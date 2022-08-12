Read full article on original website
Related
Motorola Razr 2022 gets official
Motorola has unveiled its latest folding smartphone, the Motorola Razr 2022. The announcement comes the day after Samsung unveiled its new folding smartphones. The Motorola Razr 2022 comes with a 6.7-inch foldable AOLEd display which comes with a 144Hz refresh rate and support for HDR10+. The exact display resolution has not been announced, it is expected to be FHD+.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro get official
Samsung unveiled a wide range of devices at their press event yesterday, this included the new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro headphones. The new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro comes with wireless Hi-Fi 24bit audio and intelligent Audio 360, they also come with ANC which has been improved around 40 percent over the previous model.
LG 97 inch OLED.EX TV features Film CSO technology
Following on from the unveiling of the world’s largest OLED panel ever made by LG earlier this month, it has this week revealed more details about the LG 97 inch OLED.EX TV CSO, or Cinematic Sound OLED which is equipped with Film CSO technology. Sporting a 5.1 channel surround sound system embedded into the screen, “creating a performance that offers a cinematic level of immersion” says LG.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro shown off on video
The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro were made official at Samsung Unpacked yesterday and now we get to find out more details about the devices. The video below from Tech Spurt gives is a look at the new Galaxy Watch 5 there are two models and three different sizes in total.
IN THIS ARTICLE
OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 1 lands on the OnePlus 10 Pro
OnePlus has announced that it is releasing OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 1 for their OnePlus 10 Pro, the software is based on Android 13. This is the first beta release of Android 13 for the OnePlus 10 Pro and there are details on what is included in the release below.
Vivo Y35 Android smartphone launched
Vivo has launched its latest Android smartphone, the Vivo Y35 and the handset comes with a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display that features a Full HD+ resolution. The display also comes with a 90Hz refresh rate and the handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 mobile processor. The Vivo...
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Experience lands in London
At a press event last week, Samsung launched its latest smartphones and devices and is launching the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Experience in London. The Samsung Galaxy Experience takes place between the 11th and 31st of August and shows off the latest Samsung Galaxy devices. “Customer experience is at the heart...
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked video replay released
Samsung has released a full video replay for its Samsung Galaxy Unpacked press event that took place yesterday. There were a number of new devices announced at the event, this included the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. You can see the full video of the press event below.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
OnePlus Ace Pro is popular in China
The new OnePlus Ace Pro went on sale in China today and it looks like the handset is a hit as sales of the device hit 100 million yuan in just 1 second. This is just under $15 million at the current exchange rate. The news was announced by OnePlus...
OnePlus Ace Pro smartphone gets official
The OnePlus Ace Pro was supposed to launch earlier this month, but the launch event was delayed and it was made official yesterday. The handset is the Chinese version of the recently launched OnePlus 10T, it comes with some slightly different specifications. The new OnePlus Ace Pro comes with ColorOS...
Poco M4 5G launching globally
The Poco M4 Pro 5G is launching in more countries, it was previously available in India and now the handset is launching globally. The handset will be available from the 18th of August in Southeast Asia, the exact pricing details for the device have not been revealed. As a reminder,...
Deals: Ninja Dragon Blade X PRO 4K Dual Camera Smart Quadcopter Drone
We have an amazing deal on the Ninja Dragon Blade X PRO 4K Dual Camera Smart Quadcopter Drone in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store. The Ninja Dragon Blade X PRO 4K Dual Camera Smart Quadcopter Drone is available in our deals store for just $85.99. . The all-new 2022 Ninja...
M2 iPad Pro and more launching in October
Apple will apparently launch their new M2 iPad Pro in October and we may also see the new larger iPad at the event as well. There will be two press events from Apple this fall, next month there will be the iPhone 14 event where we will also get to see the new Apple Watch Series 8 and the Apple Watch Pro.
Motorola Moto Tab G62 launching next week
Motorola has announced that it will be launching a new Android tablet next week, the Motorola Moto Tab G62. The new Moto Tab G62 tablet will be launched in India on the 17th of August and the tablet will come with a range of features. The new Motorola Moto Tab...
Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 smartphone unveiled
We have seen a number of new folding smartphones this week and now we have another one, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2. The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 comes with a 6.56-inch folding AMOLED display that features a 21:9 aspect ratio on the front with an FHD+ resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels.
Cyberize One 65W PD power adapter 4K dock, SSD and USB hub
IceWhale Technology has created a new 65W PD power adapter and 4K docking station complete with an integrated USB hub and 1 TB of SSD storage providing a wealth of features in one compact form factor. Launched via Kickstarter this month the project has already raised over $100,000 thanks to over 800 backers with still eight days remaining.
EFFTO electric screwdriver with OLED display
Hobbyists and professionals that use a screwdriver on a daily basis or would like to own a unique electric screwdriver with five different torque modes, may be interested in the EFFTO. A precision engineered electronic screwdriver complete with OLED display providing a quick reminder of how much battery life you have left and settings you have selected.
AOL Corp
Headed on a trip? Flight attendants swear by this luggage and carry-on duo
Heading out on a much-needed (and probably long overdue) vacation? If you're traveling by plane or train, you know how important it is to choose luggage that packs a lot into a small space. But with all of the brands on the shelves these days, it feels impossible to know which ones will last for more than one trip. So we turned to the people who travel professionally — flight attendants and pilots — for recommendations.
Amazon Freevee lands on the iPhone, iPad and Apple TV ink the UK
Amazon has announced that Amazon Freevee is now available on the iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV in the UK, the app was previously IMDb TV. It recently launched on Android TV in the UK. The new Amazon Freevee is now available for the Apple TV 4K and the Apple TV...
LucidSound LS100X wireless gaming headset for PC and Xbox Series X|S
LucidSound has this month announced the launch of its new Xbox wireless gaming headset in the form of the LucidSound LS100X now available to purchase priced at $100 from online retailers such as Amazon. Providing up to 130 hours of wireless play the lightweight wireless headphones can be used with Xbox and Windows PC systems as well as mobile devices using the integrated Bluetooth connectivity.
GeekyGadgets
Dallas, TX
25K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/
Comments / 0