Trump calls for release of docs after DOJ push to unseal raid warrant

By David Propper
 3 days ago

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday night declared “Release the documents now!” in response to the Justice Department’s request to unseal the search warrant that led to a raid at his Florida estate Monday.

Trump made his position clear in a statement posted to his social media app Truth Social, where he encouraged the “immediate release” of the documents while slamming the “political weaponization of law enforcement” days after FBI agents rummaged through Mar-a-Lago.

“Not only will I not oppose the release of documents related to the un-American, unwarranted, and unnecessary raid and break-in of my home in Palm Beach, Florida, Mar-a-Lago,” Trump said in one post.

“I am going a step further by ENCOURAGING the immediate release of those documents, even though they have been drawn up by radical left Democrats and possible future political opponents, who have a strong and powerful vested interest in attacking me, much as they have done for the last 6 years.”

Trump called the raid the un-American, unwarranted, and unnecessary” on his Truth Social account.
In a follow-up post, he bragged about his poll numbers and fundraising by the Republican Party as crucial midterm elections approach in November.

“This unprecedented political weaponization of law enforcement is inappropriate and highly unethical,” the 45th president said, as he complained how the country has been brought to a “new low” related to border security, crime, the economy and other issues.

“Release the documents now!” he concluded.

Trump has been very vocal on his Truth Social account about the raid on his residence.
The late-night rant caps off an extraordinary day where Attorney General Merrick Garland said during a press conference that he “personally approved” the search warrant request  that led to the executed search.

Garland also said the Justice Department had asked a federal magistrate judge to unseal copies of the warrant and would take that action as long as Trump did not oppose the request.

The judge who signed off on the initial warrant on Aug. 5., Bruce Reinhart, ordered the feds to notify Trump’s legal team of the motion and to let him know by Friday at 3 p.m. if there were any objections.

