San Diego, CA

Yardbarker

Mike Clevinger, Manny Machado critical of Fernando Tatis Jr. over PED ban

Fernando Tatis Jr. may have to win back the trust and respect of a few of his more prominent San Diego Padres teammates after the 23-year-old was suspended for using performance-enhancing drugs. The MLB commissioner’s office announced on Friday that Tatis would be suspended after testing positive for Clostebol, a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Yankees Legend Calls Out The Team’s Deadline Strategy

Ever since beginning the second half of the 2022 MLB season, the New York Yankees have been on a slide. Their recent stretch of games saw them lose their hold on not just the best record in all of baseball, but in the American League as well. New York was...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees provide injury update on slugger Giancarlo Stanton

The New York Yankees have lost eight of their last nine games, with their most recent coming after closer Clay Holmes blew a save in the bottom of the 9th against the Boston Red Sox. During this ice-cold streak, the Yankees have been without several impact players, including star slugger Giancarlo Stanton.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

The Yankees Have Lost A Familiar Crown In 2022

For the vast majority of the 2022 season, the New York Yankees have had the best record in all of baseball and have sat at the top of the MLB power rankings. However, they’ve come out of the gates cold in the second half and have lost not only the best record in the entire league, but also the best record in the American League, which is now held by the Houston Astros.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Julio Urias wins 10th straight as Dodgers blank Brewers

Julio Urias tossed five scoreless innings to win his 10th consecutive decision and pace the surging Los Angeles Dodgers to a 4-0 victory over the Brewers on Monday night in the opener of a four-game series at Milwaukee. Urias (13-6) allowed four hits, striking out six and walking two to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Mariners rally in ninth inning as Angels' defense collapses

Sam Haggerty scored the tiebreaking run on a botched rundown in the ninth inning and the Seattle Mariners went on to defeat the Los Angeles Angels 6-2 on Monday night in Anaheim, Calif. Jesse Winker homered for Seattle, which snapped a two-game losing streak. Luis Rengifo hit a solo shot...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Three ninth-inning hits allow Yanks to edge Red Sox

Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a two-run homer and laid down a bunt single that scored the tiebreaking run in the ninth inning as the visiting New York Yankees edged the Boston Red Sox 3-2 on Saturday. Kiner-Falefa's bunt scored Andrew Benintendi, who doubled with one out against John Schreiber (3-2) and...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Rays Notebook: Tempers Flare After Fairbanks Strikeout

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Pete Fairbanks is the first to admit that he plays the game of baseball with a lot of passion and emotion. Ol' Crazy Eyes can boil over sometimes, too. That happened on Saturday after a misunderstanding between Fairbanks, Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos and home...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Yardbarker

Yankees gearing up to get 2 pitchers back for the playoffs

The New York Yankees are looking ahead to the postseason after dropping their eighth of nine contests on Friday. Needing their star closer, Clay Holmes, to finish the job, he was unable to conclude the game and provide the Yankees with a much-needed win. The offense did nothing to help...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Mets' Pete Alonso on critics of RBI stat: 'They don't necessarily understand baseball'

The RBI statistic has been devalued in recent years, but one player still finds it important. Pete Alonso was asked after his New York Mets’ 1-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday whether he sees a lot of value in RBI. The question came after a game where Alonso knocked in the only run of the game. He hit an opposite field fly ball that dropped in for a single.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Ozzie Albies takes another promising step in his return to the field

We also received some good news when it comes to Mike Soroka. He will start tomorrow night for the Rome Braves as he begins his rehab assignment. The hope is that he can eventually contribute towards the very end of the season and into the playoffs, but that remains a long shot, given everything he’s gone through over the last two years.
MLB
MLB
Yardbarker

Baseball America adds Braves 2022 draft picks to their Midseason Top 30 Prospects

RHP Owen Murphy (Pick 20) The first three high school arms the Braves selected are all going to be highly ranked — I expect them to clock in just behind Vaughn Grissom, Jared Shuster, and Kyle Muller in some order. Murphy is a fantastic talent, and although he was an under-slot pick, the Braves got a live arm with tons of potential.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Field of Dreams game audience takes hit compared to 2021

Despite drawing 3.1 million viewers, which is the largest regular-season audience this season, Fox's viewership for this year's Field of Dreams game was down 47 percent compared to last season's, according to Sports Business Journal. The inaugural game in Dyersville, Iowa, between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox...
DYERSVILLE, IA

