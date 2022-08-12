Read full article on original website
neusenews.com
Help wanted: Lenoir Community College - Information Technology Instructor
The Information Technology Instructor should be proficient in one or more of the following subject matters including, but not limited to: productivity software, hardware/software support, programming, project management, cybersecurity/crime, networking, server administration, operating systems, virtual and cloud concepts, AR/VR, home automation, mobile device support and app development, etc. Experience preparing students for industry recognized certifications preferred.
wraltechwire.com
Layoffs to hit 200+ workers in Johnston, Pitt Counties
RALEIGH – More than 200 workers are going to lose their jobs in Johnston and Pitt Counties, according to layoff notices filed with the North Carolina Department of Commerce. Two actions affect workers at Aramark. The others will be idled by the closure of a healthcare facility in Greenville.
Smithfield Foods donates paper
Smithfield Foods Hog Production of Warsaw/Kenansville, NC, made a generous donation of copy paper to Sampson County Schools. As part of their
neusenews.com
help wanted: The Adams School of Dentistry at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill - Part-Time Clinical Research Assistant
Part-Time Clinical Research Assistant The Adams School of Dentistry at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is looking to hire a motivated and enthusiastic Clinical Research Assistant to work in Lenoir County, NC. The initial appointment period is three years, part-time 20 hours per week. As the assistant,...
WITN
Crews increase containment of Holly Shelter wildfire
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Forest Service has increased personnel to tackle the Juniper Road Two Fire’s flames. With 59 people, 14 tractor plows, two single engine air tankers, a helicopter, a low ground pressure track vehicle, a scout plane, and a lead plane, the fire is held at 1,226 acres, but is now 43% contained.
NC DOT worker killed while on road duty; man later charged
SIMS, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina Department of Transportation worker was killed when a vehicle struck her as she directed traffic around a fallen tree, the State Highway Patrol said. A man was later arrested and charged with fleeing the scene. Anna Bradshaw, 60, was struck Friday morning by a passenger car while she […]
cbs17
Scammer targeting Nash County residents, deputies warn
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about a recent scam. Deputies say scammers are calling members of the community and telling people they missed jury duty or that they have a federal warrant. They say the caller claims to be...
neusenews.com
Lenoir County Sheriff Office: Drug arrest in southern Lenoir County
Lenoir County Sheriff Office posted the following on their Facebook page:. On August 13, 2022, the Lenoir County Sheriff's Narcotics and Criminal Investigations Units executed a search warrant at the residence of Jason Hill on Jessie T. Bryan Road. This search warrant was part of an ongoing drug and criminal violation case. They were assisted in the investigation by the United States Drug Enforcement Administration.
WITN
School supply giveaways in Eastern Carolina
N.C. (WITN) Ahead of the school year, there are a few areas giving preparing kids for the new school year by giving out free school supplies as prices continue to soar due to inflation. The Duplin Event Center in Kenansville will be giving out free backpacks with school supplies for...
NC gang member sentenced to 50 years: officials
A gang member who was charged with “running an armed drug trafficking operation” has been sentenced, according to officials.
neusenews.com
Farmers Market update for August 13, 2022
Market open between 8:00 am and 2:00 pm Tuesday and Saturday. Saturday, August 20, 2022 National Honey Bee Day. Celebrate National Honey Bee Day with us. More to follow. Saturday, August 20, 2022 Donation Station (For more info, scroll down) Friday, September 9, 2022 Wings over the Neuse. Tuesday, September...
Wake County deputy’s death is latest in recent NC officer shootings
“This comes only 10 days after the murder of Wayne County Deputy Sgt. Matthew Fishman,” Attorney General Josh Stein said in a statement.
Hit-and-run driver kills NCDOT employee cleaning up debris on side of road in Wilson County
A North Carolina Department of Transportation employee was hit and killed on the side of the road Friday.
Section of U.S. 64 in Martin Co. to close Monday for bridge repair
ROBERSONVILLE, N.C. – The N.C. Department of Transportation will be closing a five-mile section of eastbound U.S. 64 in Martin County at 6 a.m. on Monday to perform bridge maintenance and repair. NCDOT’s Bridge Maintenance Division will be performing repairs on the highway’s eastbound bridge over Huskanaw Swamp. A detour will be in place at […]
The Coastal Report: New elementary school to open in Jacksonville; Aquaculture hub to be created in Carteret County
EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Coastal Report will take you along the Eastern North Carolina coast, bringing you the top stories from this week. Hosted by 9OYS reporters Claire Curry and Cheyenne Pagan, we highlight a local business or area in every episode. Welcome to The Coastal Report! Click above to watch and read […]
WITN
Multiple county agencies on standby for 2,000 acre fire
HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WITN) - More than 13 emergency response agencies from as far away as Sampson County were on standby Thursday at the Holly Ridge fire department as crews continue working to contain a 2,000 acre forest fire in Pender County. Pender County Emergency Management, the North Carolina Forest...
WITN
‘We are simply just doing our job,’ Pitt County Sheriff reacts to six NC deputies shot in last three weeks
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - There are growing concerns after another North Carolina sheriff’s deputy was killed in the line of duty. Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd was shot and killed Thursday night in southeast Raleigh off Battle Bridge Road. He was a member of the k-9 unit and had been a deputy for five years.
WITN
Five miles of Martin County highway closed for repair Monday
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Several miles of a Martin County highway are closed this morning as crews repair a bridge. The Eastbound bridge over the Huskanaw Swamp on Highway 64 closed at 6:00 a.m. Monday morning. Drivers can take a detour at exit 502 and get back onto 64...
Suspect arrested who fatally struck NCDOT employee
Anna Bradshaw was cleaning up debris on a shoulder of U.S. 264 Alternate in Wilson County when she was hit, the NCDOT said.
Former Rocky Mount officer who stormed Capitol sentenced to 87 months
UPDATE 4:50 a.m. (8/12/22): An off-duty Rocky Mount police officer who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, with a fellow officer was sentenced Thursday to more than seven years in prison, matching the longest prison sentence so far among hundreds of Capitol riot cases. Former Sgt. Thomas Robertson declined to address the court before U.S. District Judge Christopher […]
