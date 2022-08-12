NEW YORK - For the second time since Saturday, a tree fell and caused casualties on the ground. One falling branch killed a man in Brooklyn over the weekend. In the latest incident, a woman was killed and another was injured while swimming in a pool in the Bronx, police said. It happened at a building located at Palisade Avenue near Kapock Street at around 1:45 p.m. Monday.Police say a tree fell into the pool. One woman, 50, was killed when three toppled into the pool. The other, 60, was also injured but is expected to recover.Tragedy also struck at a park in Bed-Stuy,...

