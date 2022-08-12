Read full article on original website
Bitcoin and Ether fell along with most other tokens in the top 10 by market capitalization on Tuesday morning in Asia. Memecoins also lost ground after a recent run-up. Bitcoin traded at US$24,136 at 8 a.m. in Hong Kong, down 0.8% in the prior 24 hours. Ethereum lost 1.7% to change hands at US$1,904, losing further ground after recently breaking through the US$2,000 ceiling, according to data from CoinMarketCap.
Russia has slashed the flow of natural gas to Europe, and now governments there are worried that other sources of energy could fail to deliver.
Sports entertainment powerhouse WWE reported its second-quarter earnings on Tuesday following several delays due to the discovery of what it had recently said were $19.6 million in previously unrecorded expenses paid by former chairman and CEO Vince McMahon between 2006 and 2022. WWE also said in filings made late Monday and early on Tuesday that an investigation into McMahon and another ex-executive was “substantially complete” and repeated the $19.6 million figure for previously unrecorded expenses. More from The Hollywood ReporterEndeavor, Buoyed by Live Events and Sports, Posts $1.3B in RevenueDisney Hits 221M Total Streaming Subscriptions, Topping Netflix for First TimeWWE Discloses...
Bitcoin flirted with US$25,000 over the weekend while Ethereum broke through the US$2,000 barrier before both lost steam in early trading in Asia on Monday. Leading “memecoin” tokens Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu token (SHIB) jumped, with DOGE re-entering the crypto top 10 by market cap. Fast facts.
These seven top companies pay gigantic dividends. They are hard-asset plays and real estate investment trusts with outstanding total-return stocks that make sense in a difficult inflationary and rising interest rate environment.
ST. CATHARINES, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- Algoma Central Corporation (TSX: ALC) today announced that it has entered into a joint venture agreement to construct four dual-fuel ice class 1A 17,999 DWT climate friendly product tankers with Furetank AB (“Furetank”) of Sweden. Algoma will own 50% of the joint venture, which is to be named FureBear. This joint venture, with a leader in the Northern European intermediate ice-class product tanker segment, will advance Algoma’s presence in international short sea shipping markets and strengthen the Company’s investment in long-term sustainable shipping solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005533/en/ Algoma and Furetank enter into joint venture agreement to construct four climate friendly dual-fuel product tankers to trade in Northern Europe (Graphic: Business Wire)
Welcome to The Daily Forkast – August 15, 2022, presented by Joel Flynn. Bitcoin’s weakening correlation with equities. Meanwhile, memecoins SHIB and DOGE on a roll. And finally, Ethereum Merge anticipation growing, but when will it finally happen?. We’ll have more on those stories — and other news...
Stablecoin Acala Dollar (aUSD) lost its parity with the U.S. dollar following a breach over the weekend, but its price has since begun to bounce back. Cryptocurrency analyst @Alice und Bob tweeted that the depeg was caused by US$1.2 billion of aUSD mistakenly minted in its iBTC/aUSD liquidity pool and caused a serious imbalance in the fund pool. Also, the analyst said some of the wrongly minted stablecoins have been moved out of the Acala’s chain and caused an estimated loss of US$1.6 million.
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk recently confirmed that the automaker’s second “AI Day” will be held on Sept. 30. Musk said on Twitter recently that he wants to take Tesla beyond just electric vehicles with "deep [artificial intelligence or AI] activity in hardware on the inference level and on the training level."
Bitcoin outflows totaled US$21 million, bringing month-to-date outflows to US$29 million, even as short-Bitcoin positions witnessed minor inflows of US$2.6 million, according to digital asset manager CoinShares. : Markets: Bitcoin, Ether fall; memecoins lose steam, BNB edges higher. Fast facts. Investors pulled out US$17 million from digital asset investment products...
Aug 16 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc (WMT.N) on Tuesday forecast a smaller drop in annual profit than it had predicted less than a month ago, after deep discounts to clear excess merchandise and a drop in fuel prices helped it beat expectations for quarterly sales.
The crypto industry has come a long way since the launch of Bitcoin in 2009. From Bitcoin being criticized as a gimmick in the early days to crypto market surpassing US$3 trillion in value last November, there have been significant milestones reached in crypto with increased mainstream adoption — we have seen countries such as El Salvador and Central African Republic accepting Bitcoin as legal tender, luxury brands like Gucci and Balenciaga starting to take crypto payments, and the creation of new financial products around crypto such as Bitcoin futures.
Ethereum futures contracts open interest reached an eight-month high of over US$3.1 billion on Binance on Sunday, Glassnode said on Twitter. This is the second time the open interest of futures contracts on one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges reached an all-time high in eight months — the last time was just one day before.
Monero completed its hard fork for a network upgrade on Saturday in an attempt to add more privacy to transactions on the protocol. Monero Sunday said that the network is “now more private and efficient with ringsize 16, Bulletproofs+, and view tags.”. The protocol said in a blog post...
DBS Bank, Southeast Asia’s largest lender, is making an entrance into the realm of metaverses. According to Nikkei Asia, by April, the Singapore-headquartered bank had been investing around US$730 million annually in technological infrastructure, including metaverse, and planned to hire about 1,000 tech engineers a year. Even though metaverse...
Bitcoin and Ethereum fell in late evening trade in Hong Kong as appetite for risk assets tapered in the wake of data showing that China’s economic activity slowed across the board in July. Dogecoin (DOGE) reversed gains from the morning, while Shiba Inu token (SHIB) edged up. Fast facts.
Common programming standards are nothing new in the digital world — the internet, after all, is largely built on such standards. The development of one of its most influential, the HyperText Transfer Protocol (HTTP), began with Tim Berners-Lee at CERN in 1989 and was engineered for simplicity in data exchange. This design was deliberate, lowering the barrier of adoption for Berner’s other novel creation: the World Wide Web. One could say his strategy proved somewhat successful.
While BlackRock Inc, the world’s largest asset manager, generated headlines last week with the announcement of a planned Bitcoin fund, Australia’s Holon Global Investments – albeit, not in BlackRock’s league – was ahead of the curve. Holon, which describes itself as a next-generation fund manager...
LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Tuesday as bleak economic data from top crude buyer China renewed concerns of a global recession and the market monitored talks on a reviving deal that could allow more Iranian oil exports.
