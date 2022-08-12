ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 Woman Died In A Two-Vehicle Accident In New Orleans (New Orleans, LA)

The New Orleans Police Department responded to a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning that claimed a life.

The crash occurred when a woman operating a disabled vehicle was [..]

Charges pending after pedestrian struck, killed in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle and killed early Monday morning (Aug. 15) in New Orleans, according to police. The NOPD says the crash happened at the intersection of N. Robertson and Music streets around 2:17 a.m. A man was walking in the eastbound lanes when he was struck.
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in St. Roch, New Orleans police say

A pedestrian was killed early Monday in a hit-and-run crash in the St. Roch area, New Orleans police said. The man's name and age have not been released. The man was walking in the eastbound lanes of North Robertson Street near Music Street (map) when police said a man driving a vehicle hit him. The pedestrian was found lying in the road and died at the scene, authorities said.
Kenner police investigate crash involving school bus

KENNER, La. — Kenner Police are investigating a four vehicle crash on Interstate 10 involving a school bus Monday morning. Interstate 10 westbound was closed during peak commute hours while officials responded to the crash. There were no passengers on the school bus, and only one minor injury reported...
Jefferson Parish residents eligible for natural gas bill assistance

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Some Jefferson Parish residents may be eligible for assistance paying their natural gas bills. The Jefferson Community Action Programs Department (JeffCAP) and ATMOS Energy have partnered to assist residents with their natural gas bills. “Recently, JeffCAP was awarded $100,000 from ATMOS Energy to assist Jefferson...
Shooting in the Milan neighborhood early Sunday morning

NEW ORLEANS — NOPD reports that a man sustained gunshot wounds in the Milan neighborhood on Sunday morning. According to reports, a man was shot multiple times at the intersection of Louisiana and Loyola avenues around 7:57 a.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is being...
Fatal double shooting Sunday leaves woman dead, man and dog wounded

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A woman is dead and a man hospitalized after a double shooting in the Tulane-Gravier neighborhood Sunday afternoon. According to the New Orleans Police Department, a dog reportedly was also wounded in the incident. The NOPD says, just after 4:50, officers responded to the intersection...
3 people shot overnight in New Orleans, 2 in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three people were shot in New Orleans during the overnight hours, including two in Algiers, where a gun buy-back program was held about 12 hours earlier, police said Sunday (Aug. 14). The shootings occurred in a span of 4 1/2 hours Saturday night into Sunday morning....
OSBI assists with multi-state investigation for missing Louisiana woman

HUGO, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigating is assisting in the multi-state investigation for a missing Louisiana woman. Officials are searching for 33-year-old Caitlyn Case from Houma, Louisiana. Authorities believe she left the state on Aug. 4 and was heading to Colorado. Case was updating family members...
