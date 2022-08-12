Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Cult-Classic PS1 RPG Getting New PS5 and PS4 Remake, According to Leak
A cult-classic tactical RPG from Square Enix that was first released on the original PlayStation console (at least for those in the West) should be getting a new remake later this year on PS5 and PS4. That game in question happens to be Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together, which first came to PS1 all the way back in 1998. And while a remake of Tactics Ogre has been rumored and even leaked outright a little over a month ago, we now know when this new version of the title should be arriving.
Elite Dangerous has ended a 2-year story with a big disaster and an update
A new update for Elite Dangerous has just landed, bringing an end to the long-running Azimuth Saga storyline, paving the way for the next chapter in the story, and fixing a ton of issues. Update 13 concludes the Azimuth Saga which has been running since late 2020 and introduces the...
Islets indie action-adventure game launches August 24th
Indie action adventure game Islets will soon be launching on PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S consoles later this month and will be available to play from August 24, 2022 onwards. Created by indie games developer Kyle Thompson and published through Armor Games Studios the adventure game.
hypebeast.com
‘Yakuza’ Franchise, ‘Ghost Recon Wildlands' and More Are Coming to PlayStation Plus
Sony PlayStation Plus members will be receiving a handful of new titles to play on the console beginning tomorrow, August 16. The paid service, which functions similar to the Xbox Game Pass, offers a varied lineup of different online and multiplayer games, introducing new additions to its catalog each month.
Spider-Man Remastered launches on PC
PC gamers patiently waiting for the arrival of the new Spider-Man Remastered adventure game, previously a PlayStation exclusive. Will be pleased to know that it is now available to purchase from Steam and other online retailers allowing you to take on the role of the iconic webbed wonder. “After eight...
Gamespot
Tempest Rising Channels The Feel Of 1990s RTS Classics
Developer and publisher 3D Realms is looking to bring back a classic 1990s-style real-time strategy experience with Tempest Rising, an RTS that has you fighting over resources in the aftermath of a nuclear war. Publisher THQ Nordic announced the game with a new trailer during its 2022 games showcase, which shows how Tempest Rising is combining old-school inspirations with modern graphics and a more cinematic presentation.
ComicBook
Far Cry 6 Going Free for Limited Time
Ubisoft is making Far Cry 6 completely free to play for a limited period of time across all platforms. The latest entry in the long-running Far Cry series hasn't even been out for a full year, but Ubisoft is already greatly lowering the barrier of entry needed to play the game. And in addition to being available for no cost, Far Cry 6 is also getting a steep discount to make this promotion even better.
IGN
Spider-Man Remastered Is PlayStation Studios' Second Biggest PC Launch Behind God of War
Spider-Man Remastered's PC release has proved successful for Sony, becoming the second biggest PlayStation Studios Steam launch so far, falling only behind God of War. As reported by Eurogamer, Spider-Man's release on Steam has outperformed Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone, reaching an all-time peak of 66,436 players according to SteamDB. God of War's PC debut saw an all-time peak of 73,529 players, while Zero Dawn and Days Gone achieved 56,557 and 27,450 respectively.
ComicBook
Predator: Hunting Grounds Announces Prey DLC Pack
Predator: Hunting Grounds has gotten some new life via a Prey DLC pack. Predator: Hunting Grounds was released in 2020 on PlayStation 4 and PC, but it received a lot of mixed reviews. It takes the formula of games like Friday the 13th and puts players in the shoes of either a group of soldiers or a Predator, giving you the chance to wield the advanced weaponry of the incredibly advanced alien warrior. Sadly, the game hasn't had the most supportive player base, likely due to the mixed response to the title. As of right now, there are only 190 players playing Predator: Hunting Grounds on Steam with an all-time peak of 388 players, which is exceptionally low for any game.
Slaycation Paradise Release Date: Trailer, Gameplay, and Story
Get your bootstraps on for a vacation of a lifetime. Check out Slaycation Paradise details here, including release date, gameplay, and story. Slaycation Paradise Release Date: August 18, 2022 Slaycation Paradise comes out on August 18, 2022, for the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and the Nintendo Switch. Slaycation Paradise is your typical top-down […] The post Slaycation Paradise Release Date: Trailer, Gameplay, and Story appeared first on ClutchPoints.
IGN
Mordhau - Console Announcement Trailer
The PC's popular medieval 64-player multiplayer hack-'n'-slash game Mordhau is coming to Xbox and PlayStation platforms. Get your first look at the console version.
Fantastic Four’s new director might be revealed at D23 Expo
Marvel has finally announced the release date of its Fantastic Four reboot. The reveal came at Comic-Con 2022, part of the massive Hall H event where Kevin Feige revealed titles for Phase 5 and 6. But that’s all Feige had to say about the movie. We still don’t have a new director for Fantastic Four, and the cast is still a secret. But Marvel might reveal at least the director of Fantastic Four at D23, according to a leaker. Mind you, some spoilers might follow.
knowtechie.com
Microsoft finally admits the PS4 drastically outsold the Xbox One
After years of secrecy about its sales numbers, Microsoft has finally revealed that the Xbox One’s sales numbers were unimpressive compared to the PS4. The PS4 has sold more than double what the Xbox One sold to date. See, Microsoft quit reporting its exact sales numbers for Xbox One...
Metal Slug Tactics delayed until 2023
Here we have yet another game delay. You will now have to wait until next year to check out Metal Slug Tactics, according to publisher Dotemu and developer Leikir Studio. “Marco, Eri, Fio, and Tarma are tinkering away to make Metal Slug Tactics as explosive as possible on release, but the squad needs a bit more time in the shop to prepare for the battles ahead,” Dotemu wrote in a tweet. “See you in 2023!”
Sony’s Ghost of Tsushima Film May Be in Japanese
Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us is becoming a TV show for HBO. So why not the samurai open-world game Ghost of Tsushima as a movie? It is happening. The film is a long way off, but we know that Stahelski’s plan for the film involves the film being spoken in Japanese. In a recent Collider interview, Stahelski talked about doing the film “all in character…It’s a Japanese thing about the Mongols invading Tsushima island. A complete Japanese cast, in Japanese.” He says, “It’s your typical mythological story of good versus evil, finding a man, watching him change the world or the world changes him. It’s all the Joseph Campbell stuff that you’d love in a story.”
How the world of Horizon Forbidden West was created
Bo de Vries Studio Communications Lead, Guerrilla has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to reveal more details about the world of Horizon Forbidden West and how it was created. Be warned that the behind-the-scenes feature contains major spoilers for the storyline and many gameplay elements of Horizon Forbidden West, so click away now if you have not yet played the game and would like to keep its secrets intact. To get the most out of this in-depth article, Guerrilla recommends that gamers complete the The Sea of Sands quest line prior to reading the article on the PlayStation blog.
NME
‘Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands’ fourth DLC adds new Blightcaller class
The fourth DLC (downloadable content) add-on for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands has been released, adding a new player class, loot, and more to the game. The DLC is called Shattering Spyglass, and has been accompanied by a trailer of in-game footage showcasing the content included. It can either be accessed with the Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands’ season pass, which is available for purchase as part of the Chaotic Great Edition of the game, or purchased separately for £7.99.
Alone in the Dark remake coming to new-gen consoles and PC
Alone in the Dark gets a "reimagination" aided by the writer of Amnesia and Soma
How to refund a game on PS4 and PS5
Because Sony is now the exclusive storefront for purchasing digital PlayStation games, the company revamped its refund policy. You have up to 14 days to request one — provided you haven't downloaded or played the game you're attempting to return.
Time Out Global
Another iconic gaming arcade in Akihabara is closing this September
While many gamers are still mourning the loss of two massive Sega arcades that closed down in 2020 and 2021, another beloved arcade in Tokyo’s Electric Town is now set to permanently close this September. The GiGO Akihabara Building 4, also previously known as the Sega Akihabara Building 4,...
GeekyGadgets
