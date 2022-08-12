ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local botanists share the importance of native plants

By Jamie Smet
 3 days ago
When talking about sustainability, we typically hear about solar power and water conservation. But there is an important element to complete the sustainable living package that we can find right here in our Sonoran Desert.

President of the Tucson chapter of the Arizona Native Plant Society, Jack Dash, says there are lots of reasons to plant native right here in Southern Arizona.

"Arizona is the 3 rd most biodiverse state in the U.S. and Pima County is the most biodiverse county in the state of Arizona," the botanist said.

Dash says our native plants are better suited to stand up to the desert's harsh elements, use less water, and are better for our native wildlife.

"So by including some of these plants in your landscape you are creating, not just a beautiful space, but a functional ecosystem that can help preserve some of the wildlife that we have here."

Adding native plants into your space is all part of a bigger picture, Dash says.

"Your yard does not exist in a vacuum. It is a habitat in itself and it's part of the larger ecosystem."

He says planting native gardens in urban areas, like Tucson, are essential for the wildlife.

"Studies have shown that butterfly populations, for instance, can be higher in urban areas than in some rural areas because urban areas are tending to have lower use of pesticides and less monocrop farming," Dash said.

Amy Belk and the Pima County Native Plant Nursery are working towards that goal.

"We were talking about it being a cool downtown dining experience for the butterflies and bees," Belk said.

Belk said the nursery is a pretty unique piece of the county because it doesn't sell plants to the public. Instead, it salvages and grows plants for public projects.

"So our whole goal is to have native plants be on our roadsides, and at our libraries, and in our public spaces where our wildlife can find them," Belk said.

She said adding plants to urban areas connects Tucson's wild spaces.

"Little corridors where insects and animals can stop and get that nutrition or that shelter that they need," Belk said. "Our main goal for our plants is that they go out and they are immediately usable by the wildlife."

And if you're looking for a place to get started, look no further than the Pima County Public Library.

Jeff McWhorter, a librarian with the Pima County Public Library said, "You just need a library card."

The library's seed library is full of native seeds.

"Frankly I think it's one of the most unique, interesting, and important resources that we provide to the community," McWhorter said.

You can check out up to 10 seed packets a month. After they grow, you can collect the seeds and return them to the seed library.

McWhorter says returning seeds isn't a requirement, but if you do, the library will add your name to the seed packet.

"A lot of our plants are adapting and becoming better acclimated to growing successfully in this climate as a result of that," McWhorter said. "So as the seed library endures, everything in it grows with more efficacy here in the Sonoran desert."

So whether you're adding some native plants to your garden, or planting seeds in a pot on your balcony, Dash said, "The best time to start gardening is right now."

If you would like to get involved, you can check out the Tucson chapter of the Arizona Native Plant Society here .

If you would like to learn more about the Pima County Native Plant Nursery or volunteer, you can find more information here .

If you would like to get started on your own garden, you can see what seeds are available from the Pima County Seed Library here .

