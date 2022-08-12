Read full article on original website
If You See Police Do This With Their Lights This Is What It Means
I Have Always Wondered Why Police Vehicles Face Us With Blue Lights Shining Bright In the Middle of the Night. If you've ever driven down I-20 chances are you've been blinded by the light and no I'm not talking about Manfred Mann's Earth Band's hit. Why do police officers do this? It's something that irritates me to no end. Especially if I drive up on the bright lights at night.
Shameful ‘Trash Islands’ Exposed by Low Water in Cross Lake
My friend Ray Pliler Pearson who lives on Cross Lake in Shreveport alerted me to these disgusting 'trash islands' forming in the lake over the weekend due to low water levels. Did you know that Cross Lake is where Shreveport gets its water from? Yep! Cross Lake is Shreveport's primary source of water. After seeing the picture above, it really makes you feel safe, doesn't it?
KSLA
Smoke fogs the area; fire across from Big Country near I-20 westbound
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A grass fire causes smoke to fill the area like a fog near the Old Minden Road exit in Bossier City. On August 14 around 11 p.m. a fire broke out at the I-20 westbound exit across from Big Country, the Bossier Police Department (BPD) says it was a grass fire. The smoke from the fire obstructed the view in the area, like a dense fog. The road was blocked off but has since reopened.
KTBS
Speed enforcement cameras installed in 3 Shreveport school zones
SHREVEPORT, La. - Three Shreveport high schools now have speed enforcement cameras in their school zones, and seven more schools will be add them within a few weeks. The goal is to put these cameras near every Shreveport school. Blue Line Solutions did a traffic study and found 75,000 drivers were going 11 miles or more over the speed limit in 10 randomly selected schools zones.
Natchitoches Times
Lester Moody arrested in connection with Texas jewelry store heist
A Shreveport man with ties to Natchitoches Parish, wanted in connection with a Texas jewelry store heist and other similar crimes in central and north Louisiana, was arrested during a traffic stop on I-49 near Cypress Wednesday, Aug. 10. On July 1, at approximately 1:25 p.m., Longview Police Officers (LPD)...
KTAL
Shreveport: SWEPCO denies City Council request to cancel shut-offs during high-heat season
SHREVEPORT, La. ((KTAL/KMSS) – SWEPCO denied a Shreveport City Council request to stop electricity cut-offs until Nov. 1. The request came Tuesday in the form of a resolution passed by the Council in response to this summer’s record-breaking heat that has resulted in higher-than-normal electricity bills. The resolution...
KTBS
Stabbing leads to Princeton woman's arrest
SHREVEPORT, La. -- 28-year-old woman from Princeton has been arrested for stabbing her boyfriend in Keithville over the weekend, Sheriff Steve Prator said Monday in a news release. The incident was reported to Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office just after 10 p.m. on Friday. Detectives said Wendy Bertrand stabbed her boyfriend...
bossierpress.com
Bossier church to open new elementary school on August 15
The Pentecostals of Bossier swing open their doors to offer a Montessori-based education to the community. Bossier City, La. — Bossier Christian Academy housed at The Pentecostals of Bossier, 2833 Viking Drive, is now accepting students from the community for the 2022-23 school year. Using a Montessori-style approach, the...
texarkanafyi.com
I-30 in Texarkana to Close Intermittently for Utility Work on Sunday August 14
The Texas Department of Transportation reports that SWEPCO will be doing work on utility lines along Interstate 30 this Sunday, August 14 beginning at 7:00 am. Traffic will be stopped in both directions between Kings Highway and FM2148, for 15 minutes at a time. Press Release:. This Sunday, Aug. 14,...
seniorsmatter.com
Transportation for Seniors in Shreveport
To provide access to safe, reliable, and specialized non-emergency medical transportation services and quality care in each trip for individuals with disabilities and health needs. Senior Transportation We know that finding affordable trustworthy transportation for you and your loved ones can be challenging. iShuttle Transportation offers comfortable sedans & wheelchair...
5 Things I Miss in Shreveport
Progress isn't always all it's cracked up to be. It seems we want to make things 'bigger & better,' but sometimes the original is... well... better. (Who thought it was a good idea to remake the Pink Panther movies? As much as I love Steve Martin, even he couldn't improve on Peter Sellers' original Inspector Clouseau.) A search of Shreveport history shows that we've lost some absolutely beautiful buildings both in downtown, and throughout the city. And when new buildings are built, there seems to be no thought to aesthetics, or actual personality... it's strictly functionality.
KTBS
Suspect arrested in Columbia County following crash, hours-long search
PLAINFIELD, Ark. - Authorities in Columbia County have their man. Micah Keppers, 27, was arrested Sunday on Columbia Road 3 following an hours-long search that was launched when he left the scene of a crash Saturday evening. Authorities had been warning residents in the area to lock their houses and...
KSLA
Death investigation underway in Texarkana; homeless man arrested for murder
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Police responded to the scene of a home in Texarkana Monday morning (Aug. 15) after someone was found dead inside. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department says they were called out to the house in the 1600 block of Edwards Street around 8 a.m. Monday morning after a neighbor visited the home to check on a man, and found him dead inside. That man has been identified as Bonderick Nard Jr., 27, of Texarkana, Ark.
KTBS
Vehicle burglary suspects target nursing homes, hospitals, and daycares in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. Shreveport police are investigating multiple vehicle burglaries across the city at nursing homes, hospitals, and daycare facilities. Police said the suspects forcibly entered the vehicles by breaking windows. Purses, credit cards and other items were reported stolen. Anyone with information is asked to contact Shreveport police or crime...
Baby ball python stolen from pet store; reward offered
A local pet store is asking for help in finding a baby Albino Ball Python stolen from its cage.
KSLA
SFD crews called to Werner Park house fire
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -Crews with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to a house fire on the morning of Friday, Aug. 12. Dispatchers got the call just before 9:30 a.m. to the 2800 block of Drexel Street in Shreveport’s Werner Park neighborhood. Fire officials on scene say the house was...
KTBS
Third annual Clear the Shelters event held in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Sci-Port Discovery Center hosted their third annual Clear the Shelters event on Saturday. The goal was to help local animal shelters that have reached their full capacity. Caddo Parish Animal Shelter, Bossier City Animal Shelter, Parish Paws, The Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana and Port City Cat...
KTAL
Does this hot ArkLaTex summer mean no snow this winter?
The summer of 2022 will likely turn out to be one of the top five hottest summers on record over parts of the ArkLaTex. As of this writing, this summer ranks as the second hottest summer ever in Shreveport with records that date back to the 1870s. In my previous article, I answered some questions about the upcoming winter’s temperatures based ONLY on what happened in the winters that followed the previous five hottest summers.
KTBS
SPD makes arrest in first homicide of 2022
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police have arrested a man accused in the first homicide of 2022. Ronnie Boyd, 27, was arrested Thursday for second-degree murder. He was taken into custody by the SPD warrants unit. Boyd was developed as a suspect in the Jan. 1 shooting death of Christopher Lee....
magnoliareporter.com
Webster Parish Journal : Claims of mistrial in Bruns murder case incorrect
MINDEN, LA -- The possibility of a misunderstanding among prospective jurors is likely what caused the postponement Tuesday of the second-degree murder trial of Logan Harmon Smith. Some local media reported that Bossier-Webster District Attorney Schuyler Marvin said a dispute over whether a person claiming self-defense has the burden of...
