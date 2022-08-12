ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High school soccer: Thursday night highlight’s include Maeser Prep’s Cat Miller scoring her 100th career goal

By Carson Hilton
 3 days ago
High school boys golf: Week 1 recap from Regions 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 9

Here’s a recap of Week 1 of the high school boys golf season from the regions that submitted scores to the Deseret News for publication:. Overall standings (Stroke average) Individual standings (through 2 matches) 68 — David Liechty, Layton. 68 — Shawn Glover, Syracuse. 68.5 — Cole...
EDUCATION
High school football: Stansbury makes statement in rout of Pine View (+ updated Deseret News rankings)

Week 1 of the high school season is always full of surprises, and what Stansbury did was right at the top of the list on Friday night. No one is surprised that Stansbury, a 5A semifinalist a year ago, beat Pine View in the opener, but the 72-13 final score was as shocking a score as there was in Week 1 — maybe the entire season once it’s all played out.
HIGH SCHOOL
High school football roundup for Friday, Aug. 12 (Week 1)

Calvin McAward had two touchdown throws for Judge Memorial, but the Bulldogs couldn’t keep Enterprise down as the Wolves scored five rushing touchdowns. Junior Jaden Drake led the way for Enterprise with two rushing touchdowns in the first quarter. “I felt like are offensive and defensive line were able...
HIGH SCHOOL
High school football: Mountain Ridge rallies late to beat Olympus in season opener

Semisi Kinikini pounded home the ever-common advice ‘play to the whistle’ Friday night as Mountain Ridge topped Olympus 31-27 in both teams’ season debut. With the game tied at 21, Kinikini took off down the sideline with the ball and appeared to be wrapped up by Olympus, but the whistle never blew and the back never stopped, breaking free from the group and trotting into the end zone to put Mountain Ridge back on top.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
