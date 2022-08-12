ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Royals face Dodgers in tough test of improvements

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ihjef_0hEPVrTF00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ov7Ud_0hEPVrTF00

The last time the Kansas City Royals faced the Los Angeles Dodgers, in 2017, 21 of the 26 players currently on the Royals active roster had not yet made their major league debut.

Most were still in college or in the minors, while Bobby Witt Jr. was preparing for his junior year in high school.

The Dodgers and Royals begin a three-game series Friday night in Kansas City. The Dodgers will start right-hander Tony Gonsolin (13-1, 2.30 ERA), while the Royals will counter with lefty Daniel Lynch (4-7, 4.79).

The Dodgers had Thursday off, while the Royals defeated the visiting Chicago White Sox 5-3.

The Royals are 11-10 since the All-Star break. They took three of four games from the White Sox, after also taking three of four from the visiting Boston Red Sox. It was the first time since 2014 that the Royals have won back-to-back four-game series.

“Winning three out of four is tough,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said. “We just had two good teams that we were able to do that against.

“We break it down to what’s controllable. Focus on today. Any time you can win a series is big, but we’re going to continue to focus on today,” Matheny said.

Lynch has struggled with control this year. He has surrendered 33 walks in 82 2/3 innings. But in his last four starts, he has issued just three walks in 19 innings. He gave up four runs on seven hits in six innings in a no-decision against Boston, but with no walks.

The Royals’ recent success is coming with contributions from young players, as seven different players on the active roster have made their debut in 2022. Despite their youth, they’re not intimidated about playing the team with the best record in baseball.

“When you go into a series, you want to win the series,” designated hitter/first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino said. “Obviously you don’t want to lose any games, but when you go into a three-game or a four-game set, you want to win the series.

“We have one of the best teams in baseball coming in tomorrow night. They’re not going to scare us. We’re not going to be intimidated because the Dodgers are coming to town,” Pasquantino said Thursday. “We’re ready to play them. I’m not guaranteeing a win or anything like that, but I’m going to guarantee that we’re going to compete our tails off for three games and see what happens.”

They would be well-served to come in confident as the Dodgers are riding a 10-game winning streak.

Los Angeles has the best record in baseball by five games. With a 16-game lead over the San Diego Padres, the Dodgers can spend the remainder of the regular season getting ready for the postseason.

Despite his gaudy numbers, Gonsolin, a first-time All-Star this season, actually went through a rough stretch recently. He gave up 12 earned runs in 16 innings, including four in six innings in his only loss of the season, a 4-1 loss to the visiting Washington Nationals.

In his last start, however, he was back in form. He allowed no runs on three hits in five innings in a victory over the Padres.

The key for Gonsolin is his diversity.

“At the end of the day, he has four pitches that are above average that he can throw for strikes anytime,” teammate Clayton Kershaw told The Athletic. “He’s done that. When it’s 2-0, you don’t know what he’s going to throw. That’s what makes him so challenging. The pitches themselves are really good. The splitter, the slider, the curveball, they’re all really good. When he needs it, he can rear back for 95, too.”

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Giancarlo Stanton gets crucial injury update amid return to Yankees

The struggling New York Yankees are in dire need of a boost ahead of the final months of the regular season, and they may be in line to receive exactly that. According to manager Aaron Boone, via Bryan Hoch, Giancarlo Stanton is nearing his return from the Achilles injury that has sidelined him since the […] The post Giancarlo Stanton gets crucial injury update amid return to Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
ClutchPoints

Astros star Framber Valdez’s hilarious response to claim he’s worth $200 million

Houston Astros star pitcher Framber Valdez has emphatically established himself as one of the more dominating hurlers in the American League. And his run of form is being noticed by those around him. Astros catcher Martin Maldonado spoke with reporters following Valdez’s start on Thursday. During his media availability, he dropped a bombshell assessment on […] The post Astros star Framber Valdez’s hilarious response to claim he’s worth $200 million appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Yasiel Puig Hopes to Leave KBO for MLB, Prefers LA

For former Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig, it has been an up and down rollercoaster of a career. From the heights of stardom in LA to being unable to find a job with an MLB team to now being in his second season playing out of the states, the 31-year-old hit rock bottom in his baseball life. But he’s hoping to prove that things have changed — that he’s changed — and is ready for a return to the big leagues…
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clayton Kershaw
Person
Mike Matheny
Yardbarker

Mike Clevinger, Manny Machado critical of Fernando Tatis Jr. over PED ban

Fernando Tatis Jr. may have to win back the trust and respect of a few of his more prominent San Diego Padres teammates after the 23-year-old was suspended for using performance-enhancing drugs. The MLB commissioner’s office announced on Friday that Tatis would be suspended after testing positive for Clostebol, a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Rockies#The Kansas City Royals#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The White Sox
FanSided

Watch kid at White Sox game suffer a devastating loss: His hot dog

Watch kid at White Sox game suffer a devastating loss: His hot dog. Quick! Someone get this kid a lifetime supply of hot dogs. He deserves it. Picture this: You’re a kid, who can’t be more than five years old, enjoying a day at the ballpark with your day. You’ve got great seats but then BAM! Your world is turned upside down. You hot dog slides right out of the bun and onto the beer-soaked, peanut-shell-covered concrete floor.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
FanSided

Yankees’ Clayton Beeter reveals how he learned he was traded for Joey Gallo

The New York Yankees‘ 2022 trade deadline saga with Joey Gallo was an odd one. Even two months ago, amid his struggles, it seemed unlikely the Yanks would send an All-Star packing less than a year into his tenure with the team. But as July approached, Gallo leaving the Bronx was as certain as the sun rising in the east or Gleyber Torres stranding runners in scoring position.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Royals Scoreboard Operator Trolls Hanser Alberto’s Pitching

With Saturday night’s game well in hand thanks to an offensive explosion, Roberts turned to an unlikely hero to pitch the ninth innings with a 13-3 lead. Hanser Alberto entered as first baseman in the sixth inning but was moved to the mound for the final inning of the game. This was his fourth pitching appearance this season and the most he’s pitched in his major leagues career.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

70K+
Followers
54K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy