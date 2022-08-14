ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

One Go-Kart stolen from Sacramento racing team that raises money for childhood health care recovered

By Adrienne Moore
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ssf5r_0hEP9EAF00

12 Go-karts were stolen from a team that races to raise money for childhood healthcare 01:25

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento Police on Sunday recovered one of the 12 Go-Karts stolen last week from the Ben Ali Shrine Cibara Motor Corp.

"If we have to raise $30,000 to replenish the Go-kart team, then that's money that we can't focus on the kids," said Treasurer Art Hawkins.

The Ben Ali Shrine Cibara Motor Corp raises money to provide health care for kids at no cost.

The thieves were able to steal the Go-Karts by cutting a hole in the bottom of the trailer and slowly removing each kart.

"The magnitude of the damage, how long it took them to get into the trailer, cutting the bottom out, getting into the trailer, cutting off paneling, and dismantling our equipment, our 12 Go-Karts the way they did, they were here for a while," said a Cibara representative.

Members say that although their security camera captured part of the crime, the only thing the video shows is people in black hoodies.

The group believes that the thieves must have canvassed the area and plan to sell parts from the karts for cash.

This isn't the first time they have been targeted. In 2014, thieves stole eight of their karts, but they were able to recover them.

On Sunday, police said one person has been arrested in relation to the latest theft. The investigation remains active to locate the other 11 stolen Go-Karts, as well as if there were any other suspects involved.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

51-foot yacht stolen from marina near Sacramento River

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A 51-foot yacht was stolen from the Sacramento River Tuesday, according to the Sacramento Police Department.  Police told FOX40 that officers received a report around 9:30 a.m. of a boat stolen from the River View Marina on Garden Highway.  According to police, the boat was later found unoccupied near the marina […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Barktoberfest in Rocklin at Johnson Springview Park

10th Annual Placer SPCA event makes move to Rocklin this October. Rocklin, Calif. – The Placer SPCA has moved this year’s Barktoberfest out of Roseville and into Rocklin. The canine-friendly event is now slated for October 22nd at Johnson-Springview Park in Rocklin. Admission is FREE. Prices for Biergarten...
ROCKLIN, CA
FOX40

Rainbow fentanyl found in Placer County believed to target minors

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County District Attorney’s Office reported on Wednesday that rainbow-colored fentanyl, possibly focused towards minors, has been found in Placer County. The DA’s office said that while all forms of fentanyl are dangerous this newly designed one has a focus of getting minors to use the drug. “Yet we […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Health
Sacramento, CA
Health
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
FOX40

Multiple people rescued from Sierra County wilderness

SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Nevada County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team assisted in rescuing a group of people from Sierra County on Monday that were stranded due to vehicle issues, according to the sheriff’s office. According to sheriff’s office, two adults, a 10-year-old, a nine-month-old and a dog were in need of rescuing […]
SIERRA COUNTY, CA
ABC10

15-year-old back home after alleged homicide attempt by other student at Elk Grove high school

ELK GROVE, Calif. — A 15-year-old student was accused of attempted homicide after attacking another student at an Elk Grove high school. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to Monterey Trail High School around 2 p.m. Wednesday after Elk Grove Unified School District officials reported that a 15-year-old boy was having trouble breathing.
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Stolen million-dollar yacht found damaged, ransacked in Sacramento River

SACRAMENTO — A yacht owner is trying to figure out how much it will cost to repair his stolen and damaged 51-foot yacht.It happened on Aug. 14, right before the sun came up. That is when a neighbor spotted Tom Hopkins' yacht backing out but didn't see Tom operating it."Obviously, 51 feet is hard to camouflage. It's going to stick out somewhere. They're going to find you in this boat," he said.Forty-eight hours later, the million-dollar 98 Sea Ray 450 was spotted by a friend of Tom's down the Sacramento River with its anchor dropped and the thieves nowhere in sight."The only thing I have left is a piece of their dingy with their line that was tied on there," Tom said as he reflected on finding the yacht.The thieves stole personal items, damaged the prop engine, damaged the paneling, damaged the canopy, and siphoned nearly 100 gallons of diesel fuel.The Sacramento Police Department is now investigating the incident.
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Karts#Go Karts#Cibara Motor Corp
Fox40

Sacramento sweets shop to close store after 25 years

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento sweets shop announced in a Facebook post it would be closing its store after 25 years in business. The Capital Confections store, located in Town and Country Village said it had received offers to work with new entrepreneurs to keep the location open but the new proposed rent scuttled those attempts.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Pedestrian killed in collision in South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A pedestrian was killed Wednesday after being struck by a car on Florin Road near Stockton Boulevard, according to law enforcement. Law enforcement said that the road is blocked at 65th and Florin Road. This is a developing story.
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Sacramento

Plans are in place to move the Sacramento Zoo to Elk Grove

SACRAMENTO — Plans are in place to move the Sacramento Zoo to a more spacious location in Elk Grove.Although many people are excited about the zoo move, parents are looking forward to having the zoo close to home."Driving into Sacramento to go see the zoo can be a little bit of a pain. So having it here in town would be great," said a parent who attended a listening session about the plans.A zoo representative explain to CBS13 that guests will be able to go into the savanna and be surrounded by animals. The zoo will have wild dogs, cheetahs, white rhinos, hippos, and a camp where you will be able to stay overnight at the zoo.Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen said this about the zoo, "We really want to do our due diligence as a city to make sure that we hear from all of our residents." There are still several steps before the zoo opens, such as designing the zoo, an environmental review, and a financing plan.City officials say the zoo could open in about five years if everything goes as planned.
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Search for Kiely Rodni enters day 12 as number of personnel assigned to case scaled back

TRUCKEE - The search for missing Truckee teen Kiely Rodni has entered its 12th day, and still, there is no sign of the girl last seen at a late-night party. On Wednesday, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said that, while they continue to deploy numerous resources in search of the 16-year-old, the number of personnel actively searching for her is down to 82 from as many as 300 on Sunday.Kiely was reported missing on Aug. 6 after she attended a party with 200-300 juveniles and young adults at the Prosser Family Campground, in Nevada County. She was last seen between 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m.The Placer County Sheriff's Office is leading the search. They say they have a task force comprised of detectives from local, state, and federal agencies who continue to follow up on leads and conduct interviews.Investigators are still urging people with any photos from the night Rodni disappeared to send them to a website set up by the sheriff's office. 
PLACER COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento police arrest two men for hate crimes towards Asian women

SOUTH SACRAMENTO — Sacramento police have announced arrests for crimes in April and May that targetted Asian women."It makes me very nervous knowing that we're just everyday shopping and we have to be careful just returning to our car," said Sophia Tong.Sophia Tong grabbed a snack with friends knowing it's not always safe to be out here alone. It's the same South Sacramento area along Stockton Boulevard where the thieves physically assaulted Asian women, stealing thousands of dollars in cash, jewelry, and other personal belongings."It's scary because I do DoorDash and stuff like that, so I'm in this area a...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Paradise Post

Body in chair at Northern California home thought to have been there for years

A person found dead in a chair at a home in the Sierra Nevada foothills is thought to have been there for more than three years, a sheriff’s spokesman said. The body was discovered on Saturday by a Calaveras County sheriff’s deputy, the news website myMotherLode.com said. The department had been asked by their colleagues in Amador County to inform the resident that his father had died in the neighboring county.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Missing Yuba City couple found dead inside a crashed car in Nevada County

NEVADA COUNTY — A Yuba City couple that disappeared after a trip to Reno has been found dead.The Nevada County Sheriff's Office says that a man found a car that crashed near Highway 20 near Poker Flat Road in Penn Valley around 5 p.m.Grass Valley-CHP and Nevada County Sheriff's deputies found the car down an embankment that isn't visible from the highway.36-year-old Juan Almanza Zavala and 29-year-old Janette Pantoja were found dead inside the car. CHP is conducting an investigation into the crash, and it is unknown who the driver was at the time of the crash.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Tanju Sonar Balci Killed in Bicycle Crash on Elmira Road [Vacaville, CA]

33-Year-Old Bicyclist Fatally Struck by Car near Leisure Town Road. The incident happened around 8:30 a.m., near Leisure Town Road. Dispatchers responded to the scene shortly after on August 11th. According to Vacaville police, Balci was heading west on Elmira, just before Leisure Town Road when he was rear-ended by...
VACAVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Neighbors, businesses detail homeless crisis near Del Paso Regional Park

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Homelessness continues to be a hot topic in Sacramento as encampments appear on the streets.An online video posted in April shows the roughly three-mile encampment is on city-owned Del Paso Regional Park.Staff claims unhoused people have vandalized property and robbed golfers.Morton Golf operates the golf course. According to a statement, it tells CBS13 it has 24/7 security to ensure customers continue to have the best experience during visits."It is our hope that policy change and future resource allocation will create better solutions for the homeless and the community," wrote owner Ken Morton, Jr.  "We know that this...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
78K+
Followers
19K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy