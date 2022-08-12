Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
Emergency vouchers are golden ticket to nowhere for some of LA's homeless
LOS ANGELES — In the heart of Skid Row, Anay Castillo is still holding onto the promise of a golden ticket — a federal Emergency Housing Voucher that will pay her rent. If only she could find a landlord to accept it. Castillo is waiting patiently while living...
citywatchla.com
The State of the Homeless in LA City Councildom
Sadly, it appears that the LA City Council has chosen to demonize them during an election year. This week, the City. Here’s the latest. On August 9th, the LA City Council doubled down on the demonizing solution by a massive expansion of the odious 41.18 eviction system, aka the ‘not in the voters back yard before November’ plan.
LA homeless agency criticized over handling of Project Roomkey
Los Angeles housing officials were pressed Thursday by city council members on the city’s exit strategy from Project Roomkey, a housing program created during the pandemic that is being wound down, leaving the fate of hundreds of unhoused residents uncertain. Councilman Kevin de León, chair of the Homelessness and...
mynews4.com
LA hotel owners, operators concerned over proposed plan requiring them to house homeless
WASHINGTON (TND) — Voters in Los Angeles will weigh in on a potential plan that would force area hotels to take in people experiencing homelessness, housing them alongside paying guests. The idea is backed by UNITE HERE! Local 11, a labor union representing workers in hotels, restaurants, airports and...
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood trash driver caught throwing trash on residents yard
INGLEWOOD – The trash company contracted to service Inglewood residents was caught on camera throwing trash on a residents yard. Republic Services, a division of Consolidated Waste, has a multi-year contract with the City that came under scrutiny for the high price to residents. Former councilwoman Judy Dunlap alerted the District Attorney’s office that Mayor James T. Butts voted twice to enter into exclusive negotiations with Republic after they hired his brother.
2urbangirls.com
Criminal search warrant served on Inglewood city hall
INGLEWOOD – A criminal search warrant was served on Inglewood City Hall early last month according to multiple sources within the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office. The search warrant was executed July 7 in relation to a controversial ordinance that awards elected officials with lifetime medical benefits upon their retirement.
Should Hotels Be Forced to House Homeless People?
In response to an initiative by a local union which garnered approximately 126,000 signatures, members of the City Council of Los Angeles unanimously voted on Friday, August 5, 2022 to ensure that a proposal — which will require hotel and motel properties in the city to use vacant rooms to house homeless people — will be on the ballot in March of 2024.
iheart.com
Petition Filed Against LA City Minimum Wage Hike for Health Care Workers
LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A recently approved ordinance raising the minimum wage of some health care workers in the city to $25 per hour was temporarily suspended from taking effect Thursday by the city clerk's office after a referendum petition challenging the ordinance was filed. Mayor Eric Garcetti signed the...
pasadenanow.com
Governor Newsom Appoints Pasadena Attorney to LA Superior Court Bench
Governor Gavin Newsom Thursday announced the appointment of 17 to the bench, including residents from Pasadena and La Crescenta. Pamela Dansby, 54, of Pasadena, has been appointed to serve as a judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Dansby has been Managing Attorney at Dansby Law Group APC since...
foxla.com
Cecil Hotel: Infamous downtown LA hotel to provide permanent housing for homeless
LOS ANGELES - A motion for the city of Los Angeles to enter into a master lease with the downtown Cecil Hotel for a permanent housing program to address homelessness advanced in the Homeless and Poverty Committee on Thursday. The hotel, a historic building which has attracted public fascination for...
LAFD Firefighter Files Second Suit Against City
A white LAcity firefighter who alleges in a lawsuit that he suffered a backlash and emotional distress in 2017 after complaining that a Black colleague threatened to bomb him has filed a second legal action against the city.
Santa Monica Mirror
Metro To Hold Community Meetings About Potential Green Line Extension
Los Angeles Metro is holding a series of public meetings to discuss extending the Metro C or Green line from its current terminus at Redondo Beach Station to the Torrance Transit Center which is currently under construction. Metro Los Angeles’ page on this proposed extension lists these potential improvements to...
coloradoboulevard.net
Pasadena Police Handcuff San Rafael School Custodian
We are receiving unprecedented comments on the article below. “Colorado Boulevard” would like to remind readers that we have the right to review any User Posting and to delete, remove, move, edit or reject, without notice to you. Comments that may be deemed offensive, indecent, or objectionable, will be deleted.
Long Beach plans to spend over half a billion dollars on infrastructure; here’s where it could go
Long Beach has plans to spend over $520 million on public projects over the next five years. Here's a look at some of the major projects outlined in the city's spending plan released last week. The post Long Beach plans to spend over half a billion dollars on infrastructure; here’s where it could go appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Street takeover mob trashes Harbor Gateway 7-Eleven
Police were called to a 7-Eleven store in the Harbor Gateway neighborhood of Los Angeles after a mob ransacked the location during an apparent street takeover early Monday morning. Officers could be seen entering the looted convenience store near the intersection of West El Segundo Boulevard and South Figueroa Street around 12:45 a.m. Knocked over […]
9 Free Perks You Can Get With a Library Card
If you think all you can get with your library card are physical books, it's time to take another look at your library's offerings. Many local library branches offer additional perks everyone in the...
2urbangirls.com
LAPD media sergeant settles with City over alleged Spanish speaking ban
LOS ANGELE – A Los Angeles Police Department sergeant who alleged he was wrongfully prohibited from speaking Spanish in his role as a media spokesman has tentatively settled the lawsuit he filed against the city for discrimination, retaliation and harassment. Lawyers for plaintiff Sgt. Frank Preciado filed court papers...
Headlines: Getty Museum To Return Illegally Obtained Statues; Whistleblower Suing Sheriff Villanueva
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —A dangerous leak of the highly flammable chemical styrene from a rail car has prompted evacuation orders in Perris...
spectrumnews1.com
Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor aims to clean up the ocean
Each year, Los Angeles County Public Works says as much as 30 tons of trash and debris end up in the Ballona Creek, which leads straight to the Pacific Ocean. “Ideally, those soda bottles, water bottles, the containers from fast-food restaurants, that wouldn’t even find its way into the creek, but once it’s in the creek, we need to find a way to prevent it from getting into the ocean, from washing up on our beaches, and from polluting our marine environments,” said LA County Public Works spokesperson Kerjon Lee.
At this market, street vendors can work without fear; this Sunday it’s coming to Long Beach
Over 200 vendors from across Southern California will come together in the Long Beach City College Pacific Coast Campus parking lot this Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The post At this market, street vendors can work without fear; this Sunday it’s coming to Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
