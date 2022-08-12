ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Fresno Unified students now have an easier path to a historically Black college

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35NTsb_0hEPBjwT00

Fresno Unified is set to launch a new Step Up program that will give students a first-of-its-kind opportunity to earn college credits to a historically Black college before they graduate high school.

The school district is partnering with Benedict College to enable high school students to earn 12 college units by taking virtual classes.

This is the first school district in California to partner with Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) for a dual enrollment program.

"This year it's a pilot program, we're starting with three high schools in Fresno Unified School District, we will be expanding to every high school in Fresno Unified School District," says HBCU Step Up Coordinator Zerina Hargrove Brown.

The schools participating in the first round include Bullard, Edison and Sunnyside high schools. Organizers compared the new program to advance placement courses that are already offered to students.

"I could put your kids in an AP class, force them to take the AP test, either get a good grade or don't get a good grade, that may get on their college transcript, it might not. Or we can put kids in dual enrollment, where they are guaranteed to get transcript credit at the end of that course," says Superintendent Bob Nelson.

In order to qualify, students will have to maintain a certain GPA and show they're dedicated to the program.

"You have to be excited about learning, you have to be diligent in regards to your academics and serious about what you want to do in higher learning. As long as you have a 2.0 and you have a passion and the heart, and you want to go to college, then you can be in this program," says Brown.

For students who are accepted and complete the program, guaranteed admission to Benedict College will be given.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Madera Tribune

‘Burn down the old; rise with the new’

Madera Unified School District teachers attend break out sessions during an in-service training at Matilda Torres High School on Aug. 3. The “Student Champions” course, a special in-service held last week for Madera Unified employees, provided a view of the district’s students that may have been surprising.
MADERA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Society
Local
California Society
State
California State
City
Fresno, CA
Fresno, CA
Education
Local
California Education
thesungazette.com

Substitute job fair set up to help stem shortage

TULARE COUNTY – Substitute teachers were in short supply last year and the jury is out on whether the problem will be better, the same or worse. Fortunately the California Center on Teaching Career is hosting their virtual job fair to help connect substitutes with districts. “Districts are recruiting...
TULARE, CA
GV Wire

Clovis Adds Medical Hub to Its Good Schools, Low Crime Formula

Like many Valley cities, Clovis began as a farming and railroad town. Then Doc Buchanan showed up with his visionary ideas about public education, and the city blossomed into a prosperous suburb. Once the butt of jokes told by Fresno residents, Clovis became the dream destination for many. In fact,...
CLOVIS, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Early Learning Center opens in Hanford, can accommodate 180 preschool students

The Kings County Ofﬁce of Education has opened a new school in Hanford speciﬁcally built for the needs of preschool children. Besides making up for spaces lacking in the Kings County area, the school is ideal for parents who might not have the money to pay for a private preschool, according to Kings County Superintendent of Schools Todd Barlow.
HANFORD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Benedict College#Racism#Hbcu Step#Sunnyside#Ap#Gpa
Washington Examiner

'Unlawful censorship': California community college sued for banning conservative flyers

A group of conservative students has filed a federal lawsuit against their California community college after school officials banned them from displaying several flyers with conservative messages on campus kiosks. The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression filed the lawsuit Thursday on behalf of three students at Clovis Community College...
FRESNO, CA
KCRA.com

Thousands of Kaiser Permanente employees on strike Monday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Thousands of mental health employees at Kaiser Permanente across Northern California are on strike on Monday. About 2,000 health workers with the National Union of Healthcare Workers have agreed to an open-ended strike after negotiations on improving patient care fell through. according to the union. "Kaiser...
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
GV Wire

Clovis Students File Lawsuit After School Bans ‘Conservative’ Flyers

Three Clovis Community College students have filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against President Lori Bennett and other administrators, alleging that their constitutional rights were violated by the removal and banning of their group’s flyers from bulletin boards inside campus buildings. The suit was filed Thursday in U.S. District...
CLOVIS, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

The $720M Fresno State sales tax measure: where does the money go?

Fresno County voters will see a new sales tax measure on the ballot this November. This week the Fresno county supervisors approved the so-called “Fresno State Tax” to go before voters. One of the organizers of the new signature based initiative joined Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters. Tim Orman says this new tax measure is not just about rebuilding the football stadium and answers the critics who say it’s just another GOP tax.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Family and friends hold vigil for missing Selma woman

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Selma family will be holding a prayer vigil Sunday night as the search continues for their missing daughter. A vigil for 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes will be held at 7:30 p.m. at Lincoln Park in Selma, marking one week since her reported disappearance. Jolissa was last seen at 4:00 a.m. on […]
SELMA, CA
delanonow.com

North Kern South Tulare Hospital District announces recruitment of ONE new board member to join five-member Board of Directors to guide its mission and development

North Kern South Tulare Hospital District is announcing the recruitment of ONE new board member to join our five-member Board of Directors to guide its mission and development. NKSTHD operates under the rules and regulations of Health and Safety Code, Sections §32000-§32492 as a government non-profit, public entity, formed to...
TULARE, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
53K+
Followers
10K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy