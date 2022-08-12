ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Football rumours: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to snub Chelsea move

By Pa Sport Staff
What the papers say

Could Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford be considering a shift to the French capital? The Mail says Paris St Germain bosses have held held talks with representatives of the 24-year-old, who is an Old Trafford academy graduate and has less than 12 months remaining on his existing contract.

An Atletico Madrid player has reportedly made Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola’s shortlist for left-back. The Blues have signed Anderlecht’s Spain Under-21 defender Sergio Gomez but need cover as they could send the 21-year-old out on loan. The Telegraph reports City are considering Atletico’s Renan Lodi, 24, but the Brazil international is expected to also attract strong interest elsewhere after impressing during his three seasons at the Metropolitano.

Striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang , 33, is one player who is apparently very happy in Spain and unlikely to return to the Premier League . Metro cites Spanish outlet Sport as reporting the ex-Arsenal skipper would prefer to stay at Barcelona amid interest from Chelsea, who have lost Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner this summer.

The Standard says Atalanta will rival Nottingham Forest for the signing of wing-back Emerson Palmieri from Chelsea. The 28-year-old Italy player is looking for a new home following the recent £62million signing of Marc Cucurella from Brighton.

Everton have reportedly begun the process of trying to sign Southampton striker Che Adams . The Scotland international wants to move to Goodison Park but the Toffees face competition for the 26-year-old from Leeds, Forest and Wolves, according to the Mail.

Serhou Guirassy : Everton believe they will finalise a contract with Rennes’ Guinea stiker, 26, by the end of the week, according to L’Equipe.

Thilo Kehrer : The Express says West Ham are continuing negotations with PSG about signing the 25-year-old Germany defender.

The Independent

The Independent

