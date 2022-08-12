ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenoir County, NC

neusenews.com

Help wanted: Lenoir Community College - Information Technology Instructor

The Information Technology Instructor should be proficient in one or more of the following subject matters including, but not limited to: productivity software, hardware/software support, programming, project management, cybersecurity/crime, networking, server administration, operating systems, virtual and cloud concepts, AR/VR, home automation, mobile device support and app development, etc. Experience preparing students for industry recognized certifications preferred.
KINSTON, NC
wraltechwire.com

Layoffs to hit 200+ workers in Johnston, Pitt Counties

RALEIGH – More than 200 workers are going to lose their jobs in Johnston and Pitt Counties, according to layoff notices filed with the North Carolina Department of Commerce. Two actions affect workers at Aramark. The others will be idled by the closure of a healthcare facility in Greenville.
PITT COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

help wanted: The Adams School of Dentistry at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill - Part-Time Clinical Research Assistant

Part-Time Clinical Research Assistant The Adams School of Dentistry at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is looking to hire a motivated and enthusiastic Clinical Research Assistant to work in Lenoir County, NC. The initial appointment period is three years, part-time 20 hours per week. As the assistant,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WITN

Crews increase containment of Holly Shelter wildfire

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Forest Service has increased personnel to tackle the Juniper Road Two Fire’s flames. With 59 people, 14 tractor plows, two single engine air tankers, a helicopter, a low ground pressure track vehicle, a scout plane, and a lead plane, the fire is held at 1,226 acres, but is now 43% contained.
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WSPA 7News

NC DOT worker killed while on road duty; man later charged

SIMS, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina Department of Transportation worker was killed when a vehicle struck her as she directed traffic around a fallen tree, the State Highway Patrol said. A man was later arrested and charged with fleeing the scene. Anna Bradshaw, 60, was struck Friday morning by a passenger car while she […]
WILSON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Scammer targeting Nash County residents, deputies warn

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about a recent scam. Deputies say scammers are calling members of the community and telling people they missed jury duty or that they have a federal warrant. They say the caller claims to be...
NASH COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

Lenoir County Sheriff Office: Drug arrest in southern Lenoir County

Lenoir County Sheriff Office posted the following on their Facebook page:. On August 13, 2022, the Lenoir County Sheriff's Narcotics and Criminal Investigations Units executed a search warrant at the residence of Jason Hill on Jessie T. Bryan Road. This search warrant was part of an ongoing drug and criminal violation case. They were assisted in the investigation by the United States Drug Enforcement Administration.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WITN

School supply giveaways in Eastern Carolina

N.C. (WITN) Ahead of the school year, there are a few areas giving preparing kids for the new school year by giving out free school supplies as prices continue to soar due to inflation. The Duplin Event Center in Kenansville will be giving out free backpacks with school supplies for...
KENANSVILLE, NC
neusenews.com

Farmers Market update for August 13, 2022

Market open between 8:00 am and 2:00 pm Tuesday and Saturday. Saturday, August 20, 2022 National Honey Bee Day. Celebrate National Honey Bee Day with us. More to follow. Saturday, August 20, 2022 Donation Station (For more info, scroll down) Friday, September 9, 2022 Wings over the Neuse. Tuesday, September...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Section of U.S. 64 in Martin Co. to close Monday for bridge repair

ROBERSONVILLE, N.C. – The N.C. Department of Transportation will be closing a five-mile section of eastbound U.S. 64 in Martin County at 6 a.m. on Monday to perform bridge maintenance and repair. NCDOT’s Bridge Maintenance Division will be performing repairs on the highway’s eastbound bridge over Huskanaw Swamp. A detour will be in place at […]
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Multiple county agencies on standby for 2,000 acre fire

HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WITN) - More than 13 emergency response agencies from as far away as Sampson County were on standby Thursday at the Holly Ridge fire department as crews continue working to contain a 2,000 acre forest fire in Pender County. Pender County Emergency Management, the North Carolina Forest...
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WITN

Five miles of Martin County highway closed for repair Monday

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Several miles of a Martin County highway are closed this morning as crews repair a bridge. The Eastbound bridge over the Huskanaw Swamp on Highway 64 closed at 6:00 a.m. Monday morning. Drivers can take a detour at exit 502 and get back onto 64...
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Former Rocky Mount officer who stormed Capitol sentenced to 87 months

UPDATE 4:50 a.m. (8/12/22): An off-duty Rocky Mount police officer who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, with a fellow officer was sentenced Thursday to more than seven years in prison, matching the longest prison sentence so far among hundreds of Capitol riot cases. Former Sgt. Thomas Robertson declined to address the court before U.S. District Judge Christopher […]
ROCKY MOUNT, NC

Community Policy