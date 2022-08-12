Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Related
A New Report Reveals Anne Heche's Drug Intake Surrounding Her Terrifying Car Crash
It’s almost been a week since Anne Heche was involved in a series of car crashes that ultimately led to her driving into an occupied Los Angeles home and causing a devastating fire. The 53-year-old actress has been in critical condition ever since — and her family, particularly oldest son Homer, is making sure she gets the medical care she needs. Now, the Los Angeles Police Department has updated TMZ about the legal aspects of the case, which will be something Heche will have to address upon her recovery. While there was speculation that she was driving under the influence of...
Ashley Judd Found Mom Naomi Alive After She Shot Herself
Actress Ashley Judd revealed Friday that she found her mother, singer Naomi Judd, alive after she shot herself in April—and she waited with her for 30 minutes for help to arrive. The disclosure came in a court petition to seal the records of the investigation into Naomi’s suicide, a file that includes recorded interviews with Ashley and Naomi’s husband, Larry Strickland. Media organizations have submitted requests to see the files, but Ashley Judd said it would violate the family’s privacy. The Associated Press reports that she argues she was in “clinical shock, active trauma and acute distress” when she spoke to law enforcement and does not want video or audio of those raw moments made public.If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741Read it at Associated Press
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
Anne Heche Car Crash: Major Health Update Released
Anne Heche, who currently remains in a coma, was involved in a gruesome automobile accident on Friday. However, on Thursday, August 11th, a close friend of Heche shared details about the crash and a health update with The Daily Mail. According to the outlet, a close friend of Heche told...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shakira and Gerard Piqué are reportedly working things out to avoid a custody battle in a court
Shakira and Piqué are trying to control the narrative and stay on good terms for the sake of the sons Shasha and Milan. The former couple is reportedly working things out to avoid a custody battle in court. As reported by Vanitatis, Piqué has always wanted to...
‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’: Pete Davidson Isn’t Anything You Expect IRL, According to the Cast
Comedian Pete Davidson stars in A24's newest horror comedy 'Bodies Bodies Bodies.' The cast revealed what it's really like to work with him.
LAPD Releases Statement on Anne Heche Car Crash Hours After Her Death
Actress Anne Heche sadly passed following her horrific car crash last week. The LAPD has released a statement hours after her death was announced. Heche, 53, was seen speeding through a residential neighborhood before crashing into an apartment garage. She then sped off again and crashed into a home. This collision sent both her vehicle and the home into flames. Heche was reported to be in “critical condition” following the crash. She was soon in a coma due to the burns she had sustained in the crash.
Is That You, Marilyn Manson? Embattled Singer Steps Out With Wife Sans-Rock Makeup As Battle With Ex Evan Rachel Wood Heats Up
Marilyn Manson was spotted with his wife, Lindsay Usich, during a rare public outing as lawsuits pile up against the embattled rocker, Radar has learned. Manson, 53, (real name: Brian Hugh Warner) was almost unrecognizable without his signature goth makeup and colored contacts, still sticking to his usual monochromatic black ensemble while stepping out with Usich, 37, in West Hollywood on Wednesday.Usich and Manson's outing was captured in photos obtained by Daily Mail.The Tourniquet singer's legal woes continue to mount as he faces lawsuits from Game of Thrones star Esmé Bianco, model Ashley Morgan Smithine and a mystery woman. On...
RELATED PEOPLE
A$AP Rocky Charged Over Alleged 2021 Shooting of Ex-A$AP Mob Member
Rakim Mayers, the rapper who performs under the name A$AP Rocky, is facing charges in connection with a non-fatal Hollywood shooting last November, Los Angeles officials said Monday. Mayers, 33, has been charged with two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm with allegations of personally using a firearm, according to Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón. He will be arraigned on Wednesday—a date that was set after the rapper was arrested in April after returning from a trip to Barbados. Last week, Rolling Stone reported that Mayers’ alleged victim had identified himself as ex-A$AP Mob member Terell Ephron. In a statement to the magazine, Ephron announced plans to file a civil suit against Mayers. He maintained that the rapper had lured him out to central Hollywood “to discuss a disagreement between the two of them,” whereupon Mayers had pulled out a semi-automatic handgun “without provocation, warning, or any justification,” and fired at Ephron, who suffered minor injuries to his left hand.Read it at KTLA
Academy Apologizes To Indigenous Star For Historic Oscars Abuse
Nearly 50 years after she was booed off the Oscars stage for declining Marlon Brando's award on his behalf in protest at the film industry's treatment of Native Americans, Sacheen Littlefeather has received an apology from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the group said Monday. Littlefeather, who...
Fan hilariously edits Pete Davidson’s Kim Kardashian tattoo following their breakup
A fan came up with creative ways for Pete Davidson to cover up his “my girl is a lawyer” tattoo, which he got in honour of his now-ex Kim Kardashian.In a recent video posted to TikTok, a user who goes by the name @mysweetadeline, shared a recommendation for Davidson.“This is a problem but I know how to fix it,” the text over the video reads, along with a screenshot of Davidson’s tattoo on an iPad. “Don’t worry, I got you Pete.”With their Apple pencil, the TikToker went on to modify the “my girl is a lawyer” ink to “Rudy...
Refinery29
Armie Hammer’s Alleged Victims Speak Out In Disturbing House Of Hammer Documentary
Content warning: This article contains descriptions of traumatic events, including sexual assault, and may be distressing to some readers. The trailer has been released for House of Hammer, a new documentary series focusing on actor Armie Hammer and his family. The three-part series investigates allegations of sexual abuse against the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ozzy Osbourne shares worrying warning doctors gave him ahead of spinal surgery
Ozzy Osbourne has given some insight into his health journey after an operation to fix an ongoing issue with his spine.The Black Sabbath frontman underwent spinal surgery in June following years of complications. Initially, Osbourne suffered nerve damage and injury to his back after a quad bike accident at his estate in 2003.A fall during a night-time trip to the bathroom in 2019 aggravated the damage further, which led to the musician experiencing consistent pain and discomfort. He was then diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2020. In a recent conversation with The Sun, Osbourne opened up about his experiences...
The Dark Meaning of “Californication” by The Red Hot Chili Peppers
California: The most produced, polished state in the 50 United States with a large population of surfers and celebrities walking under the Hollywood Sign in the City of Angels. Or so it would seem. The Los Angeles-hailing rock band The Red Hot Chili Peppers have seen the other side of...
IBTimes
New York City, NY
82K+
Followers
55K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 1