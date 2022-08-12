Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
norwoodnews.org
Bedford Park: Four Sought following Gang Assault on 36-Old-Man
Four people are being sought by police following a gang assault on a 36-year-old man in Bedford Park. The NYPD is appealing to the public for help identifying the people seen in the attached photos who are sought in connection with a robbery and assault that occurred in Bedford Park Boulevard subway station.
norwoodnews.org
Bedford Park: Man, 30, Fatally Shot Inside Home, Woman, 31, Shot in Foot
Police said a 30-year-old man is dead following an apparent double shooting incident in the Bedford Park section of The Bronx. Police said officers responded to a 911 call at 2830 Marion Avenue at 2.25 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13 regarding a person who had been shot. Upon arrival, they discovered a 31-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the right foot and a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head.
Woman killed, another injured after tree falls into pool in the Bronx
NEW YORK - For the second time since Saturday, a tree fell and caused casualties on the ground. One falling branch killed a man in Brooklyn over the weekend. In the latest incident, a woman was killed and another was injured while swimming in a pool in the Bronx, police said. It happened at a building located at Palisade Avenue near Kapock Street at around 1:45 p.m. Monday.Police say a tree fell into the pool. One woman, 50, was killed when three toppled into the pool. The other, 60, was also injured but is expected to recover.Tragedy also struck at a park in Bed-Stuy,...
fox5ny.com
Shots fired in Upper Manhattan
SkyFOX was over East Harlem on Monday where an off-duty police officer interned in a robbery. The officer opened fire but no one was hit, the NYPD said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police officer slashed while making arrest on Brooklyn subway platform
Police say the Housing Authority officer had chased an emotionally disturbed man into the Myrtle-Willoughby Avenue station in Bed-Stuy around 11:15 a.m. Sunday.
NYPD: 4-year-old fatally struck by vehicle while riding scooter with father
A 4-year-old boy was struck and killed by a vehicle while on the back of a scooter with his dad Sunday night in the Bronx, according to the NYPD.
NYPD: Teen wanted for robbing 14-year-old on 2 train in the Bronx
Police are looking for a teenager in connection to a robbery at the 174th Street Station on Wednesday.
Off-duty officer opens fire on robbery suspects in Manhattan: NYPD
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — An off-duty NYPD officer opened fire on a pair of robbers Monday morning in East Harlem, according to police. The victim, who works in the area, was walking at East 122nd Street and Park Avenue when a tan SUV pulled up around 11:15 a.m. Two men wearing black masks and […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man critical after tree branch falls on his head while sitting on park bench in Brooklyn
It happened around 8:15 a.m. Sunday as the man was sitting on a park bench at Reinaldo Salgado in Bed-Stuy.
NBC New York
Home Invaders Strike Boy, Try Taping Mouth in Thwarted NYC Apartment Break-In: Cops
Two would-be home invaders dressed in construction crew garb were thwarted by the screams of a 12-year-old boy at a Brooklyn apartment building last week, authorities say. The men entered the Sunset Park building near 61st Street and 6th Avenue around 8 p.m. Friday, dressed in neon green shirts and wearing white construction helmets, police said.
NYC taxi driver, a father of 4, dies in robbery incident; $15K reward for suspects: Report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A $15,000 reward is being offered in connection with a cab driver who died of injuries sustained in an alleged, violent theft-of-services attempt Saturday in Queens, according to multiple reports. Kutina Gyimah, 52, chased down several unidentified suspects, who according to surveillance from the scene,...
Teen stabbed outside Midtown Nike store following dispute with group
Police are investigating after a teen was stabbed outside a Nike store in Manhattan on Sunday evening, authorities said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police: 1 hospitalized following shooting at Nostrand Houses
Police say a person is in the hospital following an overnight shooting in Brooklyn.
NYPD: 2 police officers injured in Brooklyn subway station attack
Two NYPD officers were injured after an attack in the Myrtle Ave subway station in Brooklyn, police say.
Bronx subway worker brutally attacked while helping two straphangers who were getting harassed
Anthony Nelson is hospitalized with a broken nose and a broken collarbone - he was working on what was supposed to be his day off on Thursday at the Pelham Bay Park section. A rider notified Nelson around 9 a.m. that a man was outside the station harassing others.
Bronx man shoots wife before turning gun on himself, cops say
BEDFORD PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — A Bronx man fatally shot himself in the head after shooting his wife in the foot in their Bedford Park home early Saturday, police said. Cops were called to the apartment at 2830 Marion Ave. in Bedford Park at around 2:25 a.m. Officers found the 31-year-old woman with a […]
thevillagesun.com
Police officer, 28, from East Village’s 9th Precinct kills himself in Rockaway
BY SEAN O’CEALLAIGH | A decorated New York Police Department detective and longtime resident of Stuyvesant Town who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound was laid to rest in the Hamptons on Sat., Aug. 7. The N.Y.P.D. did not release his name. Sources said he was discovered by his...
Man Wanted for Assaulting, Shouting Racial Slurs at Hispanic Woman Aboard NYC Subway Train
NEW YORK, NY – New York City Police detectives in Queens are searching for a...
NBC New York
Cop Slashed in Face Responding to Distress Call at NYC Subway Station
A New York City police officer was recovering Sunday from a bloody slashing attack in Brooklyn. The police department said officers were responding to calls of a person needing help at the Myrtle-Willoughby Avenues subway station in Bed-Stuy around 11:15 a.m. when the cop was assaulted. NYPD officials said the...
NYPD: Man killed in drive-by shooting in Brooklyn
The NYPD says a 28-year-old man was killed in a drive-by shooting Friday night in East Flatbush.
Comments / 0