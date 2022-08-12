High school soccer: Thursday night highlight’s include Maeser Prep’s Cat Miller scoring her 100th career goal

Week 1 of the high school season is always full of surprises, and what Stansbury did was right at the top of the list on Friday night. No one is surprised that Stansbury, a 5A semifinalist a year ago, beat Pine View in the opener, but the 72-13 final score was as shocking a score as there was in Week 1 — maybe the entire season once it’s all played out.

