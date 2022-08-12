ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

The State of the Homeless in LA City Councildom

Sadly, it appears that the LA City Council has chosen to demonize them during an election year. This week, the City. Here’s the latest. On August 9th, the LA City Council doubled down on the demonizing solution by a massive expansion of the odious 41.18 eviction system, aka the ‘not in the voters back yard before November’ plan.
LA homeless agency criticized over handling of Project Roomkey

Los Angeles housing officials were pressed Thursday by city council members on the city’s exit strategy from Project Roomkey, a housing program created during the pandemic that is being wound down, leaving the fate of hundreds of unhoused residents uncertain. Councilman Kevin de León, chair of the Homelessness and...
Inglewood trash driver caught throwing trash on residents yard

INGLEWOOD – The trash company contracted to service Inglewood residents was caught on camera throwing trash on a residents yard. Republic Services, a division of Consolidated Waste, has a multi-year contract with the City that came under scrutiny for the high price to residents. Former councilwoman Judy Dunlap alerted the District Attorney’s office that Mayor James T. Butts voted twice to enter into exclusive negotiations with Republic after they hired his brother.
Criminal search warrant served on Inglewood city hall

INGLEWOOD – A criminal search warrant was served on Inglewood City Hall early last month according to multiple sources within the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office. The search warrant was executed July 7 in relation to a controversial ordinance that awards elected officials with lifetime medical benefits upon their retirement.
Should Hotels Be Forced to House Homeless People?

In response to an initiative by a local union which garnered approximately 126,000 signatures, members of the City Council of Los Angeles unanimously voted on Friday, August 5, 2022 to ensure that a proposal — which will require hotel and motel properties in the city to use vacant rooms to house homeless people — will be on the ballot in March of 2024.
Governor Newsom Appoints Pasadena Attorney to LA Superior Court Bench

Governor Gavin Newsom Thursday announced the appointment of 17 to the bench, including residents from Pasadena and La Crescenta. Pamela Dansby, 54, of Pasadena, has been appointed to serve as a judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Dansby has been Managing Attorney at Dansby Law Group APC since...
Metro To Hold Community Meetings About Potential Green Line Extension

Los Angeles Metro is holding a series of public meetings to discuss extending the Metro C or Green line from its current terminus at Redondo Beach Station to the Torrance Transit Center which is currently under construction. Metro Los Angeles’ page on this proposed extension lists these potential improvements to...
Pasadena Police Handcuff San Rafael School Custodian

We are receiving unprecedented comments on the article below. “Colorado Boulevard” would like to remind readers that we have the right to review any User Posting and to delete, remove, move, edit or reject, without notice to you. Comments that may be deemed offensive, indecent, or objectionable, will be deleted.
Street takeover mob trashes Harbor Gateway 7-Eleven

Police were called to a 7-Eleven store in the Harbor Gateway neighborhood of Los Angeles after a mob ransacked the location during an apparent street takeover early Monday morning. Officers could be seen entering the looted convenience store near the intersection of West El Segundo Boulevard and South Figueroa Street around 12:45 a.m. Knocked over […]
LAPD media sergeant settles with City over alleged Spanish speaking ban

LOS ANGELE – A Los Angeles Police Department sergeant who alleged he was wrongfully prohibited from speaking Spanish in his role as a media spokesman has tentatively settled the lawsuit he filed against the city for discrimination, retaliation and harassment. Lawyers for plaintiff Sgt. Frank Preciado filed court papers...
Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor aims to clean up the ocean

Each year, Los Angeles County Public Works says as much as 30 tons of trash and debris end up in the Ballona Creek, which leads straight to the Pacific Ocean. “Ideally, those soda bottles, water bottles, the containers from fast-food restaurants, that wouldn’t even find its way into the creek, but once it’s in the creek, we need to find a way to prevent it from getting into the ocean, from washing up on our beaches, and from polluting our marine environments,” said LA County Public Works spokesperson Kerjon Lee.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

