forkast.news

Markets: Bitcoin, Ether fall; memecoins lose steam, BNB edges higher

Bitcoin and Ether fell along with most other tokens in the top 10 by market capitalization on Tuesday morning in Asia. Memecoins also lost ground after a recent run-up. Bitcoin traded at US$24,136 at 8 a.m. in Hong Kong, down 0.8% in the prior 24 hours. Ethereum lost 1.7% to change hands at US$1,904, losing further ground after recently breaking through the US$2,000 ceiling, according to data from CoinMarketCap.
STOCKS
The Hollywood Reporter

Vince McMahon Probe Cost WWE $1.7M in Second Quarter, With $10M Forecast for Rest of Year

Sports entertainment powerhouse WWE reported its second-quarter earnings on Tuesday following several delays due to the discovery of what it had recently said were $19.6 million in previously unrecorded expenses paid by former chairman and CEO Vince McMahon between 2006 and 2022. WWE also said in filings made late Monday and early on Tuesday that an investigation into McMahon and another ex-executive was “substantially complete” and repeated the $19.6 million figure for previously unrecorded expenses. More from The Hollywood ReporterEndeavor, Buoyed by Live Events and Sports, Posts $1.3B in RevenueDisney Hits 221M Total Streaming Subscriptions, Topping Netflix for First TimeWWE Discloses...
WWE
forkast.news

Markets: Bitcoin little changed, Ether dips below $2,000, Memecoins surge

Bitcoin flirted with US$25,000 over the weekend while Ethereum broke through the US$2,000 barrier before both lost steam in early trading in Asia on Monday. Leading “memecoin” tokens Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu token (SHIB) jumped, with DOGE re-entering the crypto top 10 by market cap. Fast facts.
MARKETS
The Associated Press

Algoma Central Corporation and Furetank Establish Product Tanker Joint Venture With Sustainability Focus

ST. CATHARINES, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- Algoma Central Corporation (TSX: ALC) today announced that it has entered into a joint venture agreement to construct four dual-fuel ice class 1A 17,999 DWT climate friendly product tankers with Furetank AB (“Furetank”) of Sweden. Algoma will own 50% of the joint venture, which is to be named FureBear. This joint venture, with a leader in the Northern European intermediate ice-class product tanker segment, will advance Algoma’s presence in international short sea shipping markets and strengthen the Company’s investment in long-term sustainable shipping solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005533/en/ Algoma and Furetank enter into joint venture agreement to construct four climate friendly dual-fuel product tankers to trade in Northern Europe (Graphic: Business Wire)
INDUSTRY
forkast.news

Bitcoin should be higher?; Memecoins on a tear

Welcome to The Daily Forkast – August 15, 2022, presented by Joel Flynn. Bitcoin’s weakening correlation with equities. Meanwhile, memecoins SHIB and DOGE on a roll. And finally, Ethereum Merge anticipation growing, but when will it finally happen?. We’ll have more on those stories — and other news...
CURRENCIES
forkast.news

Polkadot-based stablecoin Acala Dollar depegs after a breach

Stablecoin Acala Dollar (aUSD) lost its parity with the U.S. dollar following a breach over the weekend, but its price has since begun to bounce back. Cryptocurrency analyst @Alice und Bob tweeted that the depeg was caused by US$1.2 billion of aUSD mistakenly minted in its iBTC/aUSD liquidity pool and caused a serious imbalance in the fund pool. Also, the analyst said some of the wrongly minted stablecoins have been moved out of the Acala’s chain and caused an estimated loss of US$1.6 million.
CURRENCIES
forkast.news

Investors yank out US$29 mln this month from Bitcoin: CoinShares

Bitcoin outflows totaled US$21 million, bringing month-to-date outflows to US$29 million, even as short-Bitcoin positions witnessed minor inflows of US$2.6 million, according to digital asset manager CoinShares. : Markets: Bitcoin, Ether fall; memecoins lose steam, BNB edges higher. Fast facts. Investors pulled out US$17 million from digital asset investment products...
STOCKS
forkast.news

Why crypto firms should embrace regulations and compliance

The crypto industry has come a long way since the launch of Bitcoin in 2009. From Bitcoin being criticized as a gimmick in the early days to crypto market surpassing US$3 trillion in value last November, there have been significant milestones reached in crypto with increased mainstream adoption — we have seen countries such as El Salvador and Central African Republic accepting Bitcoin as legal tender, luxury brands like Gucci and Balenciaga starting to take crypto payments, and the creation of new financial products around crypto such as Bitcoin futures.
MARKETS
forkast.news

Privacy protocol Monero completes upgrade to make transactions more private

Monero completed its hard fork for a network upgrade on Saturday in an attempt to add more privacy to transactions on the protocol. Monero Sunday said that the network is “now more private and efficient with ringsize 16, Bulletproofs+, and view tags.”. The protocol said in a blog post...
MARKETS
forkast.news

Reality intrudes: How TradFi banks can help build the metaverse economy

DBS Bank, Southeast Asia’s largest lender, is making an entrance into the realm of metaverses. According to Nikkei Asia, by April, the Singapore-headquartered bank had been investing around US$730 million annually in technological infrastructure, including metaverse, and planned to hire about 1,000 tech engineers a year. Even though metaverse...
MARKETS
forkast.news

Establishing standards will be key to the metaverse’s future success

Common programming standards are nothing new in the digital world — the internet, after all, is largely built on such standards. The development of one of its most influential, the HyperText Transfer Protocol (HTTP), began with Tim Berners-Lee at CERN in 1989 and was engineered for simplicity in data exchange. This design was deliberate, lowering the barrier of adoption for Berner’s other novel creation: the World Wide Web. One could say his strategy proved somewhat successful.
INTERNET
Reuters

Oil extends losses as weak demand outlook persists

LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Tuesday as bleak economic data from top crude buyer China renewed concerns of a global recession and the market monitored talks on a reviving deal that could allow more Iranian oil exports.
TRAFFIC

