Bronx, NY

norwoodnews.org

Bedford Park: Four Sought following Gang Assault on 36-Old-Man

Four people are being sought by police following a gang assault on a 36-year-old man in Bedford Park. The NYPD is appealing to the public for help identifying the people seen in the attached photos who are sought in connection with a robbery and assault that occurred in Bedford Park Boulevard subway station.
BRONX, NY
norwoodnews.org

Bedford Park: Man, 30, Fatally Shot Inside Home, Woman, 31, Shot in Foot

Police said a 30-year-old man is dead following an apparent double shooting incident in the Bedford Park section of The Bronx. Police said officers responded to a 911 call at 2830 Marion Avenue at 2.25 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13 regarding a person who had been shot. Upon arrival, they discovered a 31-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the right foot and a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Woman killed, another injured after tree falls into pool in the Bronx

NEW YORK - For the second time since Saturday, a tree fell and caused casualties on the ground. One falling branch killed a man in Brooklyn over the weekend. In the latest incident, a woman was killed and another was injured while swimming in a pool in the Bronx, police said. It happened at a building located at Palisade Avenue near Kapock Street at around 1:45 p.m. Monday.Police say a tree fell into the pool. One woman, 50, was killed when three toppled into the pool. The other, 60, was also injured but is expected to recover.Tragedy also struck at a park in Bed-Stuy,...
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

Shots fired in Upper Manhattan

SkyFOX was over East Harlem on Monday where an off-duty police officer interned in a robbery. The officer opened fire but no one was hit, the NYPD said.
MANHATTAN, NY
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
NBC New York

Home Invaders Strike Boy, Try Taping Mouth in Thwarted NYC Apartment Break-In: Cops

Two would-be home invaders dressed in construction crew garb were thwarted by the screams of a 12-year-old boy at a Brooklyn apartment building last week, authorities say. The men entered the Sunset Park building near 61st Street and 6th Avenue around 8 p.m. Friday, dressed in neon green shirts and wearing white construction helmets, police said.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Bronx man shoots wife before turning gun on himself, cops say

BEDFORD PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — A Bronx man fatally shot himself in the head after shooting his wife in the foot in their Bedford Park home early Saturday, police said. Cops were called to the apartment at 2830 Marion Ave. in Bedford Park at around 2:25 a.m. Officers found the 31-year-old woman with a […]
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

Cop Slashed in Face Responding to Distress Call at NYC Subway Station

A New York City police officer was recovering Sunday from a bloody slashing attack in Brooklyn. The police department said officers were responding to calls of a person needing help at the Myrtle-Willoughby Avenues subway station in Bed-Stuy around 11:15 a.m. when the cop was assaulted. NYPD officials said the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

