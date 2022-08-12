From the past

Congressman William O. Mills announced Monday that Congress has given final approval to funding some $4,360,000 for development of the Chesapeake Bay Hydraulic Model. He said the approved legislation now goes to President Nixon for his signature. Mills noted that funds appropriated are the same amount that had been requested for this, the world’s largest hydraulic model.

At the same time, the congressman said he has been advised by the Army Corps of Engineers, which is developing the model and associated Technical Center, that construction of the shelter which will house the model, will begin in November. It is hoped that actual work on the model itself can begin next summer.