Read full article on original website
Related
centraloregondaily.com
Oregon triples bag limit for invasive green crabs
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — New Oregon regulations allow recreational crabbers to catch triple the number of invasive green crabs from the state’s bays and inlets. KLCC reports the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission increased the bag limit of European green crab from 10 to 35 per day. It’s...
centraloregondaily.com
Giuliani is target of Georgia election interference probe, his lawyers are told
According to the Florida-based Hardy Law Firm,”a target of a federal criminal investigation is a person as to whom the prosecutor or the federal grand jury has substantial evidence linking him or her to the commission of a crime and who, in the judgment of the prosecutor, is considered to be a defendant.”
Comments / 0