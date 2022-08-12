Read full article on original website
Slipped Disc
Herbert Blomstedt stays out after fall
The 91 year-old conductor is recovering very slowly from a fall in June. He has withdrawn from a September Europe tour with the Gustav Mahler Youth Orchestra. His replacement is the Finn, Jukka-Pekka Saraste.
Slipped Disc
Lars Vogt: ‘I love playing the piano but I prefer to be alive’
The German pianist Lars Vogt was diagnosed with an aggressive cancer of the liver in March 2021. ‘I said to the doctors: I love playing the piano but I prefer to be alive,’ he tells Zsolt Bognar in an extraordinary episode of Living the Classical Life. ‘You lose some sensitivity in the tips of the fingers, but it comes back.’
