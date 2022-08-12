ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Three takeaways from Giants’ preseason win over Patriots

By Paul Schwartz
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Three takeaways from the Giants’ 23-21 preseason win over the Patriots on Thursday night in Foxborough, Mass.:

Bright sky

Can Gary Brightwell stick as the No. 3 running back? He looked quick with six rushes for 24 yards and two catches for 19 yards. He had one rushing attempt last season as a rookie and can play special teams.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zo9p2_0hEPVtEh00
Gary Brightwell
Getty Images
A brief glimpse

Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale did not show any of his tricks when his starters were in the game. Still, rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux drew a false start penalty on tackle Justin Herron and there will surely be more of those to come.

There’s a catch

WR Collin Johnson has put together a strong training camp in his quest to make the cut, and he used his size and speed to haul in seven receptions for 83 yards in the first half. But he lost the ball on a fumble, a strike against him.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBA Analysis Network

Raptors Land Jaylen Brown In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

By the looks of it, the Toronto Raptors could be an intriguing potential blockbuster trade suitor ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season. Toronto has a great blend of tradable contracts, young players with a ton of upside and all of their draft picks. That is the formula to being in the running for All-Star players on the trade market as the Raptors look to cement themselves as contenders in the Eastern Conference.
NBA
NBC Sports

Bills begin roster cuts by releasing four

With rosters needing to go down from 90 to 85 players by Tuesday’s deadline, the Bills have started their roster cuts. Buffalo announced on Sunday that the team has released offensive lineman Jordan Simmons, offensive lineman Derek Kerstetter, cornerback Olajiah Griffin, and tight end Jalen Wydermayer. Of the four...
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
55K+
Followers
43K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy