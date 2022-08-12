Crypto Entrepreneurs Bankman-Fried, Sun in Talks to Buy Majority of Huobi Global Exchange: Report

Read full article on original website
Related
Stocks end higher on Wall Street; economic worries hit oil
Stocks on Wall Street bounced back from an early slide and closed higher Monday, extending the market's recent winning ways as investors look ahead to several updates from retailers this week.
CoinDesk
DeFi vs. CeFi in Crypto
Many people think of crypto as a single-faceted industry revolving around cryptocurrencies. But scratch the surface a little, and you will find plenty of fragmentations within the industry that often contrast with each other. The cryptocurrency market crash of spring 2022 brought to the fore a key distinction in the...
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Coinify Obtains Regulatory Approval to Operate in Italy
Cryptocurrency exchange Coinify has obtained regulatory approval to operate in Italy, according to the Italian financial regulator’s website. The Danish digital asset brokerage, currently licensed to operate in over 180 countries and territories, will offer its crypto trading and payments services in Italy after registering with the Organismo Agenti e Mediatori (OAM) on Aug. 12.
CoinDesk
Crypto Custody Firm BitGo to Sue Galaxy Digital for Abandoning $1.2B Merger Agreement
Cryptocurrency custody company BitGo said Monday it plans to sue Galaxy Digital for backing out of the firms' $1.2 billion merger agreement. BitGo, which is one of the biggest custodians in the crypto industry, said it will seek $100 million in damages from Galaxy. In a press release, it said Galaxy is refusing to pay this previously promised breakup fee.
RELATED PEOPLE
TechCrunch
Tencent veterans secure $13M to build cross-chain decentralized identities
Bit-powered identities come in the form of its namesake domain name. This is how it works: pick a .bit alias, link it up with the addresses of your crypto or NFT wallets that .bit currently supports, and all the data and assets from those wallets will now sit under .bit’s “data container” and be displayed on your .bit page.
New York manufacturing suffers near-record plunge
In the latest sign of turbulence in the US economy, New York-area manufacturing suffered a large and unexpected setback in August, according to a survey released on Monday.
CoinDesk
The Investor’s Definitive Guide to Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake (Abridged)
If you know anything about crypto and also read the news, I’m sure you’ve read about crypto mining. And if you’ve read about crypto-mining, you’ve read about how Bitcoin depends on proof-of-work (which is so so so terrible for the environment) and about how Ethereum is moving from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake soon (which is so so so much better for the environment).
CoinDesk
Brazil’s Largest Brokerage, XP, Launches Bitcoin, Ether Trading
This article is adapted from CoinDesk Brasil, a partnership between CoinDesk and InfoMoney, one of Brazil's leading financial news publications. Follow CoinDesk Brasil on Twitter. XP, the largest Brazilian brokerage by market value, has launched a crypto trading platform. The company said Monday the platform currently allows users to trade...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNBC
New York Times stock jumps after activist investor ValueAct reveals 6.7% stake
Activist investor ValueAct has built a 6.7% stake in the New York Times. ValueAct purchased more than 11 million shares. The news sent shares of the media company soaring in afternoon trading. Activist investor ValueAct has built a 6.7% stake in the New York Times, according to an SEC filing...
CoinDesk
Stop Attacking DeFi Founders for Complying With the Tornado Cash Sanction
It is perfectly reasonable, and possibly preferable, for Ethereum blockchain-based apps to block users with exposure to Tornado Cash, following the sanction of that anonymizing service last week. The alternative would likely open large parts of the Ethereum network to criminal liability. And that would include founding teams who are building the nascent, alternative economy of decentralized finance (DeFi),
CoinDesk
Price Discount on 'stETH' Reflects Some Doubt on Smooth Ethereum Merge
Crypto investors are eagerly awaiting the Merge, the Ethereum blockchain’s long-awaited technology upgrade. Most traders expect the event to go through smoothly. But the price of a popular ether (ETH) derivative token known as stETH suggests a slim chance that some glitches or delays will arise, based on a new analysis by market research firm Enigma Securities.
CoinDesk
Crypto Venture Capital Firm Dragonfly Buys Hedge Fund MetaStable Capital
Venture capital firm Dragonfly has acquired MetaStable Capital, one of the oldest crypto investment funds, for an undisclosed amount, Dragonfly said in a post on Medium. MetaStable, which was started in 2014 and once counted Dragonfly Managing Partner Haseeb Qureshi among its general partners, had over $400 million in assets under management as of July 31, according to Bloomberg, which initially reported on the acquisition.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Shanghai reports 3 new local asymptomatic COVID cases, no symptomatic for Aug 15
SHANGHAI, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Shanghai reported three new domestically transmitted asymptomatic coronavirus cases for Aug. 15, down from five a day earlier, while no local symptomatic cases were reported, versus one the day before, the city government said on Tuesday.
TechCrunch
a16z says ‘WeBack’ to WeWork’s Neumann with its biggest check ever
The funding round values Flow at over $1 billion, making it a unicorn before it even commences operations, which it plans to do in 2023, according to the Times. The startup is set to operate over 3,000 apartment units Neumann has purchased in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Atlanta and Nashville as part of its vision to bring community-oriented features to the rental market, the Times added.
TechCrunch
Are debt financings the new venture round for fintechs startups?
Last week, I wrote about Founderpath, an Austin-based company that offers debt financing to B2B startups. As I started thinking about debt and credit facilities as increasingly attractive alternatives for startups who are seeking capital — especially during a downturn such as the one we are currently experiencing — I realized that the number of companies that were securing debt capital or credit facilities appeared to be on the rise. This could be for any number of reasons. Some founders might be struggling to raise venture dollars, while others don’t want to — preferring not to dilute ownership.
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Hits $25K But Fails to Hold, Galaxy Digital Scraps Plan to Buy BitGo
Price Point: Bitcoin briefly touched the important $25,000 mark earlier Monday but has dipped around $900 since. Galaxy Digital has abandoned its plan to buy BitGo, saying the crypto custody specialist had failed to provide financial statements by a deadline of July 31. Market Moves: Options trading volume has risen...
Goldman, Morgan Stanley seek to end investors' Archegos-linked lawsuits
NEW YORK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N) urged a U.S. federal judge to dismiss seven lawsuits by investors who accused the Wall Street banks of insider trading before the March 2021 collapse of the $36 billion Archegos Capital Management LP.
CoinDesk
Galaxy Digital Abandons $1.2B Plan to Acquire BitGo; and Another Stablecoin Tumbles After Hackers Exploit Bug
"The Hash" hosts discuss Galaxy Digital walking away from its plan to buy crypto custody firm BitGo. Also, an update on the depegging that happened on Sunday of Acala’s native stablecoin, aUSD, tumbled after hackers exploited a bug. In a final topic Terraform founder Do Kwon speaks out on his first interview since the $45 billion collapse of Terra.
Fact check: Oil is being extracted more quickly than it is forms
Oil takes millions of years to form from organic material. It is being extracted drastically faster than it can be replenished.
CoinDesk
How to Get Liquidity From NFTs Without Selling Them
Renting, fractionalizing and using non-fungible tokens as collateral are some ways to turn your asset into coins. If you’ve ever used marketplaces such as OpenSea, LooksRare or Magic Eden, you’re likely familiar with the process of minting, buying and selling non-fungible tokens (NFT). Similar to other crypto assets, the price of an individual NFT can fluctuate depending on factors including rarity and utility, and keen traders will often monitor market changes to make a smart sale.
Comments / 0