1 of 8 go-karts stolen recovered in Sacramento, 1 arrested
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said one person was arrested Sunday in connection with the theft of 8 go-karts. Police said eight yellow go-karts were stolen from a trailer on Marysville Boulevard Thursday. The go-karts belong to Cibara Motor Corps, a unit of the Ben Ali...
According to the Sacramento Police Department, a motor vehicle accident took place on Friday night in Sacramento. The crash involved an ambulance carrying a patient and a motor vehicle on the 42000 block of Auburn Boulevard in the Del Paso [..]
Police arrest a man involved in Sacramento homicide
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, police officers from the West Sacramento Police Department found a dead woman in a transient camp south of Sacramento Avenue and north of the railroad tracks. According to a Facebook post from the West Sacramento Police Department, detectives arrested Alfonso Rigoberto Ornelas at his home on Saturday. Ornelas […]
Janiah Johnson, woman killed in Natomas gas station shooting, was aspiring rapper
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A San Diego family is reeling after 22-year-old Janiah Tanae Johnson was shot and killed during her shift at the Speedway gas station in Natomas. Nearly two weeks later, the fight for justice in her case continues. "It's unbelievable that she's gone. It's unbelievable that we're...
One person was hospitalized after a Tesla crashed and caught on fire Monday on Interstate 80, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said. The crash happened at I-80 and Madison Avenue. The fire spread to nearby grass and a utility pole but has since been extinguished, Sacramento Metro Fire said. This...
2 shot, 1 dead, at Stockton grocery store
One person is dead and another person is being treated for gunshot injuries following a shooting incident at the South Side Market grocery store in Stockton Sunday night. The store is located at 2122 S. Airport Way. A Stockton Police Department spokesperson confirmed the passing of one victim. They say the other victim is being treated at a local hospital and their injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. Police have not released a description of the suspect. Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.
Stockton school resource officer disarms student with a gun on campus
STOCKTON, Calif. — A high school student who pulled out a loaded gun during a fight at Lincoln High School in Stockton was taken into custody Monday by a school resource officer who disarmed him, police said. The fight broke out during lunch and the student with the gun...
20-year-old missing man found dead in Sacramento River, authorities say
RIO VISTA, Calif. — A 20-year-old man's body was found on Sunday after he was last seen swimming in the Sacramento River on Wednesday, authorities said. Video player above: Top Stories from Aug. 14, 2022. Carlos Estevez, of Oakland, was positively identified by family after deputies responded to a...
Woman hurt after a shooting at a Sacramento apartment complex
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman was hurt after a shooting at a Sacramento apartment complex Friday night, officials with the Sacramento Police Department said. Around 8:45 p.m. Friday, an adult woman was shot in the 4500 block of Natomas Central Drive, police say. The victim, only described as an adult female, was found by police away from the scene.
Pleasants Fire progress stopped after burning in Solano County
Crews have stopped forward progress for a grass fire burning in Solano County on Monday. The Pleasants Fire north of Fairfield burned 28 acres before progression was stopped, the Vacaville Fire Department tweeted after 1 p.m. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same...
Man accused of rock-throwing assault at midtown business arrested
SACRAMENTO - Police have arrested a man who allegedly assaulted someone at a shop in downtown Sacramento over the weekend. At around 12:50 p.m., a man armed with a metal pipe went inside Rodney's Cigars & Liquors at the corner of 10th and J streets. According to video recorded at the scene, a bystander followed him inside and, along with other bystanders, took the pipe away from the suspect. The suspect was then removed from the store. The suspect then allegedly threw a rock through the window of the door, hitting someone inside, say Sacramento police. The person who was hit by the rock received minor injuries. The suspect then left the area. On Sunday around 3:30 p.m., police found the suspect in the area of K and 3rd streets and took him into custody.
Family, friends hold vigil for Corey Shearer and plead for information related to Rancho Cordova shooting
SUTTER CREEK, Calif. — Family members and friends of Corey Shearer are asking anyone with information about the shooting that took his life to please come forward. “We’re hoping that this will bring to light and touch the heart of someone that knows what happened,” said Mike Kullander, Corey Shearer’s uncle. “Just call the police.”
Ambulance involved in crash on Auburn Boulevard
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, the Sacramento Police Department said they reported to a collision between an ambulance and another vehicle. The crash occurred around 11:45 p.m. along the 4200 block of Auburn Boulevard, according to police, where two people were transported to the hospital with non life threatening injuries. According to Metro Fire […]
Movie being filmed near Roseville school
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Dry Creek Joint Elementary School District said a movie production company has received a permit to film at a home across the street from Quail Glen Elementary Monday. The school district said filming will occur from about 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will...
Pedestrian hit, killed near the Sacramento Railyards, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One man is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Sacramento on Friday night, police said. A vehicle struck a pedestrian in the area of Jibboom Street and Railyards Boulevard just before 10 p.m., the Sacramento Police Department said. Officers found a man with serious...
Motive in shooting during softball game at Louis Park in Stockton unknown, police say
STOCKTON, Calif. — Three people were injured in a shooting at a softball field in Stockton Friday night, authorities confirmed to KCRA 3. The shooting happened during a softball game at the Louis Park Softball Complex, the Stockton Police Department said. Officers responded at 9:22 p.m., according to an update late Friday.
7-year-old hospitalized with major injuries after dirt bike crash in Nevada County, CHP says
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — A 7-year-old boy has major injuries after a dirt bike crash with his father in Nevada County Sunday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol. Grass Valley CHP officers responded to reports of a dirt bike crash around 6:40 p.m. on Wolf Drive, south of...
Sacramento food truck workers brace for extreme heat this week
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento will see some of the hottest temperatures of the year this week – and those sweltering conditions will impact those who work outside. For those who work in outdoor industries such as agriculture, construction and landscaping, Cal-OSHA’s heat illness standard requires employers to provide their workers with adequate shade, water and rest.
Fire from Tesla vehicle on I-80 near Madison Avenue spreads to roadside
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — CalTrans cameras showed fire from a Tesla vehicle on Interstate 80 near Madison Avenue spread to the side of the road Monday morning. Sacramento Metro Fire said one person was taken to the hospital. At least one lane was blocked due to fire crews...
Law enforcement detail last known pings of Kiely Rodni's cell phone
A lead in the disappearance of Kiely Rodni turned into another dead end as the FBI spent a day meticulously digging up a "potential burial site" that turned out to contain only a dog.
