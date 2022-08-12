ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierce County, WA

Police release dashcam video of deadly Pierce County road rage incident

By Bridget Chavez, KIRO 7 News
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — New dashcam video shows the moments leading up to a deadly ending for a wild chase that led officers through Pierce County last month.

According to court documents, Jamshid Aflatooni was waving a gun at people while driving through Milton. He then led police on a chase to a Lakewood neighborhood. Victoria Tautala lives in that neighborhood and saw most of what happened.

“And I just seen him back up, and he backed up, and the cop backed up into my car and they were going back and forth trying to chase each other,” she said. Documents say Aflatooni then stopped in the middle of the street and hit a police car twice. Tautala said her car was hit by the police car.

She said that was when her neighbor came outside. “I heard him, my neighbor, he was yelling for everyone to get inside and to be safe,” she said.

Police said the neighbor had a shotgun and fired at the SUV.

“We go inside and I just hear gunshots going off,” she said. Court documents said Aflatooni drove straight into the neighbor’s driveway, hitting the neighbor’s parked car and trapping him between the house and car. Aflatooni is seen getting out of his vehicle and is arrested.

The neighbor was taken to the hospital but later died.

According to Pierce County, Aflatooni’s next bail hearing is set for Aug. 18.

Ivy Smiley
3d ago

Very sad. He was just trying to protect his home and his neighbors and help the cops.

