Related
Ahead Of Tesla Share Split, Here's How Much $1,000 Invested In Amazon, Alphabet Before Their 2022 Stock Splits Would Be Worth Today
Tesla, Inc.’s TSLA shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25. Expectations are that the stock will trade up in the run-up to the split. Incidentally, two other big techs - Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Alphabet, Inc. GOOGL GOOG recently split their shares. Does the post-split trading in these stocks have any read across for Tesla?
Snap, Gilead Sciences And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday
Magic Empire Global Limited MEGL shares climbed 80.9% to $14.87 on volatility following the company's IPO earlier this month. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. VRDN surged 57.7% to $23.23 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also announced initial data from the 10mg/kg cohort in its ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of VRDN-001 for thyroid eye disease (TED), a rare autoimmune disease in which the body's immune system attacks the tissues around and behind the eyes.
Apple Stock: Is This Bear Market Rebound The Real Deal?
Apple stock has jumped in the past few weeks. Is this the beginning of the climb past previous all-time highs, or a mere bear market rally that could fizzle at any moment?
Inflation Still Highest in 40 Years: 7 Hot Stocks That Yield Up to 13% Help Investors Fight Back
These seven top companies pay gigantic dividends. They are hard-asset plays and real estate investment trusts with outstanding total-return stocks that make sense in a difficult inflationary and rising interest rate environment.
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway boosted its Apple stake, bet big on energy stocks, and tweaked its bank holdings last quarter. Here's a closer look at those 3 key moves.
Buffett's company bought nearly 4 million Apple shares, ramped up its Chevron and Occidental Petroleum wagers, and rejigged its banking bets.
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon: 'Why can't we get it through our thick skulls?' America boosting oil and gas production is 'not against' climate change
"Because of high oil and gas prices, the world is turning back on their coal plants. It is dirtier," Jamie Dimon said Tuesday, according to Yahoo.
Here's Why Marathon Oil Shares Are Nosediving
Marathon Oil Corporation MRO shares are trading lower by 5.51% to $22.74. Shares of energy companies at large are trading lower Monday morning as oil prices drop following soft China factory data, which has pressured demand outlook. What Happened?. Industrial production grew by 3.8%, slightly lower than the 3.9% figure...
Xi Jinping's Government Asks India To Reiterate 'One China' Principle Amid Standoff With US Over Taiwan
Xi Jinping-led China is asking India to reaffirm the "One China" policy after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan triggered massive aggression from China's communist government, which claims sovereignty over the island nation. What Happened: "We hope that the Indian side could openly reiterate its 'One China' policy...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bitcoin Moves Lower While Ethereum Falls Below This Major Level, Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency, traded lower on Tuesday, but still managed to remain in the $24,000 range. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also traded lower, falling below the $1,900 mark this morning. Other popular crypto coins, including Solana SOL/USD, and Ripple XRP/USD also remained in...
U.S. Industrial Production Likely To Increase By This Much In July, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Tuesday
U.S. stocks closed higher with the Dow Jones around 150 points on Monday. Shares of Tesla Inc TSLA gained 3.1% on Monday as Elon Musk, on Sunday, indicated the company has now made over 3 million cars.. Let’s have a look at the major economic reports scheduled for release today....
Disney: Why Wells Fargo Thinks the Stock Is Cheap
Disney is getting several price-target upgrades after the release of last quarter's results. But is the stock a good investment again?
Walmart expects smaller profit drop as discounts drive demand
Aug 16 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc (WMT.N) on Tuesday forecast a smaller drop in annual profit than it had predicted less than a month ago, after deep discounts to clear excess merchandise and a drop in fuel prices helped it beat expectations for quarterly sales.
China Eases Age Limits For Military Recruitment Amid Taiwan Tensions, Prioritizes Tech Postgraduates For Service
Amid simmering tensions across the Taiwan Strait, China has rolled out a People's Liberation Army recruitment program with relaxed age limits and prioritizing recruiting university students with STEM skills. What Happened: In the second leg of this year's recruitment program due to start this month, the age limit for postgraduate...
Dow Surges Over 100 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply
U.S. stocks turned higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded up 0.37% to 33,886.02 while the NASDAQ rose 0.42% to 13,102.18. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.26% to 4,291.20. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed 0.9% on...
European power prices hit a record for a 5th day straight as a perfect storm rocks the continent's energy system
Russia has slashed the flow of natural gas to Europe, and now governments there are worried that other sources of energy could fail to deliver.
Walmart, Home Depot And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday
With US stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Walmart Inc. WMT to report quarterly earnings at $1.60 per share on revenue of $150.51 billion before the opening bell. Walmart shares rose 0.8% to $133.69 in after-hours trading.
Domino's Faces Flak In India As Pictures Showing Toilet Brush, Mops Hanging Over Pizza Dough Go Viral
Domino's Pizza, Inc DPZ is facing massive flak on social media platforms in India after a series of pictures from its local outlet in Bengaluru showing mops hanging over pizza dough went viral on the internet. In addition to multiple mops, clothes purportedly belonging to the employees can be seen...
H&M Back On Alibaba's Tmall Months After Controversy Over Uyghur Comments Forced It To Shut Store
Swedish fashion giant Hennes & Mauritz HNNMY has reopened its official store on Alibaba Group Holding’s BABA Tmall months after the Chinese e-commerce platform took it down over the brand's criticisms of human rights abuses in the Uygur Autonomous Region of Xinjiang. Neither H&M nor Tmall released a statement...
AppLovin, Unity Software And Some Other Big Losers From Monday
U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday, with the Dow Jones gaining around 150 points. Here is the list of some big stocks moving lower in the previous session. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. IDYA shares dipped 34.8% to close at $10.20 on Monday after the company reported a wider Q2 loss. SmartRent,...
Basilea reports strong financial half-year results and progress in the implementation of new anti-infectives strategy
CHF 29 million royalty income (+22.5% year-on-year) reflecting continued commercial success of Cresemba. CHF 142 million cash, restricted cash and investments at half-year 2022. Full-year 2022 guidance confirmed as well as expected sustainable profitability from 2023. Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR. Basel/Allschwil, Switzerland, August 16, 2022. Basilea...
