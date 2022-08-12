Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Astros' Jeremy Pena: Scratched from Monday's lineup
Pena was scratched from Monday's lineup against the White Sox for an undisclosed reason, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Pena was initially slated to start at shortstop and lead off Monday, and it's not yet clear whether an injury led to his removal from the lineup. Mauricio Dubon will take his place at shortstop while also leading off during the series opener at Guaranteed Rate Field.
CBS Sports
T.J. McFarland: Let go by Cardinals
McFarland was released by the Cardinals on Friday. After he was designated for assignment Wednesday, McFarland was released outright two days later. The reliever has produced a 6.61 ERA and 1.62 WHIP with 16 strikeouts over 32.2 frames in 28 appearances with the Cardinals this year. McFarland is now free to sign with whatever team he wants moving forward.
CBS Sports
Braves' Danny Young: Called up Monday
Young was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. After being claimed off waivers by Atlanta on Aug. 6, Young will join their big-league roster ahead of their four-game series with the Mets. The left-hander has produced a 3.64 ERA and 1.08 WHIP with 44 punchouts over 29.2 innings in Triple-A this season. Brice Elder was optioned to Gwinnett in a corresponding move.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Leaves with jaw injury
Varsho was removed from Sunday's win over the Rockies after a ball tossed to him unexpectedly hit him in the jaw. The ball was tossed to Varsho as outfielders ran to the dugout after the top of the fifth inning, but he was not expecting it and was struck in the jaw. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Varsho could have continued playing but was removed as a precaution. That likely means he was evaluated for a concussion. Jordan Luplow replaced him in right field to open the sixth.
CBS Sports
Braves' Marcell Ozuna: Out of Monday's lineup
Ozuna is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Mets. Ozuna recorded two hits in Sunday's game, but he also went 5-for-40 (.125) and struck out 13 times over his last 10 games, so manager Brian Snitker decided it was time for a mental break. William Contreras will serve as Atlanta's designated hitter Monday night.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Matt Foster: Sent down Monday
Foster was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Monday. Foster made five relief appearances for the White Sox in August and posted a 1.80 ERA and 1.60 WHIP in five innings. The right-hander had been with the major-league club since the start of the regular season but will head to the minors after Vince Velasquez (finger) was reinstated from the injured list Monday.
CBS Sports
Walker Buehler injury update: Dodgers ace to undergo season-ending elbow surgery
The Los Angeles Dodgers announced on Monday that right-hander Walker Buehler will undergo season-ending elbow surgery on Aug. 23. It's not yet known if Buehler's availability for 2023 Opening Day will be impacted. Buehler has not pitched in the majors since June 10, just days before he underwent an operation...
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Tony Wolters: Designated for assignment
Wolters was designated for assignment Monday. Wolters filled in for fellow catcher Austin Barnes while he tended to a personal matter, but Barnes was added back to the roster Monday and Wolters was removed from it. If he clears waivers, he will have the option to remain with the Dodgers or seek another opportunity elsewhere.
CBS Sports
Angels' Max Stassi: Steps out of lineup
Stassi is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Twins, Sarah Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Times reports. Stassi has a .589 OPS through 11 games in August and will take a seat Sunday after starting the past seven contests. Kurt Suzuki will work behind the plate and bat seventh in the series finale against Minnesota.
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Austin Barnes: Back with team
Barnes (personal) was activated from the bereavement list Monday. Barnes was away from the team for a few days while tending to a personal matter, but he rejoined his teammates in Milwaukee and will resume his role as the backup catcher behind Will Smith.
CBS Sports
Royals' Hunter Dozier: Sitting Monday
Dozier is not in the starting lineup Monday against the Twins. Dozier will get a breather after he he went 1-for-8 with four strikeouts over the final two games of the series with the Dodgers. Nate Eaton will take over in right field and bat sixth in the series opener.
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Michael Wacha: Confirmed as Sunday's starter
Wacha (shoulder) will be activated and start Sunday's game against the Yankees, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports. Wacha has been sidelined since June 28, but he may not be on a strict pitch count after working up to 79 pitches in his most recent rehab outing. For the season, Wacha has maintained a 2.69 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 50:22 K:BB across 70.1 frames.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Corey Knebel: Placed on 15-day IL
Knebel (lat) was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday. Knebel suffered a lat strain in Sunday's loss to the Mets and he will now be unavailable for at least 15 days while nursing the injury. Sam Coonrod (shoulder) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list Monday and will replace him in the Phillies' bullpen.
CBS Sports
Rays' Brandon Lowe: Back in lineup Monday
Lowe (shoulder) is starting at designated hitter and batting second in Monday's game versus the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Lowe will be back in the lineup Monday after he missed Sunday's contest with shoulder soreness. The 28-year-old has been cold from the plate recently, producing one hit over 20 at-bats in his last five games. Lowe will look to turn it around against New York.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Not in Monday's lineup
Mullins isn't starting Monday against the Blue Jays, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Mullins went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts Sunday against Tampa Bay and will be out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games. Ryan McKenna is starting in center field and leading off.
CBS Sports
Angels' Anthony Rendon: Begins taking grounders
Rendon took grounders Friday for the first time since undergoing wrist surgery in June, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports. Rendon isn't going to return this season, but his ability to begin some baseball activity at this point in his recovery leaves little doubt that he'll be ready for spring training in 2023. In fact, the veteran third baseman is expected to have a normal offseason without rehab. Angels head athletic trainer Mike Frostad echoed that point Friday, saying that he doesn't anticipate anything delaying Rendon's offseason.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Luis Robert: Still not starting
Robert (wrist) isn't starting Monday against the Astros, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports. Manager Tony La Russa said Sunday that he doesn't expect Robert to require a trip to the injured list, but the outfielder will remain out of the lineup for Monday's series opener against Houston. AJ Pollock is starting in center field and leading off.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Lenyn Sosa: Absent from Monday's lineup
Sosa isn't starting Monday against the Astros, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports. Sosa is out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games after he went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts Sunday against the Tigers. Leury Garcia is starting at shortstop and batting ninth.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Set to sit with hand issue
Mountcastle (hand) isn't expected to be in the lineup Sunday against the Rays due to a left hand injury, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports. The 24-year-old was struck by a pitch on the left hand during the ninth inning of Saturday's victory and is dealing with some soreness and swelling. It doesn't sound as though the injury is a serious concern, so Mountcastle should be considered day-to-day for the time being.
CBS Sports
Royals' Nick Pratto: Out of Sunday's lineup
Pratto is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Dodgers, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports. Pratto started the last nine games and will receive a day off after posting a .789 OPS with two home runs, four RBI and seven runs during that span. MJ Melendez will work in left field while Brent Rooker serves as the designated hitter in Sunday's series finale.
