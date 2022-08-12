The classic "BB" wall competition leads to a brand-new Head of Household -- and they are not great at strategizing their next best move (yikes!). It was a disgusting night on the wall at "Big Brother" as the Top 11 battled it out in one of the show's most iconic competitions. The goo and slime was particularly disturbing this year, though the newspapers were a bit silly.

TV SERIES ・ 19 HOURS AGO