Marylanders urged to get caught up on vaccinations

BALTIMORE — MedChi, the Maryland State Medical Society, recently applauded Governor Larry Hogan for declaring August as Immunization Awareness Month in Maryland and urges residents to speak with their physician about getting back on track with recommended vaccines for the coming year. While over 12 million Marylanders — 93% of the population — have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination, vaccination rates for other critical immunizations have dropped.

The University of Maryland found that pre-kindergarten vaccinations for measles, mumps, and rubella have declined by 76 percent. As a result, over 15,000 Maryland children, who are a month away from re-entering schools in-person, could be vulnerable to vaccine-preventable diseases. While all eyes have been on getting vaccinated against COVID-19, Marylanders cannot forget the importance of protecting themselves and their communities from other illnesses, such as flu, shingles, pneumococcal and more.