Fox40

1 of 8 go-karts stolen recovered in Sacramento, 1 arrested

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said one person was arrested Sunday in connection with the theft of 8 go-karts. Police said eight yellow go-karts were stolen from a trailer on Marysville Boulevard Thursday. The go-karts belong to Cibara Motor Corps, a unit of the Ben Ali...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Police arrest a man involved in Sacramento homicide

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, police officers from the West Sacramento Police Department found a dead woman in a transient camp south of Sacramento Avenue and north of the railroad tracks. According to a Facebook post from the West Sacramento Police Department, detectives arrested Alfonso Rigoberto Ornelas at his home on Saturday. Ornelas […]
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

1 hurt after Tesla crash, fire off I-80 in Sacramento, officials say

One person was hospitalized after a Tesla crashed and caught on fire Monday on Interstate 80, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said. The crash happened at I-80 and Madison Avenue. The fire spread to nearby grass and a utility pole but has since been extinguished, Sacramento Metro Fire said. This...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

2 shot, 1 dead, at Stockton grocery store

One person is dead and another person is being treated for gunshot injuries following a shooting incident at the South Side Market grocery store in Stockton Sunday night. The store is located at 2122 S. Airport Way. A Stockton Police Department spokesperson confirmed the passing of one victim. They say the other victim is being treated at a local hospital and their injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. Police have not released a description of the suspect. Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation. 
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Woman hurt after a shooting at a Sacramento apartment complex

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman was hurt after a shooting at a Sacramento apartment complex Friday night, officials with the Sacramento Police Department said. Around 8:45 p.m. Friday, an adult woman was shot in the 4500 block of Natomas Central Drive, police say. The victim, only described as an adult female, was found by police away from the scene.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Pleasants Fire progress stopped after burning in Solano County

Crews have stopped forward progress for a grass fire burning in Solano County on Monday. The Pleasants Fire north of Fairfield burned 28 acres before progression was stopped, the Vacaville Fire Department tweeted after 1 p.m. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same...
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man accused of rock-throwing assault at midtown business arrested

SACRAMENTO - Police have arrested a man who allegedly assaulted someone at a shop in downtown Sacramento over the weekend.  At around 12:50 p.m., a man armed with a metal pipe went inside Rodney's Cigars & Liquors at the corner of 10th and J streets. According to video recorded at the scene, a bystander followed him inside and, along with other bystanders, took the pipe away from the suspect. The suspect was then removed from the store. The suspect then allegedly threw a rock through the window of the door, hitting someone inside, say Sacramento police. The person who was hit by the rock received minor injuries. The suspect then left the area. On Sunday around 3:30 p.m., police found the suspect in the area of K and 3rd streets and took him into custody. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Ambulance involved in crash on Auburn Boulevard

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, the Sacramento Police Department said they reported to a collision between an ambulance and another vehicle. The crash occurred around 11:45 p.m. along the 4200 block of Auburn Boulevard, according to police, where two people were transported to the hospital with non life threatening injuries. According to Metro Fire […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Movie being filmed near Roseville school

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Dry Creek Joint Elementary School District said a movie production company has received a permit to film at a home across the street from Quail Glen Elementary Monday. The school district said filming will occur from about 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will...
ROSEVILLE, CA
KCRA.com

Pedestrian hit, killed near the Sacramento Railyards, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One man is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Sacramento on Friday night, police said. A vehicle struck a pedestrian in the area of Jibboom Street and Railyards Boulevard just before 10 p.m., the Sacramento Police Department said. Officers found a man with serious...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento food truck workers brace for extreme heat this week

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento will see some of the hottest temperatures of the year this week – and those sweltering conditions will impact those who work outside. For those who work in outdoor industries such as agriculture, construction and landscaping, Cal-OSHA’s heat illness standard requires employers to provide their workers with adequate shade, water and rest.
