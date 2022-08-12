Three takeaways from Giants’ preseason win over Patriots

Three takeaways from the Giants’ 23-21 preseason win over the Patriots on Thursday night in Foxborough, Mass.:

Can Gary Brightwell stick as the No. 3 running back? He looked quick with six rushes for 24 yards and two catches for 19 yards. He had one rushing attempt last season as a rookie and can play special teams.

Gary Brightwell Getty Images

Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale did not show any of his tricks when his starters were in the game. Still, rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux drew a false start penalty on tackle Justin Herron and there will surely be more of those to come.

WR Collin Johnson has put together a strong training camp in his quest to make the cut, and he used his size and speed to haul in seven receptions for 83 yards in the first half. But he lost the ball on a fumble, a strike against him.