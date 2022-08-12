ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A New Report Reveals Anne Heche's Drug Intake Surrounding Her Terrifying Car Crash

It’s almost been a week since Anne Heche was involved in a series of car crashes that ultimately led to her driving into an occupied Los Angeles home and causing a devastating fire. The 53-year-old actress has been in critical condition ever since — and her family, particularly oldest son Homer, is making sure she gets the medical care she needs. Now, the Los Angeles Police Department has updated TMZ about the legal aspects of the case, which will be something Heche will have to address upon her recovery. While there was speculation that she was driving under the influence of...
TheDailyBeast

Ashley Judd Found Mom Naomi Alive After She Shot Herself

Actress Ashley Judd revealed Friday that she found her mother, singer Naomi Judd, alive after she shot herself in April—and she waited with her for 30 minutes for help to arrive. The disclosure came in a court petition to seal the records of the investigation into Naomi’s suicide, a file that includes recorded interviews with Ashley and Naomi’s husband, Larry Strickland. Media organizations have submitted requests to see the files, but Ashley Judd said it would violate the family’s privacy. The Associated Press reports that she argues she was in “clinical shock, active trauma and acute distress” when she spoke to law enforcement and does not want video or audio of those raw moments made public.If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741Read it at Associated Press
The Hollywood Reporter

Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
Outsider.com

Anne Heche Car Crash: Major Health Update Released

Anne Heche, who currently remains in a coma, was involved in a gruesome automobile accident on Friday. However, on Thursday, August 11th, a close friend of Heche shared details about the crash and a health update with The Daily Mail. According to the outlet, a close friend of Heche told...
Outsider.com

LAPD Releases Statement on Anne Heche Car Crash Hours After Her Death

Actress Anne Heche sadly passed following her horrific car crash last week. The LAPD has released a statement hours after her death was announced. Heche, 53, was seen speeding through a residential neighborhood before crashing into an apartment garage. She then sped off again and crashed into a home. This collision sent both her vehicle and the home into flames. Heche was reported to be in “critical condition” following the crash. She was soon in a coma due to the burns she had sustained in the crash.
RadarOnline

Is That You, Marilyn Manson? Embattled Singer Steps Out With Wife Sans-Rock Makeup As Battle With Ex Evan Rachel Wood Heats Up

Marilyn Manson was spotted with his wife, Lindsay Usich, during a rare public outing as lawsuits pile up against the embattled rocker, Radar has learned. Manson, 53, (real name: Brian Hugh Warner) was almost unrecognizable without his signature goth makeup and colored contacts, still sticking to his usual monochromatic black ensemble while stepping out with Usich, 37, in West Hollywood on Wednesday.Usich and Manson's outing was captured in photos obtained by Daily Mail.The Tourniquet singer's legal woes continue to mount as he faces lawsuits from Game of Thrones star Esmé Bianco, model Ashley Morgan Smithine and a mystery woman. On...
TheDailyBeast

A$AP Rocky Charged Over Alleged 2021 Shooting of Ex-A$AP Mob Member

Rakim Mayers, the rapper who performs under the name A$AP Rocky, is facing charges in connection with a non-fatal Hollywood shooting last November, Los Angeles officials said Monday. Mayers, 33, has been charged with two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm with allegations of personally using a firearm, according to Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón. He will be arraigned on Wednesday—a date that was set after the rapper was arrested in April after returning from a trip to Barbados. Last week, Rolling Stone reported that Mayers’ alleged victim had identified himself as ex-A$AP Mob member Terell Ephron. In a statement to the magazine, Ephron announced plans to file a civil suit against Mayers. He maintained that the rapper had lured him out to central Hollywood “to discuss a disagreement between the two of them,” whereupon Mayers had pulled out a semi-automatic handgun “without provocation, warning, or any justification,” and fired at Ephron, who suffered minor injuries to his left hand.Read it at KTLA
IBTimes

Academy Apologizes To Indigenous Star For Historic Oscars Abuse

Nearly 50 years after she was booed off the Oscars stage for declining Marlon Brando's award on his behalf in protest at the film industry's treatment of Native Americans, Sacheen Littlefeather has received an apology from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the group said Monday. Littlefeather, who...
The Independent

Fan hilariously edits Pete Davidson’s Kim Kardashian tattoo following their breakup

A fan came up with creative ways for Pete Davidson to cover up his “my girl is a lawyer” tattoo, which he got in honour of his now-ex Kim Kardashian.In a recent video posted to TikTok, a user who goes by the name @mysweetadeline, shared a recommendation for Davidson.“This is a problem but I know how to fix it,” the text over the video reads, along with a screenshot of Davidson’s tattoo on an iPad. “Don’t worry, I got you Pete.”With their Apple pencil, the TikToker went on to modify the “my girl is a lawyer” ink to “Rudy...
The Independent

Ozzy Osbourne shares worrying warning doctors gave him ahead of spinal surgery

Ozzy Osbourne has given some insight into his health journey after an operation to fix an ongoing issue with his spine.The Black Sabbath frontman underwent spinal surgery in June following years of complications. Initially, Osbourne suffered nerve damage and injury to his back after a quad bike accident at his estate in 2003.A fall during a night-time trip to the bathroom in 2019 aggravated the damage further, which led to the musician experiencing consistent pain and discomfort. He was then diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2020. In a recent conversation with The Sun, Osbourne opened up about his experiences...
