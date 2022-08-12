1 Woman Died In A Two-Vehicle Accident In New Orleans (New Orleans, LA)

A pedestrian was killed early Monday in a hit-and-run crash in the St. Roch area, New Orleans police said. The man's name and age have not been released. The man was walking in the eastbound lanes of North Robertson Street near Music Street (map) when police said a man driving a vehicle hit him. The pedestrian was found lying in the road and died at the scene, authorities said.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 12 HOURS AGO