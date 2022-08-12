Read full article on original website
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
90210 star Denise Dowse in a coma as actor's sister shares emotional post
Beverly Hills, 90210 star Denise Dowse is in a coma in hospital. Denise's sister, Tracey, said the actress, 64, is battling a 'virulent form of meningitis' and took to social media to explain to followers what's been happening. "As many of you have seen, my posts have been positive and...
Ashton Kutcher says he's 'lucky to be alive' after battle with 'super rare' illness
Ashton Kutcher has revealed he's 'lucky to be alive' after battling with a 'super rare' illness that took away his sight, hearing and balance. The American actor, 44, opened up about the autoimmune disease on a recent episode of the podcast Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge. Watch below:
Olivia Newton-John never 'found peace' after unsolved mystery of her former partner
Olivia Newton-John never 'found peace' following the unsolved disappearance of her former partner, Patrick McDermott. Olivia, who sadly passed away on Monday 8 August, at the age of 73, had been in an on-off relationship with Patrick for nine years, after the star split from her first husband Matt Lattanzi.
