Yardbarker
Mike Clevinger, Manny Machado critical of Fernando Tatis Jr. over PED ban
Fernando Tatis Jr. may have to win back the trust and respect of a few of his more prominent San Diego Padres teammates after the 23-year-old was suspended for using performance-enhancing drugs. The MLB commissioner’s office announced on Friday that Tatis would be suspended after testing positive for Clostebol, a...
Yardbarker
Alex Rodriguez: 'I’m not going to go to the Hall of Fame, probably, because of my own mistake'
Former New York Yankees superstar Alex Rodriguez had plenty to say during the alternate broadcast of Sunday's game between the Bronx Bombers and Boston Red Sox that aired on ESPN2. Rodriguez explained he was "heartbroken" to learn that San Diego Padres All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. had received an 80-game...
Yardbarker
Yankees Legend Calls Out The Team’s Deadline Strategy
Ever since beginning the second half of the 2022 MLB season, the New York Yankees have been on a slide. Their recent stretch of games saw them lose their hold on not just the best record in all of baseball, but in the American League as well. New York was...
Yardbarker
Yankees have another star prospect producing insane numbers after joining Triple-A
Players like Anthony Volpe and Oswald Peraza get most of the headlines among minor league players in the New York Yankees farm system. However, one rising star is producing incredible numbers with AAA Scranton this season over 46 games. Infielder Oswaldo Cabrera might be even more impressive right now than...
Yardbarker
Yankees provide injury update on slugger Giancarlo Stanton
The New York Yankees have lost eight of their last nine games, with their most recent coming after closer Clay Holmes blew a save in the bottom of the 9th against the Boston Red Sox. During this ice-cold streak, the Yankees have been without several impact players, including star slugger Giancarlo Stanton.
Yardbarker
Fernando Tatis Sr. says son's positive PED test caused by 'fungus due to haircut'
When it comes to bad excuses, Fernando Tatis Sr. may have just topped “he was hacked” and “the dog ate his homework.”. The retired MLB slugger spoke this week to baseball insider Hector Gomez and offered an extremely peculiar explanation for the recent positive PED test of his son, Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres.
Yardbarker
The Yankees Have Lost A Familiar Crown In 2022
For the vast majority of the 2022 season, the New York Yankees have had the best record in all of baseball and have sat at the top of the MLB power rankings. However, they’ve come out of the gates cold in the second half and have lost not only the best record in the entire league, but also the best record in the American League, which is now held by the Houston Astros.
Yardbarker
Julio Urias wins 10th straight as Dodgers blank Brewers
Julio Urias tossed five scoreless innings to win his 10th consecutive decision and pace the surging Los Angeles Dodgers to a 4-0 victory over the Brewers on Monday night in the opener of a four-game series at Milwaukee. Urias (13-6) allowed four hits, striking out six and walking two to...
Yardbarker
Mariners rally in ninth inning as Angels' defense collapses
Sam Haggerty scored the tiebreaking run on a botched rundown in the ninth inning and the Seattle Mariners went on to defeat the Los Angeles Angels 6-2 on Monday night in Anaheim, Calif. Jesse Winker homered for Seattle, which snapped a two-game losing streak. Luis Rengifo hit a solo shot...
Yardbarker
Watch: Mookie Betts plays catch with young Dodgers fan during mid-inning warm up
Mookie Betts went viral on Monday night for a great moment he shared with a young Los Angeles Dodgers fan. Betts’ Dodgers were playing against the Brewers in Milwaukee. A young Dodgers fan sitting beyond the fence in right field held up a sign asking to play catch with Betts.
Yardbarker
Three ninth-inning hits allow Yanks to edge Red Sox
Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a two-run homer and laid down a bunt single that scored the tiebreaking run in the ninth inning as the visiting New York Yankees edged the Boston Red Sox 3-2 on Saturday. Kiner-Falefa's bunt scored Andrew Benintendi, who doubled with one out against John Schreiber (3-2) and...
Yardbarker
Rays Notebook: Tempers Flare After Fairbanks Strikeout
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Pete Fairbanks is the first to admit that he plays the game of baseball with a lot of passion and emotion. Ol' Crazy Eyes can boil over sometimes, too. That happened on Saturday after a misunderstanding between Fairbanks, Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos and home...
MLB insider expects Red Sox to make Rafael Devers 'an offer he can't refuse'
The 2022 Boston Red Sox are on life support, as they enter Monday at 57-59, 4 1/2 games out of a wild-card spot and with four teams to leapfrog just to snag a postseason berth via the expanded format. Things could've been worse though, if not for the heroics of...
Yardbarker
Yankees gearing up to get 2 pitchers back for the playoffs
The New York Yankees are looking ahead to the postseason after dropping their eighth of nine contests on Friday. Needing their star closer, Clay Holmes, to finish the job, he was unable to conclude the game and provide the Yankees with a much-needed win. The offense did nothing to help...
Yardbarker
Mets' Pete Alonso on critics of RBI stat: 'They don't necessarily understand baseball'
The RBI statistic has been devalued in recent years, but one player still finds it important. Pete Alonso was asked after his New York Mets’ 1-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday whether he sees a lot of value in RBI. The question came after a game where Alonso knocked in the only run of the game. He hit an opposite field fly ball that dropped in for a single.
Yardbarker
Ozzie Albies takes another promising step in his return to the field
We also received some good news when it comes to Mike Soroka. He will start tomorrow night for the Rome Braves as he begins his rehab assignment. The hope is that he can eventually contribute towards the very end of the season and into the playoffs, but that remains a long shot, given everything he’s gone through over the last two years.
Yardbarker
New York Joey Gallo takes shot at Yankee fans after reviving season with Dodgers
It is no surprise that former New York Yankees slugger Joey Gallo has revived his season with the Los Angeles Dodgers after being traded at the deadline. On his way out, Gallo shot back at New York and Yankee fans, indicating how harsh they were and how he couldn’t even leave his apartment without feeling awful about himself.
Yardbarker
Baseball America adds Braves 2022 draft picks to their Midseason Top 30 Prospects
RHP Owen Murphy (Pick 20) The first three high school arms the Braves selected are all going to be highly ranked — I expect them to clock in just behind Vaughn Grissom, Jared Shuster, and Kyle Muller in some order. Murphy is a fantastic talent, and although he was an under-slot pick, the Braves got a live arm with tons of potential.
Yardbarker
Yankees make strange batting order change ahead of series Vs Tampa Bay
It’s no secret that New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres has been struggling this month, but today Aaron Boone will look to try something new to get him out of his funk, by batting him leadoff. For the month of August, Torres has posted a -23 wRC+, to...
Yardbarker
Field of Dreams game audience takes hit compared to 2021
Despite drawing 3.1 million viewers, which is the largest regular-season audience this season, Fox's viewership for this year's Field of Dreams game was down 47 percent compared to last season's, according to Sports Business Journal. The inaugural game in Dyersville, Iowa, between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox...
