Everett, Washington died in the crash. The northbound lanes of the freeway were closed for hours in the investigation. WSP issued the following report about the crash. Vehicle 1 was the motorcycle; Vehicle 2 was a Toyota RAV4 driven by a man from British Columbia.
EVERETT, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
KGMI

Carl’s Mower and Saw moving into new expanded location

FERNDALE, Wash. – If you live anywhere near Ferndale and have done any kind of yard work, you’ve probably found your way into Carl’s Mower and Saw. Now the business is moving to a larger space next Monday, August 15th. Carl’s new location will be 6195 Portal...
FERNDALE, WA
marinelink.com

BP Cherry Point Terminal Final Environmental Impact Statement Released

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has released the Final Environmental Impact Statement for the North Wing of the BP Cherry Point Marine Terminal, which is located near Ferndale, Wash. The Notice of Availability was published in the Federal Register by the Environmental Protection Agency today. The Final EIS examines...
FERNDALE, WA
Fox News

Pilot dies after small plane crashes in Washington state forest

A pilot was found dead after a plane crashed in a dense forest in Washington state on Wednesday, authorities said. Rescue crews were alerted after a resident on Diamond Point Road in Sequim reported hearing a low-flying aircraft, possible engine sputtering and then a crash, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.
Chronicle

Displaced Washington Flood Survivors ‘in Limbo’ While Awaiting Federal Aid

Note: This story was produced as part of a collaboration with the Center for Public Integrity, Columbia Journalism Investigations and Type Investigations. From her driveway in the early evening of Nov. 14, Maryann Snudden could see the Nooksack River — its bank typically a mile away — creeping over the main road in Everson, a city of 2,500 tucked in the foothills of the Cascade mountains in northwest Washington. The swelling river swallowed roadside shrubs and drew closer to her doorstep. And closer.
EVERSON, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy