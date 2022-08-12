ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SkySports

Monday Tips

Ancestral Land can conquer Windsor when he lines up in the British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes. Clive Cox's youngster was a beaten favourite over course and distance on debut, but did himself no favours when hanging into the centre of the track from the intersection and also showing signs of greenness in the closing stages.
SkySports

Prix Jacques le Marois: Inspiral back to brilliant best in Deauville Group One as Frankie Dettori breaks race record

Inspiral bounced back to her brilliant best to land the Prix Jacques le Marois on Sunday and give Frankie Dettori a record seventh victory in the Deauville Group One. John and Thady Gosden's former champion two-year-old filly has given her supporters a rollercoaster ride this year, making them wait for her return when she flew home to win the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot, before being turned over at odds of 1/7 in the Falmouth at Newmarket.
SkySports

Brighton 0-0 Newcastle: Nick Pope proves his worth as Seagulls stutter to another goalless home showing

Graham Potter praised the "excitement and intent" of his Brighton side but admitted he "couldn't believe we didn't score" past an inspired Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope. Potter's men had two efforts cleared off the line and forced Pope into two fantastic saves. Pascal Gross missed a sitter late on as they didn't get the result their performance merited at home.
SkySports

LIVE STREAM: Welsh Fire host Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred

Watch a free live stream of the game between Welsh Fire and Birmingham Phoenix in the video above. The Hundred is back, with all 60 games to be shown live on Sky Sports. Every women's fixture and selected men's matches will be shown for free on skysports.com, the Sky Sports App and the Sky Sports Cricket YouTube channel.
SkySports

LIVE STREAM: Oval Invincibles host Southern Brave in The Hundred

Watch a free live stream of the game between Oval Invincibles and Southern Brave above. The Hundred is back, with all 60 games to be shown live on Sky Sports. Every women's fixture and selected men's matches will be shown for free on skysports.com, the Sky Sports App and the Sky Sports Cricket YouTube channel.
