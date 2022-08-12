ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What the Truck?! event to be held in Kakaako

By Julissa Briseno
 3 days ago

HONOLULU (KHON2) — What the Truck?! is a new event in Kakaako.

This event will have plenty of food, shopping and Hawaiian music.

More than 35 locally owned small business vendors are expected to attend along with retailers and food trucks serving a variety of foods, snacks, non-alcoholic drinks, pupus and desserts.

Musicians like The Camarillo Brothers, Kamaka and Kalaʻe Camarillo and Lehua Kalima will be performing at the old Fisherman’s Wharf location at the corner of Ward Avenue and Ala Moana Boulevard.

“We look forward to launching this new event and bringing community together in Kakaʻako Makai to support local food trucks, small retail businesses and to enjoy live performances from Native Hawaiian musicians,” OHA Board Chair Carmen “Hulu” Lindsey said. “It’s just another step that OHA is taking to revitalize the area and realize the vision of Kakaʻako Makai as a place that supports Hawaiian culture and commerce.”

What the Truck?! event starts at 4 p.m. and runs through 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12 at Kakaako Makai.

This event is family and pet friendly.

