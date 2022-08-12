ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Reporter

Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
DoYouRemember?

These Were John Wayne’s Five Favorite Movies Of All Time

John Wayne is regarded as one of the greatest actors in the history of American movies. He rose to prominence in the Western genre all through the mid-20th century. Wayne was a force to reckon with in the movie industry from the 1920s to the 1970s, starring in movies like The Searchers, True Grit, Stagecoach, and The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance.
thedigitalfix.com

Why Jack Nicholson turned down The Godfather

Jack Nicholson had a long and storied career spanning decades. Along the way, he made a number of films that are widely considered some of the best movies of all time and worked with directors like Stanley Kubrick, Martin Scorsese, and even Tim Burton. He never officially worked with Francis...
DoYouRemember?

Kirk Douglas Reveals That Early On, No Studio Was Interested In ‘One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest’

Disappointments are part of life and they can come anytime. As the cliche goes, you have to learn to make lemonade when life hauls lemons at you, which is what late actor/producer Kirk Douglas became pretty adept at doing. After acquiring the rights to the book One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, he remarked that it was a frustratingly long ordeal to secure funding to adapt it to the big screen. “When I took it to Broadway,” he said, “the critics didn’t know what to make of it. I tried for nearly 12 years to make it as a movie. I took it to every studio. But they wouldn’t do it, even with a limited budget.”
Fatherly

The Best James Bond Movie Ever Is Finally On Netflix

If Daniel Craig’s tenure as James Bond had ended 10 years ago, in 2012, he’d be just as loved and respected for the role as he is today. While it’s true that Spectre (2015) and No Time To Die (2021) brought added pathos to the story of Craig’s 007, the truth is, this era of the long-running spy franchise never really topped one specific movie. If Casino Royale was the 1977 Star Wars of the Daniel Craig Bond era, then that means Skyfall his Empire Strikes Back.
Yardbarker

20 facts you might not know about 'The Addams Family'

They’re creepy, and they’re kooky. There’s no denying that. The Addams Family put Tim Burton to shame when it comes to Gothic spookiness. In 1991, the family Addams hit the big screen, bringing their distinct style and sense of the macabre. But would there be an audience for that? We’ve got 20 altogether kooky facts about The Addams Family you might not know.
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix users bring a bone-rattling action thriller in from the cold

Having kicked off his directorial career with acclaimed awards season favorites Pride & Prejudice and Atonement, before following it up with the maligned misstep that was cloying drama The Soloist, people were understandably curious when Joe Wright announced his next feature would be hard-hitting action thriller Hanna. A solid-if-unspectacular hit...
thedigitalfix.com

Michael Mann shares why his James Dean biopic fell apart

While Michael Mann has made several thriller movies based on true stories, including Heat, The Insider, and Public Enemies – the only traditional biopic he has made is Ali starring Will Smith as Muhammad Ali. However, he almost made a movie about James Dean – the 1950s movie star who tragically died in 1955.
tvinsider.com

‘Magpie Murders’ Star Lesley Manville Previews Her Twisty PBS Mystery Series

We get two whodunits for the price of one in the twisty six-parter Magpie Murders, adapted by Anthony Horowitz from his bestseller. Lesley Manville (Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris) stars as shrewd British book editor Susan Ryeland, who becomes convinced her top author, Alan Conway (Conleth Hill), was killed after he turns in his final mystery minus the last chapter.
Tyla

Trailer for new period drama starring Adrian Dunbar and Emma Mackey drops

Sex Education’s Emma Mackey has swapped the halls of Moordale Secondary School for the Yorkshire Dales in the first trailer for her upcoming period drama. Watch the trailer below:. Frances O’Connor-directed feature Emily is set to be released in October and it explores novelist Emily Brontë's life as an...
American Songwriter

6 of the Best Rock Songs from the ’60s

While the 1960s possessed flowery, feel-good moments of peace and flamboyance, there were also gritty moments of protest, riot, and rage. Abroad, the U.S. involvement in the Vietnam War became a catalyst for the counterculture movement. On the flip side, at home in the States, the Civil Rights Movement was in every headline. Emotions ran high and the artists of this decade attempted to capture them.
