Stocks

Ahead Of Tesla Share Split, Here's How Much $1,000 Invested In Amazon, Alphabet Before Their 2022 Stock Splits Would Be Worth Today

Tesla, Inc.’s TSLA shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25. Expectations are that the stock will trade up in the run-up to the split. Incidentally, two other big techs - Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Alphabet, Inc. GOOGL GOOG recently split their shares. Does the post-split trading in these stocks have any read across for Tesla?
STOCKS
Snap, Gilead Sciences And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday

Magic Empire Global Limited MEGL shares climbed 80.9% to $14.87 on volatility following the company's IPO earlier this month. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. VRDN surged 57.7% to $23.23 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also announced initial data from the 10mg/kg cohort in its ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of VRDN-001 for thyroid eye disease (TED), a rare autoimmune disease in which the body's immune system attacks the tissues around and behind the eyes.
STOCKS
Here's Why Marathon Oil Shares Are Nosediving

Marathon Oil Corporation MRO shares are trading lower by 5.51% to $22.74. Shares of energy companies at large are trading lower Monday morning as oil prices drop following soft China factory data, which has pressured demand outlook. What Happened?. Industrial production grew by 3.8%, slightly lower than the 3.9% figure...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Bitcoin Moves Lower While Ethereum Falls Below This Major Level, Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency, traded lower on Tuesday, but still managed to remain in the $24,000 range. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also traded lower, falling below the $1,900 mark this morning. Other popular crypto coins, including Solana SOL/USD, and Ripple XRP/USD also remained in...
MARKETS
Dow Surges Over 100 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks turned higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded up 0.37% to 33,886.02 while the NASDAQ rose 0.42% to 13,102.18. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.26% to 4,291.20. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed 0.9% on...
STOCKS
Walmart, Home Depot And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With US stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Walmart Inc. WMT to report quarterly earnings at $1.60 per share on revenue of $150.51 billion before the opening bell. Walmart shares rose 0.8% to $133.69 in after-hours trading.
RETAIL
AppLovin, Unity Software And Some Other Big Losers From Monday

U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday, with the Dow Jones gaining around 150 points. Here is the list of some big stocks moving lower in the previous session. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. IDYA shares dipped 34.8% to close at $10.20 on Monday after the company reported a wider Q2 loss. SmartRent,...
STOCKS
Basilea reports strong financial half-year results and progress in the implementation of new anti-infectives strategy

CHF 29 million royalty income (+22.5% year-on-year) reflecting continued commercial success of Cresemba. CHF 142 million cash, restricted cash and investments at half-year 2022. Full-year 2022 guidance confirmed as well as expected sustainable profitability from 2023. Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR. Basel/Allschwil, Switzerland, August 16, 2022. Basilea...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

