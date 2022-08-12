For the vast majority of the 2022 season, the New York Yankees have had the best record in all of baseball and have sat at the top of the MLB power rankings. However, they’ve come out of the gates cold in the second half and have lost not only the best record in the entire league, but also the best record in the American League, which is now held by the Houston Astros.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO